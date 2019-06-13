Royal Philips : Martini-Klinik will use Philips QuestLink to enhance patient outcomes measurement

Through close integration of the QuestLink software, all the patient information needed to generate the automated surveys is obtained directly from the clinic's Electronic Health Record (EMR) system. Survey results then flow back into the EMR and can be evaluated and displayed in real time. Patients either respond to the surveys using their own device at home or fill them out in the clinic with the help of a caregiver. To record long-term outcomes, they receive post-treatment questionnaires according to the ICHOM (International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement) standard for local prostate cancer seven days after treatment and again after six months.

QuestLink also offers data analysis capabilities tailored to a variety of situations and presents them quickly in a structured and clear dashboard format, allowing the Martini-Klinik team to see at-a-glance where treatments have worked well or if changes are needed.

With the acquisition of VitalHealth in December 2017, Philips' customers can rely on a modular population health management platform that digitalizes, optimizes and personalizes communication between clinics and patients.