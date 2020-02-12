Royal Vopak : Analyst Presentation FY 2019

Log in
02/12/2020 | 02:39am EST

Storing

vital products with care

Vopak Full Year 2019 financial results

Analyst presentation - 12 February 2020

Forward-looking statement

This presentation contains 'forward-looking statements', based on currently available plans and forecasts. By

their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, and Vopak cannot guarantee the accuracy and completeness of forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors affecting the realization of ambitions and financial expectations, developments regarding the potential capital raising, exceptional income and expense items, operational developments and trading conditions, economic, political and foreign exchange developments and changes to IFRS reporting rules.

Vopak's outlook does not represent a forecast or any expectation of future results or financial performance.

Statements of a forward-looking nature issued by the company must always be assessed in the context of the events, risks and uncertainties of the markets and environments in which Vopak operates. These factors could lead to actual results being materially different from those expected, and Vopak does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements.

Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 2

Storing

vital products with care

Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Royal Vopak

Eelco

Hoekstra

Key messages

  • Strong EBITDA and significant increase in earnings per share
  • Execution of our strategy with portfolio transformation and growing new digital capabilities
  • Continued growth investments for 2020 and EUR 100 million share buyback program
  • Portfolio well-positioned for future opportunities

EBITDA*

Occupancy rate**

EPS*

Terminal network

In EUR million

In percent

In EUR

In million cbm

830

84

2.80

Today 34.0

Under

1.5

construction

* Including net result from joint ventures and associates and excluding exceptional items

** Occupancy rate include subsidiaries only

Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 4

Business environment update

Long-term sustainable portfolio, well positioned for future opportunities

Chemicals

Gas

Focus on operational performance Oil products

  • Long-termgrowth in global demand for chemicals
  • Investments in petrochemical complexes provide industrial terminal opportunities

Strong growing markets

New

Continued growth in LNG trade

energies

increasing imports in Asia

Growing demand in LPG for

residential and petrochemical

markets

IMO 2020 capacity delivered

  • Oil hubs: short-term weakness from backwardated markets structures
  • Fuel oil: IMO 2020 capacity rented out
  • Import-distributionmarkets: Solid growth in markets with structural deficits

Opportunities for storage business

  • Significant global growth in renewable energies
  • First investments in hydrogen and solar

Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 5

2017-2019 strategy delivered

Transformative portfolio changes and digital strategy is being rolled out

Capture growth

EUR 1 billion growth investment program in line with

long-term market developments

Spend EUR 750 million on sustaining and

Sustaining and service improvement capex programs

service improvement capex

remained within the spending limit

Invest EUR 100 million in new technology,

Build and global roll-out of Vopak's digital cloud-based

innovation programs and replacing IT systems

terminal management software in progress

Drive productivity and reduce the cost base

Efficiency program delivered - cost base for 2019

is EUR 633 million

Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 6

Key messages

  • Strong EBITDA and significant increase in earnings per share
  • Execution of our strategy with portfolio transformation and growing new digital capabilities
  • Continued growth investments for 2020 and EUR 100 million share buyback program
  • Portfolio well-positioned for future opportunities

Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 7

Storing

vital products with care

Member of the Executive Board and CFO of Royal Vopak

Gerard

Paulides

Summary financial performance

  • EBITDA of EUR 830 million reflect good aggregate business performance including new asset performance and positive IFRS 16 effects
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS) significantly increased to EUR 2.80
  • Cost savings program is delivered - 2019 cost base is EUR 633 million
  • Continued growth investments
  • EUR 100 million share buyback program and (proposed) dividend increased of 5%

Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 9

2019 vs 2018 EBITDA

Pro forma EBITDA increased reflected good aggregate business performance including new asset performance

829.8

7.9

5.2

784.8

45.0

5.8

22.5

5.6

734.3

14.4

14.9

733.8

26.8

2018

FX-effect

Divested

Adjusted

Asia &

Americas

China &

LNG

Europe &

Global

pro forma

IFRS 16

2019

terminals

2018

Middle

North Asia

Africa

functions,

2019

effects

East

corporate

activities

and others

Figures in EUR million, excluding exceptional items including net result from joint ventures and associates

Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 10

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019 EBITDA

Q4 reflected positive effects from settlements, good performance from IMO 2020 capacity and growth projects replacing divested EBITDA

1.2

0.9

202.4

7.2

2.2

204.8

3.0

0.1

15.7

14.1

186.6

Q3 2019

FX-effect

Divested

Adjusted

Asia &

China &

Americas

Europe &

LNG

Global

Q4 2019

terminals

Q3 2019

Middle East

North Asia

Africa

functions,

corporate

activities

and others

Figures in EUR million, excluding exceptional items including net result from joint ventures and associates

Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 11

Divisional segmentation

Europe & Africa reflect divestments; Asia & Middle East and China benefit from settlements; Americas and LNG show continued robust gas and chemical markets

Europe & Africa

Asia & Middle East

Americas

85

82

83

84

84

85

92

80

82

89

89

91

92

90

71

70.3

73.6

76.2

72.8

59.1

65.9

77.5

66.9

66.3

80.4

28.5

35.9

39.6

40.1

41.0

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

China & North Asia

LNG

73

83

79

73

64

95

96

96

96

97

Occupancy rate (in percent) for subsidiaries

only, with the exception of LNG

19.0

15.1

13.7

12.8

20.1

10.2

9.8

9.5

10.7

11.0

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

(pro forma) EBITDA (in EUR million) excluding exceptional items and including net result from JVs & associates and currency effects

Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 12

Occupancy rate developments

Occupancy rate trended upwards following contracted IMO 2020 capacity coming into operations; Adverse market conditions at oil hub terminals continued

Occupancy rate*

In percent

90-95%

85-90%

86 84 82 84

IMO related out-of-service capacity

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019

*Occupancy rate figures include subsidiaries only

Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 13

Global fuel oil network

Good performance from contracted IMO 2020 capacity

Fuel Oil capacity

~35% ~3.5m cbm

15%

55%

~65%

30%

2017 2020

VLSFO

Flexible (HSFO/VLSFO/MGO)

HSFO

Rotterdam

IMO contracted

Los Angeles

Panama

Operational

Fuel oil hub terminal

Fuel oil bunker terminal

Singapore

Fujairah

IMOcontracted

IMO contracted

Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 14

Cash flow overview

Investment momentum driven by growth project phasing towards 2019

2019

2018

In EUR million

In EUR million

710

647

500

63

561

300

390

347

18

CFFO* Tax & other

CFFO

Sustaining,

FCF

Divestments

Growth

Other

Free Cash

(gross)

operating

(net)

service & IT before

investments

CFFI

Flow

items

investments growth

before

financing

687

640

47

266

38

374

341

21

50

CFFO

Tax & other

CFFO

Sustaining,

FCF

Divestments

Growth

Other

Free Cash

(gross)

operating

(net)

service & IT before

investments

CFFI

Flow

items

investments growth

before

financing

Figures in EUR million

* IFRS 16 classifies lease payments mostly as financing cash flows versus operating cash flows in prior years

Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 15

Investment phasing

Balanced approach for growth, sustaining, service improvement and IT investments

Investments

In EUR million

New

projects*

~500

Growth

investments**

~340

~125

~240

~265

~300

Other

investments***

2017

2018

2019

>2019

Investments

  • For 2020, growth investment could amount to
    EUR 300-500 million
  • In the period 2020-2022, Vopak may invest EUR 750-850million in sustaining and service improvement capex, subject to additional discretionary decisions, policy changes and regulatory environment
  • in the period 2020-2022, Vopak expects to spend annually EUR 30-50million in IT capex
  • For illustration purposes only, new announcements might increase future growth investments
  • Growth capex at subsidiaries and equity injections for JV's and associates

