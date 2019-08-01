Log in
Royal Philips : Bridging science, parents' needs and technology to help moms breastfeed for longer

08/01/2019 | 05:00am EDT

Late one night in 1982 while helping his wife Celia prepare a bottle for their new-born son, Edward Atkin, who worked at his father's rubber company in England, had an idea. He noticed the bottle had a narrow neck that made it difficult to fill. It was also awkward to hold and had a hard, unnaturally long teat. What if he could design a bottle that was closer to natural breastfeeding that fitted more comfortably in the hand and could easily be filled and cleaned? Two years later, Avent's first baby bottle, designed by Edward, was launched. It was a breakthrough innovation; not only was it easier for moms and dads to use, it was scientifically proven in 1994 by The Childhood Nutrition Research Centre to reduce colic symptoms in babies[1].

I never grow tired of sharing this wonderful story and it is at the heart of the meaningful innovations we've been developing ever since.

Today, we know that breastfeeding gives babies the nutrients they need to grow and develop. We also know breastfeeding moms often face a number of physical, emotional and practial challenges, so it's not always easy for them. Our innovations aim to help moms breastfeed, and for longer. We want them to feel supported. This means making high quality products that are, effective and as close to nature as possible.

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 08:59:04 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 19 384 M
EBIT 2019 2 540 M
Net income 2019 1 481 M
Debt 2019 3 248 M
Yield 2019 2,04%
P/E ratio 2019 26,9x
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,14x
EV / Sales2020 2,01x
Capitalization 38 304 M
Chart ROYAL PHILIPS
Duration : Period :
Royal Philips Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL PHILIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 42,64  €
Last Close Price 42,49  €
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL PHILIPS37.36%42 632
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC26.86%111 067
DANAHER CORPORATION36.25%100 790
INTUITIVE SURGICAL8.48%59 875
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION21.28%59 146
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION38.96%44 266
