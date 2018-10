Royal Philips : Philips Lumify ultrasound set to run a marathon

The Philips Lumify app-based ultrasound solution, which allows high quality point-of-care ultrasound imaging using no more than the lightweight Lumify probe and a smartphone or tablet, is already being used by hospitals, ambulance services, emergency departments, disaster relief organizations and sports organizations (for example, soccer club PSV Eindhoven), for on-the-spot assessment of injuries. Recently launched in Kenya and powered by Innovative Imaging Technologies' Reacts interactive audio-video communication platform, it is also a fully integrated tele-ultrasound solution that will play an important role in bringing universal health coverage to disadvantaged and underserved populations. It will provide community care workers, such as community midwives, with a quick and convenient diagnostic tool for use in the field, together with the ability to quickly access expert medical opinion when needed.