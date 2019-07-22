Royal Philips : Philips second-quarter results top estimates as growth picks up

Analysts polled by the company had seen adjusted sales growth of 4.5%, compared with a 4% increase in the same period last year.

Sales rose to 4.67 billion euros (4.19 billion pounds), while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) jumped 14% to 549 million euros, roughly meeting expectations.

Philips, which sells products ranging from toothbrushes to medical imaging systems, held on to its forecast of solid growth throughout the year as it reported an 8% increase in new orders.

"We continue to expect our performance momentum to further improve in the second half of the year, supported by sales growth and our productivity programme," Chief Executive Frans van Houten said.

The company, purely focused on healthcare since spinning off its lighting and consumer electronics divisions in recent years, reaffirmed its target for total comparable sales growth of 4% to 6% per year until 2020.

