Connected Pulse: bolstering sudden cardiac arrest survival rates & strengthening the chain of survival

Coordinated care outside the hospital is challenging because many places still lack public AED access and CPR-trained bystanders are uncommon. If we replace sudden cardiac arrest myths with facts and drive more awareness around the cardiac arrest problem, we hope to increase survival rates in an emergency.

The combined strengths of Philips and the American Heart Association are delivering customizable and scalable solutions that reach more people and more communities. When knowledge, empowerment, training and resources are the only things standing in the way of saving lives, we can all work together to make a change.

[1] http://www.who.int/en/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/the-top-10-causes-of-death

[2] Global public health problem of sudden cardiac death, Rahul Mehra, National Center for Biotechnology Information, September 16, 2016

[3] AHA Releases 2015 Heart and Stroke Statistics, Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation,

September 16, 2016

[4] Koster, R. W., Baubin, M. A., Bossaert, L. L., Caballero, A., Cassan, P., Castren, M., . . . Sandroni, C. (2010). European resuscitation council guidelines for resuscitation 2010 section 2. Adult basic life support and use of automated external defibrillators. Resuscitation, 81(10), 1277-1292.

[5] Kleinman, M. E., Brennan, E. E., Goldberger, Z. D., Swor, R. A., Terry, M., Bobrow, B. J., . . . Rea, T. (2015). Part 5: Adult basic life support and cardiopulmonary resuscitation quality: 2015 american heart association guidelines update for cardiopulmonary resuscitation and emergency cardiovascular care. Circulation, 132(18 suppl 2), S414-S435.

[6] Part 4: The Automated External Defibrillator, American Heart Association, September 16, 2016