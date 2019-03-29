Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Philips    PHIA   NL0000009538

ROYAL PHILIPS

(PHIA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Connected Pulse: bolstering sudden cardiac arrest survival rates & strengthening the chain of survival

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 11:57am EDT

Coordinated care outside the hospital is challenging because many places still lack public AED access and CPR-trained bystanders are uncommon. If we replace sudden cardiac arrest myths with facts and drive more awareness around the cardiac arrest problem, we hope to increase survival rates in an emergency.

The combined strengths of Philips and the American Heart Association are delivering customizable and scalable solutions that reach more people and more communities. When knowledge, empowerment, training and resources are the only things standing in the way of saving lives, we can all work together to make a change.

[1] http://www.who.int/en/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/the-top-10-causes-of-death

[2] Global public health problem of sudden cardiac death, Rahul Mehra, National Center for Biotechnology Information, September 16, 2016

[3] AHA Releases 2015 Heart and Stroke Statistics, Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation,

September 16, 2016

[4] Koster, R. W., Baubin, M. A., Bossaert, L. L., Caballero, A., Cassan, P., Castren, M., . . . Sandroni, C. (2010). European resuscitation council guidelines for resuscitation 2010 section 2. Adult basic life support and use of automated external defibrillators. Resuscitation, 81(10), 1277-1292.

[5] Kleinman, M. E., Brennan, E. E., Goldberger, Z. D., Swor, R. A., Terry, M., Bobrow, B. J., . . . Rea, T. (2015). Part 5: Adult basic life support and cardiopulmonary resuscitation quality: 2015 american heart association guidelines update for cardiopulmonary resuscitation and emergency cardiovascular care. Circulation, 132(18 suppl 2), S414-S435.

[6] Part 4: The Automated External Defibrillator, American Heart Association, September 16, 2016

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 15:56:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL PHILIPS
11:57aCONNECTED PULSE : bolstering sudden cardiac arrest survival rates & strengthenin..
PU
11:22aROYAL PHILIPS : Why trust is the secret to achieving zero preventable deaths
PU
08:26aROYAL PHILIPS : Philips re-aligns its 'Lives Improved' target with the UN 2030 S..
AQ
03/28ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips re-aligns its ‘Lives Improved' target with the UN ..
AQ
03/26ROYAL PHILIPS : Leading Dutch companies and PSV Eindhoven football club join for..
PU
03/25ROYAL PHILIPS : Living Life to the Fullest with Cystic Fibrosis
PU
03/25ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips and Delta Dental of California establish partnership to ..
AQ
03/25ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips Carla Kriwet talks innovation at FORTUNE Brainstorm Heal..
PU
03/25Philips expands its radiology solutions offering with advanced teleradiology ..
GL
03/25ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips convenes the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 19 079 M
EBIT 2019 2 244 M
Net income 2019 1 437 M
Debt 2019 2 819 M
Yield 2019 2,39%
P/E ratio 2019 22,95
P/E ratio 2020 18,97
EV / Sales 2019 1,90x
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
Capitalization 33 436 M
Chart ROYAL PHILIPS
Duration : Period :
Royal Philips Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL PHILIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 38,6 €
Spread / Average Target 7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL PHILIPS16.72%37 556
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC20.78%107 851
DANAHER CORPORATION25.91%92 510
INTUITIVE SURGICAL17.53%64 936
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION7.30%52 556
ILLUMINA1.74%44 856
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
Mobile App
SERVICE PREMIUM
About