Royal Philips : HealthCare Business News talks to Philips about cyber-security in healthcare

'The healthcare industry, with how it's designed to maintain solutions in the marketplace, has clearly been a laggard compared to the financial services industry, even though healthcare is considered by most countries to be a critical infrastructure,' said Michael. 'So the very first task is that you take an inventory of the equipment and see where you have systems that are still being supported, because you need to know where your exposure is in that particular environment.'

For Philips, a company that helps to manage over 23 petabytes of medical data for its customers, making it available to clinicians at the precise moment it's needed for effective diagnosis and treatment, end-to-end data security is of paramount importance. It's why Philips has a dedicated team tasked with identifying threats and vulnerabilities and putting in place the processes needed to make sure they're managed appropriately.

