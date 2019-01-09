Royal Philips : Philips announces strategic initiative to improve more lives through better sleep at CES 2019

'At Philips, we believe there is always a way to help people achieve balanced, energetic and healthy lives,' said John Frank, Business Leader, Sleep and Respiratory Care at Philips. 'Just like food, water and air, sleep is essential for survival, and yet it is often the first health pillar to be compromised. By expanding our suite of consumer sleep solutions and teaming up with other like-minded companies who prioritize preventative health, we can help people realize the true power of their sleep.'

At CES 2019, Philips announced several strategic alliances which support the company's commitment to help people sleep better. These relationships will help to create awareness of sleep issues, provide education and coaching services, and offer simple diagnostic tools and sleep management solutions. These trusted allies include:

American Sleep Association: Working closely with one of the most nationally recognized consumer leaders in sleep information, Philips aims to help educate a broader range of consumers about healthy sleep solutions for their sleep challenges.

Working closely with one of the most nationally recognized consumer leaders in sleep information, Philips aims to help educate a broader range of consumers about healthy sleep solutions for their sleep challenges. American Well: Philips is extending its partnership with American Well into the sleep category, enabling telehealth support for consumers who are looking for convenient access to a sleep physician on demand. The next phase of this global partnership creates an opportunity to provide convenient access to sleep expertise for individuals searching for ways to improve their sleep. Philips and American Well will work together to connect people directly to physicians and solutions alike to help them improve their sleep and, ultimately, their lives.

Philips is extending its partnership with American Well into the sleep category, enabling telehealth support for consumers who are looking for convenient access to a sleep physician on demand. The next phase of this global partnership creates an opportunity to provide convenient access to sleep expertise for individuals searching for ways to improve their sleep. Philips and American Well will work together to connect people directly to physicians and solutions alike to help them improve their sleep and, ultimately, their lives. SleepRate: Philips has partnered with SleepRate, developers of a cognitive behavioral therapy-based mobile app, to introduce the SmartSleep Better Sleep Program that retrains people to be able to fall asleep and stay asleep, with sustainable results.

Philips has partnered with SleepRate, developers of a cognitive behavioral therapy-based mobile app, to introduce the SmartSleep Better Sleep Program that retrains people to be able to fall asleep and stay asleep, with sustainable results. WebMD: Working with WebMD, Philips aims to heighten the health focus on sleep by reaching more consumers with educational and insight and guidance, and providing the most up-to-date and valuable information to understand sleep and get more out of it.

Philips SmartSleep suite of solutions includes a mix of existing and new solutions, introduced for the first time at CES, including: SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band, SmartSleep Better Sleep Program, SmartSleep Analyzer, SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband, and SmartSleep Sleep and Wake-Up Light (Somneo Connected). To learn more about SmartSleep suite of solutions or how Philips continues to help people live better through improved sleep, please visit: www.Philips.com/SmartSleep. For live updates throughout CES, follow the conversation @PhilipsLiveFrom or on Philips new sleep-focused Instagram channel at @PhilipsSleepWellness and the event hashtag #CES2019 or visit our additional social media channels on YouTube and LinkedIn.

Philips SmartSleep suite of solutions will be available in North America.

[1] Sleep & IoT: Behaviors, Awareness, and Opportunities Q2 2018, N= 2,000 ±2.19% ©2018 Parks Associates