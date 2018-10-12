Log in
Royal Philips

ROYAL PHILIPS (PHIA)
News

Royal Philips : Philips Lumify ultrasound set to run a marathon

10/12/2018 | 10:43am CEST
The Philips Lumify app-based ultrasound solution, which allows high quality point-of-care ultrasound imaging using no more than the lightweight Lumify probe and a smartphone or tablet, is already being used by hospitals, ambulance services, emergency departments, disaster relief organizations and sports organizations (for example, soccer club PSV Eindhoven), for on-the-spot assessment of injuries. Recently launched in Kenya and powered by Innovative Imaging Technologies' Reacts interactive audio-video communication platform, it is also a fully integrated tele-ultrasound solution that will play an important role in bringing universal health coverage to disadvantaged and underserved populations. It will provide community care workers, such as community midwives, with a quick and convenient diagnostic tool for use in the field, together with the ability to quickly access expert medical opinion when needed.

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 08:42:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 18 238 M
EBIT 2018 2 025 M
Net income 2018 1 221 M
Debt 2018 3 008 M
Yield 2018 2,21%
P/E ratio 2018 26,98
P/E ratio 2019 19,99
EV / Sales 2018 1,98x
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
Capitalization 33 040 M
Technical analysis trends ROYAL PHILIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 39,0 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL PHILIPS11.33%38 312
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC21.48%96 659
DANAHER CORPORATION9.10%74 685
INTUITIVE SURGICAL39.26%60 424
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION45.22%51 735
ILLUMINA40.72%47 590
