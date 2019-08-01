Royal Philips : Bridging science, parents' needs and technology to help moms breastfeed for longer

Late one night in 1982 while helping his wife Celia prepare a bottle for their new-born son, Edward Atkin, who worked at his father's rubber company in England, had an idea. He noticed the bottle had a narrow neck that made it difficult to fill. It was also awkward to hold and had a hard, unnaturally long teat. What if he could design a bottle that was closer to natural breastfeeding that fitted more comfortably in the hand and could easily be filled and cleaned? Two years later, Avent's first baby bottle, designed by Edward, was launched. It was a breakthrough innovation; not only was it easier for moms and dads to use, it was scientifically proven in 1994 by The Childhood Nutrition Research Centre to reduce colic symptoms in babies[1].

I never grow tired of sharing this wonderful story and it is at the heart of the meaningful innovations we've been developing ever since.

Today, we know that breastfeeding gives babies the nutrients they need to grow and develop. We also know breastfeeding moms often face a number of physical, emotional and practial challenges, so it's not always easy for them. Our innovations aim to help moms breastfeed, and for longer. We want them to feel supported. This means making high quality products that are, effective and as close to nature as possible.