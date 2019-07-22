Log in
Royal Philips

Royal Philips : Dutch firm Philips tops quarterly sales estimates as growth picks up

07/22/2019 | 03:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Dutch health technology company Philips presents the company's financial results for the fourth quarter in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips on Monday reported a better-than-expected 6% rise in comparable sales for the second quarter, helped by strong demand for its hospital equipment in China and the United States.

Philips, which sells products ranging from toothbrushes to medical imaging systems, also held on to its forecast of solid growth throughout the year as it reported an 8% increase in new orders.

Philips shares were up 3.5% in early trading in Amsterdam, putting them among the top gainers in the Stoxx600.

"We saw growth in all our segments in the second quarter and we expect that to continue", Chief Executive Frans van Houten told reporters.

"We had strong traction in emerging markets among them China, and that is set to continue. Also, we expect mature markets to come in stronger in the second half of the year."

Philips, which has focused on healthcare since spinning off its lighting and consumer electronics divisions, reaffirmed its target for total comparable sales growth of 4% to 6% per year until 2020.

The company said the trade disputes between the U.S. and China were its main source of concern, as both its end products and components are hit by new tariffs.

"The main cloud hanging over us is the possible fourth batch of tariffs," Van Houten said. "If that would happen, it would increase the amount by which our earnings are hit by 20 million euros this year, but nobody knows whether it will happen."

Philips currently expects tariffs to shave 45 million euros off its 2019 core earnings.

Analysts polled by the company had seen adjusted sales growth of 4.5% in the second quarter, compared with a 4% increase in the same period last year.

Sales in the April-June period rose to 4.67 billion euros ($5.24 billion), while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) jumped 14% to 549 million euros, roughly meeting expectations.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Edmund Blair)
