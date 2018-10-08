Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Philips    PHIA   NL0000009538

ROYAL PHILIPS (PHIA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Royal Philips : HealthCare Business News talks to Philips about cyber-security in healthcare

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 05:08pm CEST

'The healthcare industry, with how it's designed to maintain solutions in the marketplace, has clearly been a laggard compared to the financial services industry, even though healthcare is considered by most countries to be a critical infrastructure,' said Michael. 'So the very first task is that you take an inventory of the equipment and see where you have systems that are still being supported, because you need to know where your exposure is in that particular environment.'

For Philips, a company that helps to manage over 23 petabytes of medical data for its customers, making it available to clinicians at the precise moment it's needed for effective diagnosis and treatment, end-to-end data security is of paramount importance. It's why Philips has a dedicated team tasked with identifying threats and vulnerabilities and putting in place the processes needed to make sure they're managed appropriately.

For more information on Philips' commitment to protecting healthcare data and securing hospital systems, including a podcast with Michael McNeil, click here.

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 15:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL PHILIPS
05:08pROYAL PHILIPS : HealthCare Business News talks to Philips about cyber-security i..
PU
10/05ROYAL PHILIPS : Dr. Roy Smythe on how AI is set to change the future of healthca..
PU
10/05ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips -Ypsomed teams up with Philips for the development of it..
AQ
10/05ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips launches Ambient Experience preparation & recovery bay t..
PU
10/04ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips once again ranked a top 50 best global brand
PU
10/04ROYAL PHILIPS : $112,500 MILITARY Federal Contract Awarded to Invivo
AQ
10/02European shares retreat as Italy, Brexit fears weigh
RE
10/02ROYAL PHILIPS : Special report on Cardiovascular Health
PU
10/02ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips launches 'make your promise, keep your promise' on World..
AQ
09/28ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips promotes special report and hosts session on early detec..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/02European And Asian Value Ideas - The Idea Guide 
08/31Artificial intelligence to play major role in healthcare - Reuters 
08/28Alliance MMA To Merge With SCWorx And Change Business 
08/28DSM, Protecting Life And Our Planet 
07/29Housing Starts Collapsed In June - Should We Be Alarmed Or Not? 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 18 251 M
EBIT 2018 2 024 M
Net income 2018 1 219 M
Debt 2018 3 004 M
Yield 2018 2,10%
P/E ratio 2018 28,32
P/E ratio 2019 21,06
EV / Sales 2018 2,07x
EV / Sales 2019 1,95x
Capitalization 34 800 M
Chart ROYAL PHILIPS
Duration : Period :
Royal Philips Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL PHILIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 39,0 €
Spread / Average Target 5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL PHILIPS17.26%40 099
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC26.76%96 949
DANAHER CORPORATION15.26%74 860
INTUITIVE SURGICAL50.36%62 414
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION52.68%52 344
ILLUMINA50.82%48 439
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.