Royal Philips : It still takes a ‘village' to raise a child

This Father's Day, I have been thinking about the changing role of the father in the 'village'. Fathers have never before in history been as involved in the birth and care of their children as they are today. Since 1990, over 90% of fathers are present at the birth, up from just 12% in 1970. More and more children are growing up in households where both parents work - in the US for example, that's almost 50% of two-parent families, an increase from less than one third in 1970. With this changing family dynamic of both parents working - as is the case in my own family - the care of the children is much more evenly divided between them.

With three children I can relate to the uncertainties of new parenthood. 'Is my baby growing well?', 'what to eat during pregnancy'… And when the baby is born the questions develop into: 'is my little one hungry?', 'are they warm enough?' and 'why are they crying?'. These are all common concerns I remember well!

Our research tells us that the number one cause of anxiety for new parents is feeding and nutrition. 50% of us struggle with feeding and establishing a good pattern of feeds early on. Feeding is vitally important of course, especially in those precious first few days, weeks and months of life. The first 1000 days of a child's life are now globally acknowledged as being critically important in the developmental journey from the first scan to the first step.

This is where support is vitally needed - and actively sought by parents themselves. With so many information sources, it is more important than ever to be able to find information that is evidence-based and scientifically proven. Thinking back to my own first steps into fatherhood, I would have really valued having one trusted source of truth for all my questions.

We live in an age where information is generally - and quite literally - at our fingertips. Over time our sources have changed. Our grandparents' generation would ask their mother, sister or neighbour for help and while this still happens, (future) parents are increasingly sourcing information online. Millennial parents for example, nicknamed 'parennials ' in the media, are often reported to be well informed but verging on overwhelmed by the plethora of apps and websites instantly available to them.