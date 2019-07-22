Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Philips    PHIA   NL0000009538

ROYAL PHILIPS

(PHIA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Philips : 2Q Net Profit Beat Views as Sales Rose

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 01:35am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

Koninklijke Philips NV (PHIA.AE) said Monday that second-quarter net profit beat analysts' expectations, as both sales and margins rose thanks to strong performances at its diagnosis and treatment businesses.

The Dutch technology company made a net profit of 243 million euros ($272.6 million) in the second quarter, ahead of analysts' forecasts of a net profit of EUR239 million, according to a consensus compiled by the company.

Net profit from continuing operations rose to EUR260 million from EUR186 million a year before, the company said.

Quarterly sales increased to EUR4.67 billion from EUR4.29 billion in the year-earlier period, Philips said. Analysts expected sales of EUR4.59 billion, according to a company-provided consensus.

Comparable sales rose 6% in the quarter, exceeding analysts' forecasts of a 4.5% increase.

Philips's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization for the quarter grew 12% at EUR549 million, with a margin of 11.8%, it said. Analysts forecast an adjusted Ebita of EUR542 million at a margin of 11.8% of sales.

The company reiterated its targets for the 2017-2020 period of 4-6% comparable sales growth and an average annual 100 basis points improvement in adjusted Ebita margin.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL PHILIPS
01:51aROYAL PHILIPS : Philips second-quarter results top estimates as growth picks up
RE
01:49aROYAL PHILIPS : Philips second-quarter results top estimates as growth picks up
RE
01:35aROYAL PHILIPS : 2Q Net Profit Beat Views as Sales Rose
DJ
01:01aPhilips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.7 billion, with 6% comparable sales growth..
GL
07/19ROYAL PHILIPS : Professional burnout in healthcare – is technology the cau..
PU
07/18ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips expands its patient management solutions in the US with ..
PU
07/18ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips Future Health Index 2019 Finds US Among Leaders In EMR U..
BU
07/17ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips follows up #WeHeartHackers pledge by placing product und..
PU
07/16BEYOND QUANTIFIED SELF : the rise and rise of the active health consumer
PU
07/11ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips and TeleTracking join together as founding sponsors of '..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 19 271 M
EBIT 2019 2 490 M
Net income 2019 1 484 M
Debt 2019 3 066 M
Yield 2019 2,17%
P/E ratio 2019 25,2x
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,02x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
Capitalization 35 777 M
Chart ROYAL PHILIPS
Duration : Period :
Royal Philips Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL PHILIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 40,50  €
Last Close Price 38,94  €
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL PHILIPS25.90%40 144
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC29.51%115 923
DANAHER CORPORATION37.33%101 586
INTUITIVE SURGICAL10.42%61 050
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION19.55%58 755
ILLUMINA-2.24%43 100
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group