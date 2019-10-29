Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Mail plc    RMG   GB00BDVZYZ77

ROYAL MAIL PLC

(RMG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Mail : offers to hold talks with CWU if union removes strike threat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 02:53pm EDT
People walk past an ornate Royal Mail post box with Post Office written on it in Liverpool

(Reuters) - UK's Royal Mail Plc has written to the Communications Workers Union (CWU) saying it will enter into talks "without preconditions" if the union agrees to remove the threat of strike action over the Christmas, the company said https://www.royalmailgroup.com/en/press-centre/press-releases/royal-mail-group/royal-mail-update on Tuesday.

"If the CWU agrees to rule out industrial action for the remainder of the calendar year – a critical time for our customers, we will commit to holding open discussions with no preconditions aimed at resolving the dispute," Royal Mail said in a statement.

Reacting to the company's bid, the union said https://twitter.com/CWUnews/status/1189224576070377476 in a tweet it would consult the CWU Executive on Wednesday and determine its response.

The union said earlier this month that staff wanted a nationwide strike after it alleged the company had failed to adhere to a pension deal agreed last year.

Royal Mail last year reached a deal with the union over pensions, pay, a shorter working week, culture and operational changes, after nearly 10 months of negotiations.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL MAIL PLC
02:53pROYAL MAIL : offers to hold talks with CWU if union removes strike threat
RE
02:43pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE down most in 10 days as UK heads for election, BP s..
RE
10/24BARCLAYS : Under pressure, Barclays restores UK post office cash withdrawals
RE
10/16UK stocks retreat as market waits for Brexit deal update
RE
10/15ROYAL MAIL : union votes overwhelmingly in favour of a nationwide strike
RE
10/14UK stocks recoil as Brexit optimism fades; buyout spurs Sophos
RE
10/08Barclays withdrawal from post offices a concern - regulator
RE
09/18LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 lingers in red as Fed decision looms and Kingfi..
RE
09/18EUROPE : European shares tread water with Fed decision looming
RE
08/29ROYAL MAIL PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 10 741 M
EBIT 2020 329 M
Net income 2020 233 M
Debt 2020 252 M
Yield 2020 7,06%
P/E ratio 2020 9,37x
P/E ratio 2021 9,04x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
EV / Sales2021 0,21x
Capitalization 2 115 M
Chart ROYAL MAIL PLC
Duration : Period :
Royal Mail plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL MAIL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 214,14  GBp
Last Close Price 222,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target -3,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rico Ralph Hermann Back Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Keith Williams Chairman
Stuart Campbell Simpson CFO, COO & Executive Director
Phil Morris Group Chief Technology Officer
Christian Herrlich Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL MAIL PLC-18.34%2 858
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE19.19%99 757
DEUTSCHE POST AG34.21%43 922
FEDEX CORPORATION-1.82%41 328
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.10.30%12 821
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%7 629
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group