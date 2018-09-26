Royal Philips : Philips promotes special report and hosts session on early detection and diagnosis of non-communicable diseases during United Nations General Assembly Week

During this year's United Nations General Assembly week, Philips and Devex, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, will also host a special side-session to the Sustainable Development Impact Summit. This side-session, which takes place on Wednesday, September 26, from 9:30 - 11:00 AM at Convene, Union Square Hub, 730 Third Ave., New York City, will deep dive into how NCD challenges can be confronted by including early diagnosis in future plans for prevention and treatment. The discussion will also link to the wider debate on universal health coverage and the importance of primary health care in providing the holistic patient-centered focus needed to combat NCDs at local level.

[1] Devex is the leading social enterprise and media platform for the global development community

[2] The Philips Foundation is the Corporate & Social Responsibility (CSR) foundation set up by Royal Philips as part of its mission to improve the lives of 3 billion people a year by 2025. Philips Foundation's mission is to reduce healthcare inequality by providing access to quality healthcare for disadvantaged communities