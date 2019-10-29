Royal Mail : offers to hold talks with CWU if union removes strike threat

"If the CWU agrees to rule out industrial action for the remainder of the calendar year – a critical time for our customers, we will commit to holding open discussions with no preconditions aimed at resolving the dispute," Royal Mail said in a statement.

Reacting to the company's bid, the union said https://twitter.com/CWUnews/status/1189224576070377476 in a tweet it would consult the CWU Executive on Wednesday and determine its response.

The union said earlier this month that staff wanted a nationwide strike after it alleged the company had failed to adhere to a pension deal agreed last year.

Royal Mail last year reached a deal with the union over pensions, pay, a shorter working week, culture and operational changes, after nearly 10 months of negotiations.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)