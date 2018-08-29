Royal Philips : Philips convenes Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today convened an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and published the agenda with explanatory notes. In connection with the fundamental progress of Philips' transformation into a solutions-driven health technology company, and further expansion of its leadership positions in the health technology market, the agenda items are:

A proposal to strengthen the Supervisory Board with the appointment of Dr. A. Marc Harrison as a member per October 19, 2018. Dr. Harrison (American, 1964) is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Intermountain Healthcare, a not-for-profit health system based in Salt Lake City (Utah, US) and the largest healthcare provider in the region. A specialist in pediatric critical care, Dr. Harrison has held leadership positions at Cleveland Clinic - including as CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi - prior to joining Intermountain in 2016. He has in-depth knowledge of health systems and the overall healthcare industry in North America, as well as globally.

A proposal to determine the remuneration for members of the Supervisory Board at broadly median market levels with effect from October 1, 2018. The proposal follows discussions held with shareholders in multiple countries and institutional advisory organizations. It is aimed at attracting and retaining international Supervisory Board members of the highest caliber and with experience and expertise relevant to Philips' health technology businesses.

The EGM will be held at the Hilton Amsterdam Hotel (Apollolaan 138, Amsterdam) on Friday, October 19, 2018, beginning at 9:30 hours CET.

Click here to view the agenda with explanatory notes, the binding recommendation and other documents relevant for the EGM.