ROYAL MAIL PLC

ROYAL MAIL PLC

(RMG)
Royal Mail : Union says restructuring at UK's Royal Mail now on hold

03/26/2020 | 10:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Royal Mail vans are parked in the Leytonstone post office depot in London, Britain

Royal Mail stopped short of confirming it was putting its heavily-disputed restructuring plans on hold on Thursday after its largest union claimed the moves had been halted by the coronavirus and would now be the subject of further talks.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU), locked in a dispute with Royal Mail over direction, national agreements and workplace culture, said it had three meetings with Royal Mail since voting in favour of strike action last week.

While both sides agreed to prioritise the current crisis, the CWU said there were also talks on resolving the dispute and that the company was willing to agree a process for further talks and had halted all action in the transformation push.

In a statement in response to Reuters questions, however, the company declined to confirm it had put Chief Executive Rico Back's turnaround plans on ice.

"Like other companies, we continue to actively monitor the rapidly evolving situation relating to the coronavirus pandemic," a Royal Mail spokesman said in an email to Reuters.

"Given recent developments, we are assessing our future plans and will update the market when appropriate."

CEO Back last May pledged to invest 1.8 billion pounds in a plan to transform the former postal monopoly into a sustainably profitable operation by 2024 by refashioning the UK-based company into an international parcel-led business.

Those moves have run behind schedule as it struggled with the threat of labour unrest and a slowing UK economy, but it said last month it was moving ahead.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Patrick Graham)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 10 831 M
EBIT 2020 316 M
Net income 2020 233 M
Debt 2020 1 297 M
Yield 2020 9,19%
P/E ratio 2020 6,79x
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,26x
EV / Sales2021 0,26x
Capitalization 1 564 M
Chart ROYAL MAIL PLC
Duration : Period :
Royal Mail plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL MAIL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 159,46  GBp
Last Close Price 156,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 79,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rico Ralph Hermann Back Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Keith Williams Chairman
Stuart Campbell Simpson CFO, COO & Executive Director
Phil Morris Group Chief Technology Officer
Christian Herrlich Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL MAIL PLC-30.89%1 845
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-19.27%81 123
DEUTSCHE POST AG-30.20%31 753
FEDEX CORPORATION-20.61%30 908
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-17.46%10 818
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-4.30%6 946
