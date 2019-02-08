Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA       CA7809191066

ROYAL STANDARD MINERALS INC USA
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 07/06
0.0009 USD   -99.85%
07:27aRoyal Standard Minerals Inc. Announces Corporate Update
GL
2018ROYAL STANDARD MINERALS USA : Effects Share Consolidation
AQ
2018Royal Standard Effects Share Consolidation
NE
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Royal Standard Minerals Inc. Announces Corporate Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 07:27am EST

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Standard Minerals Inc. (OTCBB: RYSMF) (the “Company” or “Royal Standard”) announces that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Aamer Siddiqui as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer effective January 28, 2019.  Mr. Siddiqui replaces Daniel Crandall.  The Company thanks Mr. Crandall for his service to the Company.

Mr. Siddiqui is a Manager of Financial Reporting as MSSI. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Accountant who began his career working in public accounting with one of Ontario’s largest external audit firms.  He has years of experience providing financial advisory, budgeting, Canadian tax and assurance services to a wide range of clients.  He has extensive experience helping fast growing companies manage their reporting requirements as well as providing valuable insight to aid in management’s strategic decisions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Royal Standard Minerals Inc.
Carmelo Marrelli, CEO
Contact: carm@marrellisupport.ca

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL STANDARD MINERALS IN
07:27aRoyal Standard Minerals Inc. Announces Corporate Update
GL
2018ROYAL STANDARD MINERALS USA : Effects Share Consolidation
AQ
2018Royal Standard Effects Share Consolidation
NE
2018ROYAL STANDARD MINERALS USA : Announces Changes to Directors and Officers
AQ
2018Royal Standard Announces Changes to Directors and Officers
NE
More news
Chart ROYAL STANDARD MINERALS INC USA
Duration : Period :
Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Carmelo K. Marrelli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Crandall Chief Financial Officer
George A. Duguay Independent Director
Lisa McCormack Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL STANDARD MINERALS INC USA-99.81%0
BARRICK GOLD CORP-3.80%23 339
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-1.93%17 967
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED12.61%13 397
POLYUS PAO--.--%11 091
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD3.05%10 061
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.