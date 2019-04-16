Royal Philips : Philips awarded ‘best reputation' status in the Netherlands for the 12th consecutive year

According to the latest Brainport Monitor 2018 report, the Brainport Eindhoven region's economic growth, added value, labor productivity, and level of innovation are substantially above the Dutch average, making it one of the largest and fastest-growing contributors to the Dutch economy. Technology developed and produced in the region is already enabling solutions to global social issues such as universal access to healthcare, smart mobility and alternative energy generation.

'Together with our production and innovation center in Drachten, the Brainport Eindhoven region is vitally important to Philips' success,' said Nanda Huizing. 'Brainport Eindhoven has a unique power and identity of its own - a close-knit, behind-the-scenes network of mutually cooperating parties that makes the region a growing symbol of successful high-tech manufacturing worldwide.'