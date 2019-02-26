Royal Philips : Philips Annual Report 2018

Annual Report 2018

Transforming healthcarethrough innovation

Contents

1 Message from the CEO 3 7 Supervisory Board 61 2 Board of Management and Executive 5 8 Supervisory Board report 62 Committee 8.1 Report of the Corporate Governance and 66 Nomination & Selection Committee 3 Strategy and Businesses 6 8.2 Report of the Remuneration Committee 68 3.1 Transforming healthcare through innovation 6 8.3 Report of the Audit Committee 74 3.2 How we create value 8 8.4 Report of the Quality & Regulatory Committee 75 3.3 Our businesses 10 3.4 Our commitment to Quality, Regulatory 19 9 Corporate governance 76 Compliance and Integrity 9.1 Board of Management and Executive 76 Committee 4 Financial performance 21 9.2 Supervisory Board 80 4.1 Performance review 21 9.3 General Meeting of Shareholders 84 4.2 Investor information 35 9.4 Meeting logistics and other information 85 9.5 Investor Relations 87 5 Societal impact 38 5.1 Social performance 38 10 Other information 90 5.2 Environmental performance 43 10.1 Reconciliation of non-IFRS information 90 10.2 Five-year overview 99 6 Risk management 50 10.3 Forward-looking statements and other 100 6.1 Our approach to risk management 50 information 6.2 Risk categories and factors 53 10.4 Deﬁnitions and abbreviations 101 6.3 Strategic risks 54 6.4 Operational risks 55 11 Statements 104 6.5 Compliance risks 57 11.1 Group ﬁnancial statements 104 6.6 Financial risks 59 11.2 Company ﬁnancial statements 180 11.3 Sustainability statements 196

IFRS basis of presentation

The ﬁnancial information included in this document is based on IFRS, as explained inSigniﬁcant accounting policies, starting on page 112, unless otherwise indicated.

References to Philips

References to the Company or company, to Philips or the (Philips) Group or group, relate to Koninklijke Philips N.V. and its subsidiaries, as the context requires. Royal Philips refers to Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Philips Lighting/Signify

References to 'Signify' in this Annual Report relate to Philips' former Lighting segment (prior to deconsolidation as from the end of November 2017 and when reported as discontinued operations), Philips Lighting N.V. (before or after such deconsolidation) or Signify N.V. (after its renaming in May 2018), as the context requires.

Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act

This document comprises regulated information within the meaning of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act(Wet op het financieel toezicht).

Statutory ﬁnancial statements and management report

The chapters Group ﬁnancial statements and Company ﬁnancial statements contain the statutory ﬁnancial statements of the Company. The introduction to the chapter Group ﬁnancial statements sets out which parts of this Annual Report form the Management report within the meaning of Section 2:391 of the Dutch Civil Code (and related Decrees).

Front cover:In 2018, Philips launched its Lumify with Reacts mobile tele-ultrasound solution in Kenya and Nigeria. This solution is based on Philips' Lumify portable ultrasound system and powered by Innovative Imaging Technologies' Reacts collaborative platform. It connects clinicians in real time by turning a compatible smart device into an integrated tele-ultrasound solution, combining two-way audio-visual calls with live ultrasound streaming.

Message from the CEO 1

1 Message from the CEO

"Our transformation into a customer-centric solutions company is gathering momentum, and with our focus on innovation and continuous improvement we will unlock

further value."Frans van Houten,CEO Royal Philips

Dear Stakeholder,

In 2018 we made further progress on our journey to extend our leadership as a health technology company. In my frequent meetings with our hospital customers, they tell me how they appreciate our strategy and are keen to engage with us. They want to know more about our innovative solutions - suites of systems, smart devices, software and services - that can help them deliver on the Quadruple Aim of improved patient experience, better health outcomes, improved staﬀ experience, and lower cost of care. At the same time, we see a real interest among consumers, healthcare professionals, insurers and policy makers to help people towards a healthier lifestyle and support primary and secondary prevention of health challenges. We see this as a validation of our strategy to drive technology innovation along the health continuum and disease pathways. As a result, we have seen growing demand for our products and solutions, an increase in long-term strategic partnerships, and substantial growth of order intake.

With comparable sales growth of 5%*)and the Adjusted EBITA*)margin improving by 100 basis points to 13.1% in 2018, we continue to deliver on our ﬁnancial targets. Having said that, our performance at segment level shows we still have scope for further improvement. Our Diagnosis & Treatment businesses had a very good year in terms of sales growth, order intake growth and improved earnings. At Connected Care & Health Informatics, topline growth was ﬂat and we continued to make substantial investments in R&D, but the expanding order book gives us conﬁdence we are on the right path to boost growth. Personal Health had a slower year, in part due to internal execution challenges, but we have taken decisive action. We are conﬁdent about the road ahead, given the exciting array of innovative new products and services we are bringing onto the market. We also made a number of complementary acquisitions in 2018 to strengthen businesses across our portfolio.

