Royal Philips : Philips expands its diagnostic imaging portfolio with the new Incisive CT platform, integrating innovations in imaging, workflow and lifecycle management

02/28/2019 | 04:11am EST

Advances in workflow on the scanner and console, as well as in the reading room, help improve the patient's experience through every step of their scan. Philips' new OnPlan patient-side gantry controls let the technologist do more directly from the scanner, such as setup and pre-scan adjustments, minimizing time spent away from the patient. The Incisive CT also supports a higher level of scanning consistency across the different members of the system's operating team, with a recent study showing the system reduced scanning time by 19% [5].

The Incisive CT includes proactive system monitoring that can predict and solve issues before they have an impact on day-to-day operations, with 31% of all issues being resolved without the need for on-site service, improving system uptime [6]. To further enhance operational performance, Incisive CT is available with Philips PerformanceBridge, an integrated portfolio of services and solutions that enables continuous organizational performance improvements. Incisive CT also seamlessly integrates with Philips IntelliSpace Portal to offer post-processing for complex cases, enabling radiologists to access advanced analysis tools all in one comprehensive system. Incisive CT is CE marked and has received 510(k) Clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Philips Incisive CT is being unveiled at the 2019 European Congress of Radiology (ECR) Exhibition (February 28 - March 3, 2019, Vienna, Austria) on Booth 402, Hall X4. Follow @PhilipsLiveFrom for live #ECR2019 updates.

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 09:10:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 19 074 M
EBIT 2019 2 279 M
Net income 2019 1 459 M
Debt 2019 2 782 M
Yield 2019 2,48%
P/E ratio 2019 21,89
P/E ratio 2020 18,12
EV / Sales 2019 1,83x
EV / Sales 2020 1,77x
Capitalization 32 102 M
Chart ROYAL PHILIPS
Duration : Period :
Royal Philips Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL PHILIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 38,4 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL PHILIPS12.06%36 514
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC13.49%102 250
DANAHER CORPORATION22.57%86 478
INTUITIVE SURGICAL14.52%62 792
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION12.79%55 244
ILLUMINA0.43%44 278
