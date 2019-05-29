Log in
Safety and efficacy of Philips' Stellarex .035 low-dose drug-coated balloon demonstrated in clinical trials at three years

05/29/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

May 29, 2019

  • Stellarex is the only low-dose [1] drug-coated balloon (DCB) to demonstrate a significant treatment effect and high safety profile through 3 years
  • ILLUMENATE Pivotal trial showcases durable primary patency (maintained blood flow) in the most complex patient pool studied in a DCB randomized clinical trial
  • No significant difference in mortality compared to standard of care through three years

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and New Orleans, U.S.Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the three-year results from the ILLUMENATE Pivotal trial and the ILLUMENATE European randomized clinical trial (EU RCT). These two trials are part of a series of five trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of Stellarex .035″ low-dose [1] DCB to restore and maintain blood flow in the superficial femoral artery and popliteal arteries of patients with peripheral arterial disease. The results were evaluated compared to treatment with uncoated balloons, the current standard of care.

S. Jay Mathews, M.D., of Bradenton Cardiology Center in Bradenton, Florida, U.S., presented the data today as a late-breaking trial at the New Cardiovascular Horizons (NCVH19) Annual Conference, and highlighted the following results:

  • The ILLUMENATE Pivotal trial results show that at 36 months, 64.2% of the patients treated with Stellarex maintained blood flow through the treated segment of the diseased artery, compared to 51.0% of the patients treated with an uncoated balloon, demonstrating continued durability of the procedure.
     
  • The ILLUMENATE Pivotal patient pool was the most complex studied in a randomized clinical trial. The pool included patients with the highest rates of comorbidities, such as diabetes and renal insufficiency, while 43.9% also had severely calcified lesions.
     
  • The ILLUMENATE EU RCT results show that at 36 months, 67.5% of the patients treated with Stellarex maintained blood flow (assessed through blinded core-lab adjudicated patency), compared to 59.9% of the patients treated with an uncoated balloon.
     
  • Through three years, both studies showed no significant difference in mortality compared to treatment with uncoated balloons. The mortality rate of patients treated with Stellarex in the ILLUMENATE Pivotal trial was 10.1%, compared to the mortality rate of patients treated with an uncoated balloon of 11.0%. The EU RCT showed mortality rates of 9.4% for patients treated with Stellarex, compared to 8.5%for patients treated with an uncoated balloon.            

“The three year data of the ILLUMENATE Pivotal trial and ILLUMENATE EU RCT add to the robust and consistent multi-year data of the Stellarex program,” said S. Jay Mathews, M.D. “The demonstrated durability of Stellarex in the complex patient pool of the ILLUMENATE Pivotal trial, which are patients that are at high risk for restenosis, a recurring blockage, is unique in the industry. Moreover, we continue to see no significant difference in mortality rates between patients treated with Stellarex and those treated with uncoated balloons, which confirms our confidence in the safety profile of Stellarex.”

“We are committed to providing clinically proven image-guided therapy solutions that enhance the procedure and positively impact patient outcomes,” said Bert van Meurs, Chief Business Leader, Image Guided Therapy at Royal Philips. “Stellarex is the only low-dose drug-coated balloon with a proven treatment effect at three years compared to the existing standard-of-care in the U.S. and Europe. The combination with our interventional imaging systems, such as the successful Azurion platform, our recently-introduced IntraSight intravascular diagnostic application platform, and associated services, enables clinicians to decide, guide, treat and confirm the appropriate peripheral vascular treatment.”

The announcement of the three-year results from the ILLUMENATE Pivotal trial and the ILLUMENATE EU RCT follows the release in January 2019 of the most recent pooled analysis of patient-level data of over 2,300 patients treated with Philips’ Stellarex DCB in above-the-knee (ATK) studies, which reinforced the strong safety profile of Stellarex.

The Stellarex .035 DCB is designed to restore and maintain blood flow in diseased femoral and popliteal arteries, and is FDA approved in the US and CE marked in Europe. Stellarex is unlike any other drug coated balloon in the industry for the treatment of peripheral artery disease as it features the EnduraCoat Technology, a unique coating consisting of polyethylene glycol as the base material, the so-called ‘excipient’, and a combination of amorphous and crystalline paclitaxel particles dispersed in it. EnduraCoat provides efficient drug transfer, effective drug residency with high coating durability and minimal particulate loss, and therefore enables a low therapeutic drug dose.

[1] Low-dose DCBs are those that deliver a dose of only 2 micrograms of the drug paclitaxel per square millimeter, which is lower than some other DCBs on the market.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Klink
Philips Group Press Office 
Tel: +31 6 10888824
E-mail: steve.klink@philips.com

Fabienne van der Feer
Philips Image Guided Therapy
Tel: + 31 622 698 001
E-mail : fabienne.van.der.feer@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
