Magnetite Mines : Expiry of Options

10/08/2018 | 04:28am CEST

ASX Announcement

8 October 2018

Expiry of Options

We wish to advise that 5,300,000 unquoted employee options exercisable at $0.02 each expired on 7 October 2018.

For further information contact:

Frank DeMarte

Company Secretary +61 8 8427 0516

Magnetite Mines Limited | ABN: 34 108 102 432 | 118B Glen Osmond Road, Parkside, SA 5063 | email: info@magnetitemines.com | www.magnetitemines.com | Tel: +61 8 8427 0516 | Fax: +61 8 8427 0515

Disclaimer

Magnetite Mines Limited published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 02:27:09 UTC