*** Sustaining, service improvement and IT capex

Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 16

Robust balance sheet

Target leverage of 2.5 to 3.0 times senior net debt : EBITDA

Priorities for cash

Senior net debt : EBITDA ratio

Senior net debt : EBITDA ratio

(frozen GAAP)

scenarios

1

Debt servicing

average interest 3.5%

Growth opportunities

2

Value accretive growth

3

Shareholder dividend

3.75

2.5-3.0

2.0-2.52.5-3.03.0-3.5

Stable to rising cash dividend

Capital optimization

4

Efficient robust capital structure

2.83

2.73

2.04

2.02

2.49

2.75

Strategic considerations

Timing of growth opportunities

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Target

Shareholder distributions

Maximum ratio under private placements programs and syndicated revolving credit facility - 'frozen GAAP'

Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 17

Increase in shareholder returns

5% increase in dividend and EUR 100 million share buyback program

Dividend and EPS*

Share Buyback Program

In EUR

2.80

2.55 2.56

2.31

2.25

2.27

Vopak will start a share buyback program to return EUR 100 million to shareholders

0.90

1.00

1.05

1.05

1.10

1.15

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

39%

39%

41%

47%

48%

41% payout ratio

* Including net result from joint ventures and associates and excluding exceptional items

Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 18

Non-IFRSproportionate information

EBITDA

BASEDIFRS

In EUR million

763

734

785

2017

2018 Pro forma

2019

Occupancy rate

In percent

90

86

84

2017

2018

2019

Maintenance, Service & IT Capex

In EUR million

239

266

300

2017

2018

2019

Non-IFRS proportionate information provides transparency in Vopak's

underlying performance

NON-IFRSPROPORTIONATE

EBITDA

In EUR million

853

822

930

2017

2018

Pro forma

2019

Occupancy rate*

In percent

90

86

86

2017

2018

2019

Maintenance, Service & IT Capex

In EUR million

245

280

322

2017

2018

2019

and free cash flow generating capacity

Excluding exceptional items

* Proportionate occupancy rate excluding divested joint venture in Estonia and Hainan that were fully impaired in 2018

Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 19

Summary financial performance

  • EBITDA of EUR 830 million reflect good aggregate business performance including new asset performance and positive IFRS 16 effects
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS) significantly increased to EUR 2.80
  • Cost savings program is delivered - 2019 cost base is EUR 633 million
  • Continued growth investments
  • EUR 100 million share buyback program and (proposed) dividend increased of 5%

Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 20

Looking ahead

  • We aim to grow EBITDA over time with new contributions from growth projects and IMO 2020 converted capacity and replace the EBITDA from divested terminals, subject to general market conditions.
  • In the period 2020-2022, Vopak may invest EUR 750 million to EUR 859 milliom in sustaining and service improvement capex, subject to additional discretionary decisions, policy changes and regulatory environment.
  • To complete the Vopak's digital terminal management system build and roll-out, Vopak expects to spend annually EUR 30-50 million in IT capex over the period 2020-2022.
  • We continue with further strengthening our cost culture and expect to compensate for annual inflation in our cost performance.
  • We will continue to look for attractive ventures in new energies and innovative technologies.
  • Growth investment for 2020 could amount to EUR 300 million to EUR 500 million.

Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 21

Storing

vital products with care

Vopak Full Year 2019 financial results

Questions & Answers

For more information please contact:

Investor Relations contact:

Laurens de Graaf, Head of Investor Relations Telephone: +31 (0)10 400 2776

e-mail: investor.relations@vopak.com

Media contact:

Liesbeth Lans, Manager External Communications Telephone: +31 (0)10 400 2777

e-mail: global.communication@vopak.com

Royal Vopak

Westerlaan 10

3016 CK Rotterdam The Netherlands www.vopak.com

Upcoming events:

