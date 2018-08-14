Log in
ROYAL PHILIPS
  Report  
Royal Philips : Philips and Targos collaborate to advance digital pathology education and enhance global training

08/14/2018 | 11:46am CEST

Tutor is being used by learning institutions throughout Europe and the U.S. as labs start to move away from manual microscopy training, towards advanced education and e-learning programs using digital whole slide images.

Replacing traditional glass slides with digital teaching formats enables institutions to conserve resources, while reaching broader learning audiences and creating a more standardized learning experience. Through standardizing the experience, pathologists are able to review and share the same sets of clinical images and data, as well as directly compare and score test results and submitted annotations online.

'Advanced pathology training will help address the shortage of highly trained pathologists, who can evaluate and score new biomarkers for precision medicine development,' said Marlon Thompson, General Manager, Philips Digital Pathology Solutions. 'Pathologists worldwide can benefit from Targos' leading courses and the effective digital learning experience enabled by the Philips Pathology Education Tutor platform.'

The collaboration comes as Philips unveils Tutor version 6.0, with advanced in-slide learning features. Lectures, courses and assessments that simulate diagnostic settings can be created where users submit annotations and quantitative answers to questions directly within the virtual microscope view. The latest version also allows users to immediately restore deleted content so that course creators never lose their work.

Tutor is part of Philips' portfolio of digital pathology solutions, which includes the award-winning Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution, Collaboration Suite, TissueMark image analytics and more.

[1] Tutor is intended for educational purposes only, not for diagnostic use.

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 09:45:03 UTC
