ROYAL PHILIPS (PHIA)
News 
Royal Philips : Philips partners with UNFPA to improve the health of women and girls in underserved regions

09/24/2018 | 09:09am CEST

'I am extremely proud of this new partnership, which reinforces Philips' commitment to improve the lives of 300 million people in underserved areas of the world by 2025,' said Henk Siebren de Jong, Chief of International Markets at Royal Philips. 'At Philips we recognize the power of co-creation, the potential of digital technologies, and the need for innovative partnerships to increase access to quality healthcare, enable effective service delivery and improve health outcomes for all.'

Royal Philips NV published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 07:08:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 18 273 M
EBIT 2018 2 029 M
Net income 2018 1 244 M
Debt 2018 3 009 M
Yield 2018 1,99%
P/E ratio 2018 29,45
P/E ratio 2019 22,15
EV / Sales 2018 2,18x
EV / Sales 2019 2,05x
Capitalization 36 790 M
Managers
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL PHILIPS23.97%43 218
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC28.23%98 077
DANAHER CORPORATION16.44%75 630
INTUITIVE SURGICAL52.56%63 331
ILLUMINA63.93%52 650
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION52.36%52 233
