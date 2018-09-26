Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Philips    PHIA   NL0000009538

ROYAL PHILIPS (PHIA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Royal Philips : Philips promotes special report and hosts session on early detection and diagnosis of non-communicable diseases during United Nations General Assembly Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 09:11am CEST

During this year's United Nations General Assembly week, Philips and Devex, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, will also host a special side-session to the Sustainable Development Impact Summit. This side-session, which takes place on Wednesday, September 26, from 9:30 - 11:00 AM at Convene, Union Square Hub, 730 Third Ave., New York City, will deep dive into how NCD challenges can be confronted by including early diagnosis in future plans for prevention and treatment. The discussion will also link to the wider debate on universal health coverage and the importance of primary health care in providing the holistic patient-centered focus needed to combat NCDs at local level.

[1] Devex is the leading social enterprise and media platform for the global development community

[2] The Philips Foundation is the Corporate & Social Responsibility (CSR) foundation set up by Royal Philips as part of its mission to improve the lives of 3 billion people a year by 2025. Philips Foundation's mission is to reduce healthcare inequality by providing access to quality healthcare for disadvantaged communities

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 07:10:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL PHILIPS
09:11aROYAL PHILIPS : Philips promotes special report and hosts session on early detec..
PU
09/25ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips hosts session on non-communicable diseases during United..
PU
09/24ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips partners with UNFPA to improve the health of women and g..
PU
09/21ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips Sham Sokka talks Analytics at Becker’s Health IT C..
PU
09/20ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips and Children's Health Work to Innovate Patient Monitorin..
AQ
09/20ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips showcases integrated solutions for cardiovascular care a..
PU
09/19ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips Roy Smythe keynotes on main stage of AI Summit in San Fr..
PU
09/18ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips and Children’s Health Work to Innovate Patient Mon..
BU
09/14ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips and Integron collaborate to deliver integrated digital h..
AQ
09/14ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips Launches Lumify, Its First App-Based Portable Ultrasound..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/31Artificial intelligence to play major role in healthcare - Reuters 
08/28Alliance MMA To Merge With SCWorx And Change Business 
08/28DSM, Protecting Life And Our Planet 
07/29Housing Starts Collapsed In June - Should We Be Alarmed Or Not? 
07/25New CEO of Philips Canada 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 18 273 M
EBIT 2018 2 029 M
Net income 2018 1 244 M
Debt 2018 3 009 M
Yield 2018 1,97%
P/E ratio 2018 29,78
P/E ratio 2019 22,39
EV / Sales 2018 2,20x
EV / Sales 2019 2,07x
Capitalization 37 199 M
Chart ROYAL PHILIPS
Duration : Period :
Royal Philips Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL PHILIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 38,9 €
Spread / Average Target -1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL PHILIPS25.35%43 753
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC28.23%97 537
DANAHER CORPORATION16.17%75 455
INTUITIVE SURGICAL57.34%64 753
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION55.75%53 104
ILLUMINA64.31%52 663
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.