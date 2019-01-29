Royal Mail : narrows full-year profit view, sees letter volumes to fall more

Royal Mail has been reviewing its operations and testing new modes, including automation, to deliver post and parcels as its attempts to cut costs have been slower than expected.

The former British postal monopoly said it expected adjusted operating profit before transformation costs to range between 500 million pounds and 530 million pounds for the year ending March 31, below its previous forecast of 500 million pounds to 550 million pounds.

It had posted an adjusted operating profit before costs of 694 million pounds a year earlier.

The company, which was recently downgraded from the blue-chip index to the mid-caps, said the decline in addressed letter volumes, excluding political parties' election mailings, would likely be wider than its forecast range of 4-6 percent in 2019-20.

It expects addressed letter volumes to fall 7-8 percent for the current year and said the volumes were likely to be outside its forecast medium-term range next year.

"While the rate of e-substitution remains in line with our expectations, business uncertainty is impacting letter volumes," Chief Executive Officer Rico Back said, adding that the immediate risk to domestic operations from Britain's impending exit from the European Union was low.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Gopakumar Warrier)