MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Mail

ROYAL MAIL (RMG)
My previous session
News 
News

Royal Mail : narrows full-year profit view, sees letter volumes to fall more

01/29/2019 | 03:01am EST
A Royal Mail postal worker returns to his van near Manchester northern England.

(Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc narrowed its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday and guided to a larger-than-expected decline in addressed letter volumes, as people continue to shun traditional mail for electronic alternatives.

Royal Mail has been reviewing its operations and testing new modes, including automation, to deliver post and parcels as its attempts to cut costs have been slower than expected.

The former British postal monopoly said it expected adjusted operating profit before transformation costs to range between 500 million pounds and 530 million pounds for the year ending March 31, below its previous forecast of 500 million pounds to 550 million pounds.

It had posted an adjusted operating profit before costs of 694 million pounds a year earlier.

The company, which was recently downgraded from the blue-chip index to the mid-caps, said the decline in addressed letter volumes, excluding political parties' election mailings, would likely be wider than its forecast range of 4-6 percent in 2019-20.

It expects addressed letter volumes to fall 7-8 percent for the current year and said the volumes were likely to be outside its forecast medium-term range next year.

"While the rate of e-substitution remains in line with our expectations, business uncertainty is impacting letter volumes," Chief Executive Officer Rico Back said, adding that the immediate risk to domestic operations from Britain's impending exit from the European Union was low.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Gopakumar Warrier)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 10 472 M
EBIT 2019 354 M
Net income 2019 211 M
Debt 2019 194 M
Yield 2019 8,19%
P/E ratio 2019 13,80
P/E ratio 2020 10,91
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Capitalization 3 007 M
Chart ROYAL MAIL
Duration : Period :
Royal Mail Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL MAIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3,20  GBP
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rico Ralph Hermann Back Group CEO & Non-Executive Director
Arthur Leslie Owen Chairman
Stuart Campbell Simpson Chief Finance Officer & Director
Phil Morris Group Chief Technology Officer
Orna G. Ni-Chionna Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL MAIL10.51%3 957
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE2.87%86 636
FEDEX CORPORATION8.70%45 777
DEUTSCHE POST9.83%37 103
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON0.34%11 966
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.32%10 993
