Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Philips    PHIA   NL0000009538

ROYAL PHILIPS

(PHIA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Philips : Philips awarded ‘best reputation' status in the Netherlands for the 12th consecutive year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 04:08am EDT

According to the latest Brainport Monitor 2018 report, the Brainport Eindhoven region's economic growth, added value, labor productivity, and level of innovation are substantially above the Dutch average, making it one of the largest and fastest-growing contributors to the Dutch economy. Technology developed and produced in the region is already enabling solutions to global social issues such as universal access to healthcare, smart mobility and alternative energy generation.

'Together with our production and innovation center in Drachten, the Brainport Eindhoven region is vitally important to Philips' success,' said Nanda Huizing. 'Brainport Eindhoven has a unique power and identity of its own - a close-knit, behind-the-scenes network of mutually cooperating parties that makes the region a growing symbol of successful high-tech manufacturing worldwide.'

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 08:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL PHILIPS
04:08aROYAL PHILIPS : Philips awarded ‘best reputation' status in the Netherland..
PU
04/15ROYAL PHILIPS : Will AI transform how we fight neurodegenerative diseases?
PU
04/12ROYAL PHILIPS : Periodic update on transaction details related to Philips' share..
PU
04/12ROYAL PHILIPS : What's new and what's next in consumer health?
PU
04/11ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips and Vietnamese Hong Duc General Hospital sign multi-year..
AQ
04/10ROYAL PHILIPS : Moving towards universal health coverage - health is wealth
PU
04/10ROYAL PHILIPS : From the front lines of FORTUNE Brainstorm Health with Philips C..
PU
04/08ROYAL PHILIPS : Ronald de Jong, Member of Philips Executive Committee and Chair ..
PU
04/04ROYAL PHILIPS : Developing a sustainable model that improves access to high-qual..
PU
04/04Breast Imaging Market Outlook 2026 Top Key Players - Dilon Technologies, Fuji..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 19 087 M
EBIT 2019 2 240 M
Net income 2019 1 454 M
Debt 2019 2 825 M
Yield 2019 2,41%
P/E ratio 2019 22,65
P/E ratio 2020 18,67
EV / Sales 2019 1,88x
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
Capitalization 33 061 M
Chart ROYAL PHILIPS
Duration : Period :
Royal Philips Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL PHILIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 38,6 €
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL PHILIPS15.41%37 375
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC24.03%112 195
DANAHER CORPORATION26.55%94 064
INTUITIVE SURGICAL20.44%67 444
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION6.99%52 728
ILLUMINA11.73%48 292
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About