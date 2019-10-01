Philips at TCT 2019: New DEFINE iFR trial data; intravascular ultrasound trial kicks off

Chris Landon: With the significant expansion of our image-guided therapy devices portfolio over the last few years, TCT has become more important for Philips. There is tremendous value in coming together with clinical leaders and industry partners to be inspired by the latest innovations and learn from newly published research in interventional cardiology.

The medical community is always looking for ever more precise, accurate and efficient tools in order to decide, guide, treat and confirm the right therapy for the right patient at the point of care. Since 2014, a combined total of more than 5,000 patients have been enrolled in three prospective clinical studies to assess the safety of deferring cardiovascular interventions using an iFR pressure measurement technology versus conventional FFR measurements. The iFR index is unique to Philips, allowing a simplified hyperemia-free physiological assessment of blockages in the coronary arteries that feed the heart muscle with oxygen and glucose.

For Philips, the presentation of the two-year data of two of these studies, the DEFINE FLAIR (Functional Lesion Assessment of Intermediate Stenosis to Guide Revascularization) trial and the iFR SWEDEHEART trial was therefore an important moment at the symposium. The DEFINE FLAIR results continued to find consistent equivalent outcomes between iFR and FFR in the guidance of treatment of ischemic heart disease. The consistent outcomes between iFR and FFR were further reinforced with the presentation of the two-year results from the iFR SWEDEHEART study, which showed no difference in composite endpoint and mortality and included 100% follow-up.

Also published during the show was the DEFINE LM (Left Main) Registry. This international multi-center registry provides additional reassurance for physicians using iFR for the assessment of the left main coronary artery. Specifically, the registry shows that left main deferral - i.e. a decision not to treat - is safe with iFR. Patient outcomes were similar in both the deferred and revascularized groups, as determined by an iFR cutoff of ≤0.89.