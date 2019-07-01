Log in
Royal Philips : Promising Partnership with the King Hussein Cancer Center in the Middle East

0
07/01/2019 | 03:23am EDT

In one of my past posts, I explained why a purely transactional approach between supplier and customer is no longer adequate. These days, you can't just deliver imaging equipment and walk away. Instead, and rightfully so, the goal now is to have a two-way relationship, one in which both parties work together to build a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership.

A key part of our partnerships with customers is about making sure that health providers get the most value out of their imaging equipment and achieve the goals they are working toward for their particular organization and region of the world. Core to that objective is understanding the local demographics of the patient population in their area and developing new services that can help them not only address patient needs but also help them differentiate themselves in their local market.

I was struck by how vividly this approach was brought to life earlier this year at the Arab Health medical exhibition and congress, where we showcased the latest Philips Innovations. It was here, too, that we cemented our association with the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC), one of the most highly rated oncology centers in the Arab world, to support its knowledgeable team in resolving the challenges of scaling its operations across the region.

KHCC serves a large patient population of Jordanian and surrounding countries with limited resources. Our initial conversations with KHCC weren't focused on the number of MRI machines or CT scanners that we could sell. Instead, like all strong relationships, in the early days the emphasis was simply on getting to know each other, understanding needs, and sharing ideas. Through a series of candid discussions covering a variety of pain points faced by center management including staff retention, limited public awareness, quality management, and a lack of specific guidelines around education, we gained a solid understanding of their objectives, values and challenges. It was equally important that the KHCC team became familiar with us and our systems view and outcomes-focused approach to imaging.

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 07:22:08 UTC
