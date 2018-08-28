Log in
>
Equities
>
NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN
>
Royal UNIBREW A/S
RBREW
DK0060634707
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (RBREW)
Report
Real-time CHI-X -
08/28 10:13:42 am
568.5
DKK
+5.47%
09:39a
ROYAL UNIBREW A
: European shares reach two-week high after NAFTA de..
RE
08/27
ROYAL UNIBREW A
: Interim Report for 1 January - 30 June (H1) 2018
AQ
08/22
ROYAL UNIBREW A
: half-yearly earnings release
Royal UNIBREW A/S : European shares reach two-week high after NAFTA deal; autos rally
0
08/28/2018 | 09:39am CEST
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
5.47%
569
44.97%
SYDBANK
-6.59%
204.4
-12.53%
0
Latest news on ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
09:39a
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
: European shares reach two-week high after NAFTA deal; autos ..
RE
08/27
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
: Interim Report for 1 January - 30 June (H1) 2018
AQ
08/22
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
: half-yearly earnings release
08/06
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
: Share buy-back Programme
AQ
07/23
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
: Share Buy-back Programme
AQ
07/13
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
: Unibrews acquisition of the French lemonade business Etablis..
AQ
07/12
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
: acquisition of the French lemonade business Etablissements G..
AQ
07/07
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
: has today reached agreement on exclusive negotiations to acq..
AQ
07/06
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
: has today reached agreement on exclusive negotiations to acq..
AQ
07/02
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
: Share buy-back Programme
PU
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018
7 056 M
EBIT 2018
1 264 M
Net income 2018
979 M
Debt 2018
1 777 M
Yield 2018
1,80%
P/E ratio 2018
28,22
P/E ratio 2019
27,05
EV / Sales 2018
4,18x
EV / Sales 2019
4,04x
Capitalization
27 693 M
Chart ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
Technical analysis trends ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
6
Average target price
497 DKK
Spread / Average Target
-8,5%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers
Name
Title
Johannes Fredericus Christiaan Maris Savonije
President & Chief Executive Officer
Walther Thygesen
Chairman
Lars Jensen
Chief Financial Officer
Hemming Van
Independent Director
Jens Peter Due Olsen
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
44.97%
4 333
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
-9.08%
166 876
AMBEV SA
-9.03%
72 616
HEINEKEN
-1.18%
57 887
HEINEKEN HOLDING
0.25%
28 025
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
-11.08%
21 692
