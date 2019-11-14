Philips announces first installation of IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia system at Kasih Ibu Hospital in Bali, Indonesia

November 14, 2019



Philips interoperable digital technology, predictive trend analytics and smart algorithms help drive improved outcomes in acute care

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Jakarta, Indonesia – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced a significant development in the digitization of patient treatment in Indonesia, with the country’s first installation of Philips IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) system at the Kasih Ibu Hospital in Denpasar, Bali. The critical care technology is part of Philips’ broader connected care suite aimed to help ensure seamless care and timely information flow between patients and the healthcare professionals who provide treatment. At Kasih Ibu Hospital, the critical care system will be integrated with Philips Patient Deterioration Solution – a portfolio of solutions to help manage patient deterioration outside the ICU – to better track patient conditions, helping the hospital achieve improved patient care, enhanced patient experience, lower costs and better staff satisfaction.

Leveraging digital technology to help advance acute critical care

The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) workflow is quite complex, involving admission/discharge, daily routine care, emergency, and unscheduled events, as well as managing end of life care. The sheer numbers of medications, scans, treatments, and tests administered pose a huge burden on patients and their loved ones, and the complex workflow demands a huge effort from all clinical teams involved. It is estimated there are 178 processes delivered to each ICU patient per day, with 1.7 of them associated with some error [1]. For those teams, decision-making becomes a complex yet time-critical process, made even more difficult by data-overload caused by disparate devices, patient record systems and data sources.

Digitization of healthcare services, especially in hospitals treating emergency and post-surgical patients, is a pressing need worldwide as hospitals cope with meeting surging healthcare demand while not compromising the quality of care and patient safety. As hospitals across the globe team with industry to improve and save lives, Indonesia is no exception. Acute care is particularly challenging, associated with the highest number of medical errors. Nearly all ICU patients suffer a potentially life-threatening error during their stay, with medication errors accounting for 78% of serious medical errors [2]. Decision-making and diagnosis are also more difficult in critical care due to the vulnerability of patients, who can have co-morbidities and deteriorate rapidly.

“Philips is helping to shape the future of healthcare by providing smart patient care and clinical intelligence where and when needed,” said Carla Kriwet, Chief Business Leader of Connected Care at Philips. “With solutions like Philips IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia, we are combining patient monitoring with connected technology, to help deliver more consistent patient care, seamless patient transitions and improved care. We are committed to help hospitals across Indonesia apply connected care technology to help both patients and medical teams.”

“Kasih Ibu Hospital aspires to become a smart hospital, at the forefront of leveraging health technology innovations, especially in digitization of patient care, in order to meet domestic and foreign patient expectations,” said Krishnawenda Duarsa, President of Kasih Ibu Hospital Group. “We believe our investment in these solutions will help improve our service quality and patient treatment, allowing our medical staff to focus on providing the right care at the right time to help drive improved patient outcomes and better operational efficiency.”

Interoperable digitalized hospital systems for faster and more accurate treatment

Philips IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia is an advanced clinical decision support and automatic documentation solution, providing analytics, integrated care management and reporting throughout the ICU care cycle. The system centralizes and organizes patient data – including admission documents, vital signs, labs, and consult notes - to help transform patient data into actionable insights, enabling connectivity between medical devices in the ICU to help improve outcomes.

Early Warning Scoring leads to identification of clinical deterioration

The Philips Patient Deterioration Solution consists of an integrated suite of devices, wearable sensors, software, and professional services. The customizable solution is integrated with the hospital EMR (electronic medical record) to help enhance organizational efficiencies and current infrastructure investments. The solution aims to enable caregivers to effectively identify and proactively respond to patient deterioration in hospital wards, help reduce the risk of missed signs of deterioration, improve patient care, and increase efficiencies in patient management and workflow [3].

Leveraging intelligent algorithms and predictive trend analytics, the solution, including IntelliVue GuardianSoftware, helps clinicians identify patient deterioration, notify caregivers and enable appropriate, timely intervention to prioritize patient care. As part of Philips’ goal of improving the lives of 3 billion people a year by 2030, more than 275 million patients are monitored with Philips’ patient monitors each year. Abnormal vital signs or other indications of clinical instability typically appear eight to twelve hours prior to critical event [3]. Through the use of Philips IntelliVue Guardian Software, an automated early warning scoring (EWS) and workflow system, clinicians receive information to help identify subtle warning signs of a patient's physiological decline for timely intervention.