In light of the continuous performance improvement over the last three years and the strength of our balance sheet, we propose to increase the dividend by 6%.

While the current geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty is a challenge, we are making progress with our 'self-help' initiatives to address headwinds such astrade tariﬀs and emerging-market currency volatility, for instance by adjusting our supply base, leveraging our multi-modality factories, and extending our productivity plans. Last year I wrote that making further progress on product performance and quality was our highest priority for 2018. We continue to invest substantially in driving quality and compliance, and while there is still work to do, we are starting to reap the beneﬁts of our improvement eﬀorts, positioning us well for the future.

Transforming healthcare through innovation

Meeting the growing demand and improving the delivery of care while containing costs - that is the very substantial challenge faced by health systems around the world. It is driving the shift towards value-based care, the consolidation of hospitals into Integrated Delivery Networks, and the consumerization of healthcare, as well as increasing the importance of preventative care, early disease detection, and the management of chronic diseaseoutsidethe hospital.

Innovative health technology is helping to transform healthcare, supporting improved outcomes as well as productivity gains. The growing role of data, informatics and Artiﬁcial Intelligence (AI) is having a major impact, principally in the areas of precision diagnosis, clinical decision support, care orchestration, telehealth and, not least, in helping consumers to live a healthy life or cope with chronic disease. In this market, which has attractive growth rates and proﬁt pools, we have strong positions across the health continuum.

At Philips, we believe inintegrated, connectedcare - connecting consumers/patients, providers and payers more eﬀectively and leveraging informatics for better outcomes at lower cost.

We enable clinicians to make precision diagnosis and deliver personalized, minimally invasive therapies through our digital imaging and clinical informatics solutions. A shining example is our Azurion image-guided therapy platform, which has secured a +300 basis points gain in market share and over 1,000 orders since its launch in 2017.

We empower care professionals with healthcare informatics solutions like our IntelliSpace Portal data integration, visualization and analysis platform for enhanced diagnostic conﬁdence, and monitoring,

Message from the CEO 1

predictive analytics solutions like our IntelliVue Guardian with Early Warning Scoring, which enables nursing staﬀ to identify patients whose condition may be deteriorating rapidly.

We enable people to recover, or live with chronic disease, at home, thanks to solutions such as our new Trilogy Evo home ventilation platform plus Care Orchestrator cloud-based management system. Likewise, we enable people to stay healthy and prevent disease by means of connected products like our Pregnancy+ parenting app and our Sonicare DiamondClean electric toothbrush with Sonicare app, which includes teledentistry and automatic brush-head reordering services.

This means making a big step up in quality, operational excellence and productivity, and continuing to drive the digital transformation in every area of our business. It means capturing geographic growth opportunities and pivoting to consultative customer partnerships and business models that oﬀer a much deeper relationship, with recurring revenue streams. In that regard, our multi-year 'patient monitoring as a service' agreement with Miami's Jackson Health System and our medical technology partnership agreements with Children's Health hospital in Dallas and Munich Municipal Hospital are a blueprint for the way to go. It also means continuing the shift from products to innovative value-added, integrated solutions, supported by organic growth and disciplined M&A.

Joining up the dots from the ICU to the home, our HealthSuite platforms support the seamless ﬂow of data needed to care for people in real time, wherever they are.

Our innovation strength has been key to these transformational solutions, and I am convinced there is even better to come. We continue to maintain a high level of investment in R&D, with a strong focus on software and data science, and we now apply the Quadruple Aim as a guide in all our development choices, so that our innovations have maximum impact and are fully scalable.

Delivering on our sustainability commitments

Reﬂecting our commitment to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, we continue to embed sustainability deeper in the way we do business. With its focus on access to care, circular economy and climate action, our 'Healthy people, Sustainable planet' program is the vehicle that will enable us to deliver on these commitments. In December 2018, Philips became the world's ﬁrst health technology company to have its CO2emission targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Our sustainability performance received renewed recognition when - in the ﬁrst year since our reclassiﬁcation to the Health Care Equipment & Services industry group - we took second place in the 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability Index. With health systems the world over increasingly keen to reduce their environmental footprint, we remain convinced that sustainability can be a key competitive diﬀerentiator.

Roadmap to win

With our transformation into a customer-ﬁrst solutions company gathering pace, we have identiﬁed three main drivers of continued growth and improved proﬁtability:Better serve customers and improve quality;Boost growth in core business;Win with solutions along the health continuum.

