Royal Philips : Philips leader honored as one of Health Data Management's “2019 Most Powerful Women in Health IT”

06/05/2019 | 09:38am EDT

Cindy has over thirty-two years of healthcare experience, splitting time between serving as a nurse, a president of administration, and an executive responsible for PHM at a large medical group in Kalamazoo, Michigan. It was there that Cindy first partnered with Philips, witnessing the potential to make a true difference in patient care and the provider experience, leveraging health IT solutions designed with the user in mind. Her decision to join Philips was driven by her desire to improve care delivery on a bigger scale, and work with a variety of customers to develop innovative ways to accomplish ambitious goals.

One of the biggest challenges health IT leaders face today is to upend the tainted reputation technology has in many healthcare circles, oftentimes associated with increased administrative burdens and decreased face time with patients. With transparent recognition of the barriers to adopting health IT, Cindy works to ensure each deployment lives up to its promises with a well-planned strategy and a clear outcome in mind. As an influential leader, Cindy demonstrates how today's health IT offers a more patient-centric design for personalized care, and offers actionable insights into patient risk to tailor PHM.

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 13:37:12 UTC
