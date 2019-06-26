Log in
Royal Philips : Taking the Fear Out of Sleep Apnea Diagnosis

06/26/2019 | 10:52am EDT

What many people don't realize is that sleep apnea therapy has come a long way over the past several decades. Now, there are multiple solutions that have been uniquely designed using a patient-centric approach - improving comfort, ease of use and mobility for sleep apnea patients. These updates have been made to help ensure that those living with sleep apnea stay adherent to their treatment plans.

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) has been the gold standard of sleep therapy treatment for many years. But even with new innovations offering more freedom and comfort for CPAP users, sometimes the therapy doesn't fit in with a patient's lifestyle. If these patients are living with positional OSA, there is new hope for successful, sustainable treatment through the advent of positional therapy devices.

A subset of OSA, patients with positional OSA primarily experience disruptions in breathing when sleeping on their backs. As an alternative method to CPAP therapy, positional therapy wearables like Philips' NightBalance solution work by encouraging users to remain off their back with gentle vibrations. As one of the most non-invasive forms of sleep apnea therapy, positional therapy devices have demonstrated high short-term adherence rates (75% to 95%) and that they are effective in reducing Apnea-Hypopnea Index (AHI), an indicator of the severity of a patient's OSA [2,3,4,5].

Consumer-centric innovation is changing the way patients live with sleep apnea. Now, people suffering from this chronic condition no longer have to fear diagnosis or treatment plans - they can move forward on a path to living more healthy and restful lives.

For more information on available sleep apnea therapies, visit www.usa.philips.com/healthcare/solutions/sleep.

[1] http://www.stopbang.ca/osa.php

[2] Long-term effectiveness and compliance of positional therapy with the Sleep Position Trainer in the treatment of positional obstructive sleep apnea syndrome. van Maanen JP, de Vries N. SLEEP 2014;37(7):1209-1215.

[3] Benoist, L., de Ruiter, M., de Lange, J., & De Vries, N. (2017). A randomized, controlled trial of positional therapy versus oral appliance therapy for position-dependent sleep apnea. Sleep medicine, 34, 109-117

[4] De Ruiter, M. H., Benoist, L. B., De Vries, N., & de Lange, J. (2018). Durability of treatment effects of the Sleep Position Trainer versus oral appliance therapy in positional OSA: 12-month follow-up of a randomized controlled trial. Sleep and Breathing, 22(2), 441-450.

[5] Eijsvogel, M. M., Ubbink, R., Dekker, J., Oppersma, E., de Jongh, F. H., van der Palen, J., & Brusse-Keizer, M. G. (2015). Sleep position trainer versus tennis ball technique in positional obstructive sleep apnea syndrome. Journal of clinical sleep medicine, 11(02), 139-147.

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 14:51:03 UTC
