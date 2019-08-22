Log in
Philips signs agreement to create Taiwan's first fully digitalized pathology department

08/22/2019 | 03:01am EDT

August 22, 2019

  • Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution adopted by Taiwan’s leading academic medical and teaching center Taipei Veterans General Hospital
  • Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution cleared for routine primary diagnostic use in Taiwan 

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Taipei, TaiwanRoyal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that Taipei Veterans General Hospital (TPVGH) will utilize the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution to transform its pathology tissue examination to digital diagnostics. By allowing tissue samples to be remotely viewed within a virtual pathology network across hospital locations, the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution will help TPVGH to establish Taiwan’s first fully digitalized pathology department, with the aim of enhancing patient safety and improving the quality of diagnoses, thereby leading to better patient outcomes.

Cancer is the leading cause of death in Taiwan. Pathology plays a critical role in the detection and diagnosis of a wide variety of diseases, including cancer. Tissue samples (biopsies) are examined to determine if tissue cells are malignant and consequently to guide treatment decisions. Speedy diagnosis and effective personalized treatment have a significant impact on patients and their families.

Pathological review of patient tissue has historically been done using a microscope. Using the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution with the Ultra-Fast Scanner (UFS), TPVGH will now be able to digitize tissue samples so that pathologists can review, interpret, analyze, and share digital images. The Image Management System (IMS) that is part of the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution allows them to instantly consult colleagues or conveniently present images during multi-disciplinary team meetings, without the need to physically transport pathology slides or tissue samples.

“Philips Taiwan continues to help Taiwan in realizing intelligent and advanced healthcare solutions,” said Richard Hu, General Manager of Philips Taiwan. “Digitalizing pathology so that tissue samples can be viewed remotely, wherever they are needed, will not only enhance laboratory efficiency and quality but also improve patient safety.”

In addition to clinical use, the digital images will be stored in image repositories and used to teach pathology students, or used for medical research, including cancer research.

Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is designed for in-vitro diagnostic purposes, helping pathologists to review and interpret digital images of surgical pathology slides prepared from formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue samples. It has market access clearance in over fifty countries, including recent market clearance in Taiwan.

For further information, please contact:

Joost Maltha
Philips Global Press Office
Tel. : +31 6 10 55 8116
E-mail : joost.maltha@philips.com

Lilian Chao
Philips Taiwan
Tel.: +88 6 2378 92282
E-mail: lilian.chao@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

 

ROYAL PHILIPS36.92%42 297
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC24.34%110 607
DANAHER CORPORATION36.07%100 482
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION20.26%59 201
INTUITIVE SURGICAL4.67%57 377
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION44.80%46 171
