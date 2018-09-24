Royal Philips : Philips partners with UNFPA to improve the health of women and girls in underserved regions

'I am extremely proud of this new partnership, which reinforces Philips' commitment to improve the lives of 300 million people in underserved areas of the world by 2025,' said Henk Siebren de Jong, Chief of International Markets at Royal Philips. 'At Philips we recognize the power of co-creation, the potential of digital technologies, and the need for innovative partnerships to increase access to quality healthcare, enable effective service delivery and improve health outcomes for all.'