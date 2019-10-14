Log in
Royal Philips : Philips highlights importance of 6-minute ‘time-to-defib' zone during Dutch Marathon

0
10/14/2019 | 10:31am EDT

Immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) followed by defibrillation with an automated external defibrillator (AED) within six minutes offers victims of cardiac arrest a significantly increased chance of survival. To highlight the importance of an AED being within 6-minute reach, three runners in the recent 2019 Eindhoven Marathon (October 13, 2019) wore specially designed running vests each fitted with an integrated GPS tracker and a woven LED display. During the race, each time they came within 6-minute range of a community-based AED, the pulsating heart symbol on their running vest changed from red to green, with a continuously updated 'time to AED' display underneath it. Sponsored by Philips, the vests were part of a newly launched national AED awareness campaign aimed at making the Netherlands a more 'heart-safe' country.

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 14 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2019 14:30:06 UTC
