Royal Philips : Philips' Third Quarter Results 2019

Forward-looking statements

This document and the related oral presentation, including responses to questions following the presentation, contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include: statements made about the strategy; estimates of sales growth; future Adjusted EBITA; future restructuring, acquisition-related and other costs; future developments in Philips' organic business; and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.

These factors include but are not limited to: global economic and business conditions; political instability, including developments within the European Union such as Brexit, with adverse impact on financial markets; the successful implementation of Philips' strategy and the ability to realize the benefits of this strategy; the ability to develop and market new products; changes in legislation; legal claims and proceedings; increased healthcare regulation; changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates; changes in foreign currency import or export controls; future changes in tax rates and regulations, including trade tariffs; pension costs and actuarial assumptions; changes in raw materials prices; changes in employee costs; the ability to identify and successfully complete acquisitions, and to integrate those acquisitions into the business, the ability to successfully exit certain businesses or restructure the operations; the rate of technological changes; cyber-attacks, breaches of cybersecurity; political, economic and other developments in countries where Philips operates and industry consolidation and competition. As a result, Philips' actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could cause future results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the Risk management chapter included in the Annual Report 2018.

Third-party market share data

Statements regarding market share, including those regarding Philips' competitive position, contained in this document are based on outside sources such as research institutes, industry and dealer panels in combination with management estimates. Where information is not yet available to Philips, those statements may also be based on estimates and projections prepared by outside sources or management. Rankings are based on sales unless otherwise stated.

Use of non-IFRS information

In presenting and discussing the Philips Group's financial position, operating results and cash flows, management uses certain non-IFRS financial measures. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be viewed in isolation as alternatives to the equivalent IFRS measure and should be used in conjunction with the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Non-IFRS financial measures do not have standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. A reconciliation of these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures is contained in this document. Further information on non-IFRS measures can be found in the Annual Report 2018.

Use of fair value information

In presenting the Philips Group's financial position, fair values are used for the measurement of various items in accordance with the applicable accounting standards. These fair values are based on market prices, where available, and are obtained from sources that are deemed to be reliable. Readers are cautioned that these values are subject to changes over time and are only valid at the balance sheet date. When quoted prices or observable market data are not readily available, fair values are estimated using appropriate valuation models and unobservable inputs. Such fair value estimates require management to make significant assumptions with respect to future developments, which are inherently uncertain and may therefore deviate from actual developments. Critical assumptions used are disclosed in the Annual Report 2018. In certain cases independent valuations are obtained to support management's determination of fair values.

Presentation

All amounts are in millions of euros unless otherwise stated. Due to rounding, amounts may not add up precisely to totals provided. All reported data is unaudited. Financial reporting is in accordance with the accounting policies as stated in the Annual Report 2018, except for IFRS 16 lease accounting, which is implemented per January 1, 2019.

As announced on January 10, 2019, Philips has realigned the composition of its reporting segments effective as of January 1, 2019. The most notable changes are the shifts of the Sleep & Respiratory Care business from the Personal Health segment to the renamed Connected Care segment and most of the Healthcare Informatics business from the renamed Connected Care segment to the Diagnosis & Treatment segment. Accordingly, the comparative figures have been restated. The restatement has been published on the Philips Investor Relations website and can be accessed here.

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.