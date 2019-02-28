Royal Philips : Philips expands its diagnostic imaging portfolio with the new Incisive CT platform, integrating innovations in imaging, workflow and lifecycle management

Advances in workflow on the scanner and console, as well as in the reading room, help improve the patient's experience through every step of their scan. Philips' new OnPlan patient-side gantry controls let the technologist do more directly from the scanner, such as setup and pre-scan adjustments, minimizing time spent away from the patient. The Incisive CT also supports a higher level of scanning consistency across the different members of the system's operating team, with a recent study showing the system reduced scanning time by 19% [5].

The Incisive CT includes proactive system monitoring that can predict and solve issues before they have an impact on day-to-day operations, with 31% of all issues being resolved without the need for on-site service, improving system uptime [6]. To further enhance operational performance, Incisive CT is available with Philips PerformanceBridge, an integrated portfolio of services and solutions that enables continuous organizational performance improvements. Incisive CT also seamlessly integrates with Philips IntelliSpace Portal to offer post-processing for complex cases, enabling radiologists to access advanced analysis tools all in one comprehensive system. Incisive CT is CE marked and has received 510(k) Clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

