ROYAL PHILIPS (PHIA)
Royal Philips : Philips promises higher returns as growth set to continue

01/29/2019
FILE PHOTO - Philips Healthcare headquarters is seen in Best

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips on Tuesday said it would increase returns to shareholders, as it expected sales growth to continue despite economic headwinds.

Philips, whose healthcare products range from high-tech toothbrushes to medical imaging systems, said comparable sales grew 5 percent to 5.6 billion euros (£4.9 billion) in the last three months of 2018, while core profit jumped 10 percent to 971 million euros, helped by strong demand for its hospital equipment in China, Latin America and Europe.

This beat analyst expectations for 5.5 billion euros in sales and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 960 million euros.

"We expect our performance momentum to improve in the course of the year," Chief Executive Frans van Houten said in a statement, despite "geopolitical challenges and market volatility."

Van Houten reaffirmed the company's target for total comparable sales growth of 4 to 6 percent per year until 2020.

Philips, which spun off its lighting and consumer electronics divisions in recent years and is now purely focused on healthcare technology, said it would raise dividends by 6 percent, and announced a new share buyback programme worth 1.5 billion euros.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Gopakumar Warrier)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 18 131 M
EBIT 2018 1 944 M
Net income 2018 1 130 M
Debt 2018 2 779 M
Yield 2018 2,47%
P/E ratio 2018 26,99
P/E ratio 2019 19,70
EV / Sales 2018 1,80x
EV / Sales 2019 1,70x
Capitalization 29 921 M
Chart ROYAL PHILIPS
Duration : Period :
Royal Philips Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL PHILIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 38,4 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL PHILIPS4.45%34 222
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC6.30%96 981
DANAHER CORPORATION2.82%74 527
INTUITIVE SURGICAL3.72%58 818
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION4.27%51 823
ILLUMINA-4.08%43 200
