Royal Philips : Philips populair tijdens High Tech Ontdekkingsroute

Dutch Technology Week each year ends with the High Tech Discovery Route. On this day, many companies open their doors to the public. Philips Innovation Center Eindhoven was well represented with an open day on two locations: both the Philips Museum and the campus in Best were accessible free of charge from 11:00 to 17:00. And with success: with almost 1,200 visitors, the museum was able to welcome twice as many people as expected and in Best 3,750 visitors entered the site. This number was also much higher than estimated.

By participating in the High Tech Discovery Route, Philips offers future talent a unique opportunity to become acquainted with the company's high tech innovations and unique working environment. Visitors were able to see various demos and product innovations with their own eyes, both in the museum and on the campus in Best. In addition, some of the factories were accessible in Best, as well as the recently opened Customer Experience Center. In the Philips museum, the very first Philips factory is an extra attraction for visitors: the museum is built around it. Past, present and future of Philips come together here.