Royal Standard Minerals Inc. Announces Corporate Update

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Standard Minerals Inc. (OTCBB: RYSMF) (the “Company” or “Royal Standard”) announces that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Aamer Siddiqui as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer effective January 28, 2019. Mr. Siddiqui replaces Daniel Crandall. The Company thanks Mr. Crandall for his service to the Company.



Mr. Siddiqui is a Manager of Financial Reporting as MSSI. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Accountant who began his career working in public accounting with one of Ontario’s largest external audit firms. He has years of experience providing financial advisory, budgeting, Canadian tax and assurance services to a wide range of clients. He has extensive experience helping fast growing companies manage their reporting requirements as well as providing valuable insight to aid in management’s strategic decisions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Royal Standard Minerals Inc.

Carmelo Marrelli, CEO

Contact: carm@marrellisupport.ca

