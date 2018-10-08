Magnetite Mines : Expiry of Options

ASX Announcement
8 October 2018
Expiry of Options
We wish to advise that 5,300,000 unquoted employee options exercisable at $0.02 each expired on 7 October 2018.
For further information contact:
Frank DeMarte
Company Secretary +61 8 8427 0516
