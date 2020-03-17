Royal Mail : CWU members vote in favour of strike action

However, the CWU tweeted https://twitter.com/CWUnews/status/1239938926904778752 that the union would not be calling strike action at this point.

Royal Mail said it is ready to discuss the CWU's proposals for future strategic business opportunities and is meeting with the union soon.

The UK-based postal services also said it has worked with the CWU to formulate and implement an appropriate policy for sick pay and absence for its workers due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The union members' vote in favour of strike comes a few weeks after Royal Mail's proposed 6% pay rise, which was part of a three-year deal with the CWU. The union accounts for the most number of the company's workers.

