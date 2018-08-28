Log in
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (RBREW)
  Report  
Royal UNIBREW A/S : European shares reach two-week high after NAFTA deal; autos rally

08/28/2018 | 09:39am CEST
The German share price index DAX is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S 5.47% 569 Delayed Quote.44.97%
SYDBANK -6.59% 204.4 Delayed Quote.-12.53%
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 7 056 M
EBIT 2018 1 264 M
Net income 2018 979 M
Debt 2018 1 777 M
Yield 2018 1,80%
P/E ratio 2018 28,22
P/E ratio 2019 27,05
EV / Sales 2018 4,18x
EV / Sales 2019 4,04x
Capitalization 27 693 M
Chart ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
Duration : Period :
Royal UNIBREW A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 497  DKK
Spread / Average Target -8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Fredericus Christiaan Maris Savonije President & Chief Executive Officer
Walther Thygesen Chairman
Lars Jensen Chief Financial Officer
Hemming Van Independent Director
Jens Peter Due Olsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S44.97%4 333
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-9.08%166 876
AMBEV SA-9.03%72 616
HEINEKEN-1.18%57 887
HEINEKEN HOLDING0.25%28 025
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-11.08%21 692
