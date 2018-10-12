Royal Philips : Philips Lumify ultrasound set to run a marathon

Financials (€) Sales 2018 18 238 M EBIT 2018 2 025 M Net income 2018 1 221 M Debt 2018 3 008 M Yield 2018 2,21% P/E ratio 2018 26,98 P/E ratio 2019 19,99 EV / Sales 2018 1,98x EV / Sales 2019 1,86x Capitalization 33 040 M Chart ROYAL PHILIPS Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ROYAL PHILIPS Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 18 Average target price 39,0 € Spread / Average Target 11% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ROYAL PHILIPS 11.33% 38 312 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC 21.48% 96 659 DANAHER CORPORATION 9.10% 74 685 INTUITIVE SURGICAL 39.26% 60 424 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION 45.22% 51 735 ILLUMINA 40.72% 47 590