Publication of Q1 2019 interim update

21 April 2020

Annual General Meeting

21 April 2020

Ex-dividend quotation

23 April 2020

Dividend record date

24 April 2020

Dividend payment date

29 April 2020

Capital Markets Day

10 June 2020

Royal Vopak

12 February 2020 Analyst presentation

Vopak FY 2019

financial results

Europe & Africa developments

Storage capacity

Occupancy rate*

Revenues*

In million cbm

In percent

In EUR million

1.3

Total Q4 2019

85

82

83

84

84

158.2

153.8

151.9

152.7

10.8 million cbm

131.9

Subsidiaries

9.5 Joint ventures & associates

Operatorships

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

16 Terminals (4 countries)

EBITDA**

EBIT**

In EUR million

In EUR million

70.3

73.6

76.2

72.8

59.1

44.7

40.9

35.5

31.3

28.0

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

* Subsidiaries only

Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation

24

** Pro forma EBIT(DA) - including net result from joint ventures and associates and excluding exceptional items

Asia & Middle East developments

Storage capacity

Occupancy rate*

Revenues*

In million cbm

In percent

In EUR million

3.3

Total Q4 2019

85

92

80

82

79.1

84.5

76.5

70.6

73.4

4.2

15.1 million cbm

71

Subsidiaries

7.6

Joint ventures & associates

Operatorships

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

19 Terminals (9 countries)

EBITDA**

EBIT**

In EUR million

In EUR million

65.9

77.5

66.9

66.3

80.4

52.4

64.5

53.9

53.5

67.5

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

* Subsidiaries only

Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation

25

** Pro forma EBIT(DA) - including net result from joint ventures and associates and excluding exceptional items

China & North Asia developments

Storage capacity

Occupancy rate*

Revenues*

In million cbm

In percent

In EUR million

Total Q4 2019

73

83

79

73

0.8

2.8 million cbm

64

10.5

9.8

9.7

8.3

8.9

2.0

Subsidiaries

Joint ventures & associates

Operatorships

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

8 Terminals (3 countries)

EBITDA**

EBIT**

In EUR million

In EUR million

19.0

20.1

15.1

13.7

12.8

16.6

17.3

12.4

11.0

10.1

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

* Subsidiaries only

Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation

26

** Pro forma EBIT(DA) - including net result from joint ventures and associates and excluding exceptional items

Americas developments

Storage capacity

Occupancy rate*

Revenues*

In million cbm

In percent

In EUR million

Total Q4 2019

89

89

91

92

90

79.3

81.8

0.2 0.5

4.4 million cbm

75.6

77.0

71.1

Subsidiaries

3.7 Joint ventures & associates

Operatorships

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

19 Terminals (6 countries)

EBITDA**

EBIT**

In EUR million

In EUR million

35.9

39.6

40.1

41.1

28.5

28.5

24.3

26.9

26.9

16.9

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

* Subsidiaries only

Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation

27

** Pro forma EBIT(DA) - including net result from joint ventures and associates and excluding exceptional items

JVs & associates developments

Net result JVs and associates*

Europe & Africa*

Asia & Middle East*

In EUR million

In EUR million

In EUR million

56.5

40.3

46.8

25.3

36.6

37.7

22.9

19.8

16.0

10.7

0.7

0.6

0.6

0.4

0.6

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

China & North Asia*

Americas*

LNG*

In EUR million

In EUR million

In EUR million

14.5

15.6

12.0

12.6

10.5

10.8

11.1

8.8

8.4

8.6

1.7

2.9

2.4

0.2

0.3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

* Excluding exceptional items

Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 28

Project timelines

Vopak's

Capacity

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Country

Terminal

ownership

Products

(cbm)