Together, these measures will drive sustained performance improvement as we pursue our overall targets of 4-6% comparable sales growth*)and an Adjusted EBITA*)margin improvement of 100 basis points on average per year for the period 2017-2020. We also expect to increase the annual free cash ﬂow*)to above EUR 1.5 billion by 2020.

In the end, culture is foundational to our strategic ambitions. At Philips we place ﬁve key elements high on our culture agenda: putting customers ﬁrst, acting with quality and integrity, teaming up to win, taking ownership to deliver fast, and improving and inspiring each other. These behaviors create a shared understanding of how weallneed to act in order to delight the customer and drive market success.

In conclusion

On a personal note, I would like to thank our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders for the conﬁdence they have shown in Philips over the past year. I would also like to thank our employees for their hard work and dedication, as we seek to combine day-to-day performance with a profound, customer-focused transformation.

Pleased with the progress we are making, yet conscious that we still have a way to go, I strongly believe that the combination of our sense of purpose, innovation strength, culture of customer centricity and deep commitment to continuous improvement is a potent recipe for Philips to win and make the world healthier and more sustainable.

Frans van HoutenChief Executive Oﬃcer

We believe that by engaging more deeply with our customers and consumers, making it easier for them to do business with us, developing more compelling solutions, and acting with increased agility, speed and eﬃciency, we will deliver greater value for all our stakeholders.

*)Non-IFRS ﬁnancial measure. For the deﬁnition and reconciliation of the most directly comparable IFRS measure, refer toReconciliation of non-IFRS information, starting on page 90.

Board of Management and Executive Committee 2

2 Board of Management and

Executive Committee

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is managed by an Executive Committee which comprises the members of the Board of Management and certain key oﬃcers from functions, businesses and markets.

The Executive Committee operates under the chairmanship of the Chief Executive Oﬃcer and shares responsibility for the deployment of Philips' strategy and policies, and the achievement of its objectives and results.

Under Dutch Law, the Board of Management is accountable for the actions of the Executive Committee and has ultimate responsibility for the management and external reporting of Koninklijke Philips N.V. and is answerable to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Pursuant to the two-tier corporate structure, the Board of Management is accountable for its performance to a separate and independent Supervisory Board.

The Rules of Procedure of the Board of Management and Executive Committee are published on the company's website (www.philips.com/investor).

Frans van Houten

Born 1960, Dutch

Chief Executive Oﬃcer (CEO)

Chairman of the Board of Management and the Executive Committee since April 2011

For a full résumé, clickhere

Sophie Bechu

Born 1960, French/AmericanExecutive Vice President

Chief of Operations

For a full résumé, clickhere

Abhijit Bhattacharya

Born 1961, IndianExecutive Vice President

Member of the Board of Management since December 2015 Chief Financial Oﬃcer

For a full résumé, clickhere

Rob Cascella

Born 1954, AmericanExecutive Vice President

Chief Business Leader of Diagnosis & Treatment For a full résumé, clickhere

Marnix van Ginneken

Born 1973, Dutch/AmericanExecutive Vice President

Member of the Board of Management since November 2017 Chief Legal Oﬃcer

For a full résumé, clickhere

Andy Ho

Born 1961, ChineseExecutive Vice President

Market Leader of Philips Greater China For a full résumé, clickhere

Roy Jakobs

Born 1974, Dutch/GermanExecutive Vice President

Chief Business Leader of Personal Health For a full résumé, clickhere

Henk Siebren de Jong

Born 1964, DutchExecutive Vice President

Chief of International Markets For a full résumé, clickhere

Ronald de Jong

Born 1967, DutchExecutive Vice President

Chief Human Resources Oﬃcer, Chairman Philips Foundation For a full résumé, clickhere

Carla Kriwet

Born 1971, GermanExecutive Vice President

Chief Business Leader of Connected Care & Health Informatics For a full résumé, clickhere

Vitor Rocha

Born 1969, Brazilian/AmericanExecutive Vice President

Market Leader of Philips North America For a full résumé, clickhere

Jeroen Tas

Born 1959, DutchExecutive Vice President

Chief Innovation and Strategy Oﬃcer For a full résumé, clickhere

This page reﬂects the composition of the Executive Committee as per December 31, 2018. As announced on January 10, 2019, Philips has realigned the composition of its reporting segments. Eﬀective as of January 1, 2019, the Sleep & Respiratory Care business has shifted from the Personal Health segment to the renamed Connected Care segment and most of the Healthcare Informatics business have shifted from the renamed Connected Care segment to the Diagnosis & Treatment segment. The Diagnosis & Treatment segment is comprised of two clusters: Precision Diagnosis led by Rob Cascella and Image-Guided Therapy led by Bert van Meurs. Mr. van Meurs was also appointed as a member of the Executive Committee, eﬀective as of January 1, 2019.