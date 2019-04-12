Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Philips    PHIA   NL0000009538

ROYAL PHILIPS

(PHIA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Philips : Periodic update on transaction details related to Philips' share repurchases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 05:08am EDT

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 09:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL PHILIPS
05:08aROYAL PHILIPS : Periodic update on transaction details related to Philips' share..
PU
04:18aROYAL PHILIPS : What's new and what's next in consumer health?
PU
04/11ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips and Vietnamese Hong Duc General Hospital sign multi-year..
AQ
04/10ROYAL PHILIPS : Moving towards universal health coverage - health is wealth
PU
04/10ROYAL PHILIPS : From the front lines of FORTUNE Brainstorm Health with Philips C..
PU
04/08ROYAL PHILIPS : Ronald de Jong, Member of Philips Executive Committee and Chair ..
PU
04/04ROYAL PHILIPS : Developing a sustainable model that improves access to high-qual..
PU
04/04Breast Imaging Market Outlook 2026 Top Key Players - Dilon Technologies, Fuji..
AQ
04/02ROYAL PHILIPS : Five ways in which healthcare innovation has changed over the pa..
PU
04/02ROYAL PHILIPS : Artificial Intelligence is the great healthcare equalizer
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 19 087 M
EBIT 2019 2 240 M
Net income 2019 1 447 M
Debt 2019 2 825 M
Yield 2019 2,46%
P/E ratio 2019 22,28
P/E ratio 2020 18,38
EV / Sales 2019 1,85x
EV / Sales 2020 1,78x
Capitalization 32 431 M
Chart ROYAL PHILIPS
Duration : Period :
Royal Philips Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL PHILIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 38,6 €
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL PHILIPS13.21%36 603
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC24.60%111 262
DANAHER CORPORATION27.52%94 114
INTUITIVE SURGICAL22.07%67 589
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION7.30%53 340
ILLUMINA9.53%47 754
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About