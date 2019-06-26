Royal Philips : Taking the Fear Out of Sleep Apnea Diagnosis

What many people don't realize is that sleep apnea therapy has come a long way over the past several decades. Now, there are multiple solutions that have been uniquely designed using a patient-centric approach - improving comfort, ease of use and mobility for sleep apnea patients. These updates have been made to help ensure that those living with sleep apnea stay adherent to their treatment plans.

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) has been the gold standard of sleep therapy treatment for many years. But even with new innovations offering more freedom and comfort for CPAP users, sometimes the therapy doesn't fit in with a patient's lifestyle. If these patients are living with positional OSA, there is new hope for successful, sustainable treatment through the advent of positional therapy devices.

A subset of OSA, patients with positional OSA primarily experience disruptions in breathing when sleeping on their backs. As an alternative method to CPAP therapy, positional therapy wearables like Philips' NightBalance solution work by encouraging users to remain off their back with gentle vibrations. As one of the most non-invasive forms of sleep apnea therapy, positional therapy devices have demonstrated high short-term adherence rates (75% to 95%) and that they are effective in reducing Apnea-Hypopnea Index (AHI), an indicator of the severity of a patient's OSA [2,3,4,5].

Consumer-centric innovation is changing the way patients live with sleep apnea. Now, people suffering from this chronic condition no longer have to fear diagnosis or treatment plans - they can move forward on a path to living more healthy and restful lives.

For more information on available sleep apnea therapies, visit www.usa.philips.com/healthcare/solutions/sleep.

