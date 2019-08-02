Log in
ROYAL PHILIPS

(PHIA)
Periodic update on transaction details related to Philips' share repurchases

August 2, 2019

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today reported that in the period from July 26, 2019 up to and including August 1, 2019 a total of 466,177 of its own common shares were repurchased, with a weighted average purchase price of EUR 42.56. These repurchases were made under the repurchase program for capital reduction purposes, which was announced on January 29, 2019. Further details can be found via this link.

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs
Philips Group Press Office
Tel.: +31 6 15213446
E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Ksenija Gonciarenko
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: ksenija.gonciarenko@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips' health technology portfolio generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

 

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 19 384 M
EBIT 2019 2 540 M
Net income 2019 1 481 M
Debt 2019 3 248 M
Yield 2019 1,99%
P/E ratio 2019 27,6x
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,20x
EV / Sales2020 2,06x
Capitalization 39 355 M
Managers
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL PHILIPS41.13%43 544
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC24.08%111 119
DANAHER CORPORATION35.98%100 589
INTUITIVE SURGICAL9.40%60 387
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION20.15%59 355
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION40.41%44 728
