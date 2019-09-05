Log in
Royal Philips : Healthy and tasty homemade food daily with the new Philips Airfryer XXL featuring Smart Sensing technology

09/05/2019 | 07:02am EDT

The airfryer's unique fat removal technology uses a 'tornado' of hot air to remove excess fat, which is then captured in the bottom of the fryer for easy disposal. In addition to frying, the airfryer will also bake, grill and roast - enabling you to experiment with different flavors and techniques to produce delicious, satisfying, nutritious and healthy daily homemade meals for your family.

With the Philips patented Rapid Air technology, food is cooked evenly in hot air, not oil. It delivers mouth-watering fries - with up to 90% less fat [3]. Pre-heating is also not required, just turn it on and it's ready to use immediately - saving time and hassle. Furthermore, the airfryer's large capacity means that you can cook an entire chicken - allowing you to easily prepare a meal for the whole family. It is also easy-to-clean, as all removable parts are non-stick and dishwasher safe.

Cook smart and eat healthy homemade food with the Philips Airfryer XXL with Smart Sensing technology.

[1] GFK 2015 - Global survey

[2] Winkle / Happen - 2018

[3] Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 11:01:03 UTC
EPS Revisions
