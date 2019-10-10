Philips featured on Forbes: how purpose drives innovation

Jeroen Tas, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer at Philips recently sat down with Afdhel Aziz, author, speaker and Forbes contributor, to discuss the power of purpose and how it is ingrained in the DNA of the health technology company that Philips has transformed into over the past years.

It was the combination of a very personal healthcare experience and Philips' bold, ambitious goal to improve the lives of 3 billion people a year by 2030, including 400 million people in underserved communities, that made Jeroen leave the world of finance for healthcare.

Philips has transformed from a diversified conglomerate into a focused health technology leader. 'Today, with our full focus on health and all the innovation power we have available, we see helping to tackle some of the most pressing issues of our times as both a major opportunity and a clear responsibility. We are driving our innovation from the outside-in, starting with the most important challenges,' Jeroen explains to Afdhel.

These challenges are improving access to care as many are still lacking even basic care provision and helping to address climate change by taking responsibility for its carbon footprint, that of its end-to-end supplier base and by helping customers to make their operations more sustainable. In the interview Jeroen shares how technological innovations such IoT, Cloud and AI taking a people-centric approach are creating unprecedented opportunity to change the way healthcare is delivered. He also touches upon the topic of empathy as a key ingredient for impactful innovation.