Growth projects

Existing terminals

Malaysia

Pengerang Independent Terminals (PITSB) 44.1%

Oil products

215,000

Vietnam

Vopak Vietnam

100%

Chemicals

20,000

South Africa

Durban

70%

Oil products

130,000

Indonesia

Jakarta

49%

Oil products

100,000

Indonesia

Merak

95%

Chemicals

50,000

Netherlands

Vlissingen

100%

LPG & Chemical gases

9,200

Netherlands

Rotterdam - Botlek

100%

Chemicals

63,000

Mexico

Veracruz

100%

Oil products

79,000

Australia

Sydney

100%

Oil products

105,000

United States

Deer Park

100%

Chemicals

33,000

Belgium

Antwerp - Linkeroever

100%

Chemicals

50,000

Mexico

Altamira

100%

Chemicals

40,000

China

Shanghai - Caojing Terminal

50%

Industrial Terminal

65,000

New terminals

Panama

Panama Atlantic

100%

Oil products

40,000

South Africa

Lesedi

70%

Oil products

100,000

China

Qinzhou

51%

Industrial Terminal

290,000

United States

Corpus Christi

100%

Industrial Terminal

130,000

start construction

expected to be commissioned

Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 29

Growth investments

Shift towards industrial terminals, chemical and gas terminals

Botlek

Vietnam

RIPET

Vlissingen

Caojing

63,000 cbm

Deer Park

20,000 cbm

96,000 cbm*

9,200 cbm

German LNG

Qinzhou

65,000 cbm*

Corpus Christi

33,000 cbm

Antwerp

PT2SB

Openseason completed

290,000 cbm

Veracruz

ETPL

130,000 cbm

50,000 cbm

1,496,000 cbm*

Altamira

110,000cbm*

151,000 cbm*

Sebarok

PITSB

40,000 cbm

SPEC

Lesedi

67,000 cbm*

430,000 cbm*

Jakarta

Panama

Merak

170,000 cbm*

100,000 cbm

360,000 cbm*

100,000 cbm

Gas

Alemoa

50,000 cbm

Sydney

Industrial terminals

Durban

Chemicals

105,000 cbm

Oil

106,000 cbm*

130,000 cbm

* Fully or partly commissioned in 2019

Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation

30

Portfolio transformation

Shift towards industrial terminals, chemicals and gas terminals

Key projects 2019

Gas

• SPEC LNG - Colombia

• ETPL LNG - Pakistan

• RIPET LPG - Canada

Industrial

• Corpus Christi - US

terminals

Qinzhou - China

PT2SB - Pengerang, Malaysia

Chemicals

• Houston Deer Park - US

Antwerp - Belgium

• Rotterdam Botlek - the Netherlands

IMO 2020 conversion

Oil

Mexico - Veracruz

Divestments Algeciras, Amsterdam,

Hamburg, Hainan and Tallinn

Proportionate revenue per product

~10%

~10%

10-15%

~15%

20-25%

25-30%

35-40%

25-30%

25-30%

40-45%

40-45%

35-40%

2014

2017

2019

>2019

Proportionate revenue per division

5-10%

5-10%

~10%

~15%

15-20%

~20%

~20%

20-25%

~25%

5-10%

5-10%

45-50%

~10%

40-45%

~35%

2014

2017

2019

>2019

Gas

Industrial terminals Chemicals

Oil

LNG

Americas

Asia & Middle East

China & North Asia

Europe & Africa

Note: keeping market conditionals equal and only taking announced projects into account

Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 31

IFRS 16 Leases

Significant impact from long-term land leases

IFRS 16 Leases

Impact Vopak

  • No economic impact on the business and how we manage it, accounting change only
  • Sizeable portfolio of long-term land leases (explains more than 90% of the lease liability)
  • Modified retrospective method
  • Pro forma -excluding IFRS 16- figures presented for comparison purposes

Key figures*

In EUR million

EBITDA

40 - 50

Net profit

0 - (10)

IFRS 16 Lease liabilities

~675

Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

reported on

consistent basis

Net debt to EBITDA ratio

'Frozen GAAP'

Cash Flows*

Cash flows from operating activities

45 - 55

Cash flows from financing activities

(45) - (55)

Total cash flows

No impact

* Impact is based on the lease contract portfolio, foreign currency rates and discount rates per the end of 2019,

Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 32

Actual financial impact may change due to sensitivities, new projects, acquisitions and divestments

Disclaimer

Royal Vopak NV published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 07:38:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 262 M
EBIT 2019 544 M
Net income 2019 454 M
Debt 2019 2 096 M
Yield 2019 2,60%
P/E ratio 2019 14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
EV / Sales2019 6,67x
EV / Sales2020 6,74x
Capitalization 6 329 M
