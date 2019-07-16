Log in
Beyond Quantified Self: the rise and rise of the active health consumer

07/16/2019 | 10:11am EDT

By more actively managing our own health, we increase our chances of staying fit and healthy - and nothing beats feeling well. Looking after our own health means we can keep being a part of and contributing to society. It also means fewer trips to the doctor and hospital, easing the burden on our healthcare systems.

For people to take better control of their health takes both insight and motivation. Increasingly, we have access to good-quality, meaningful data combined with personalized, trusted advice that suits our individual needs and lifestyle. Next step for us to adopt healthier behaviors, is to find our inner motivation to make the most of the insights and advice we receive.

We're working tirelessly at Philips to improve the technology that will keep giving us as consumers even greater power to monitor, capture and analyse data about our health, leading to better and easier self-triaging and even treatment at home - fuelling the rise of the active health consumer.

*Philips' FHI 2019 report focuses on the role digital health technology plays in improving the clinician and patient experience and is based on a survey of 15,000 individuals and more than 3,100 healthcare professionals across 15 countries.

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 14:09:05 UTC
