Royal Vopak : Analyst Presentation FY 2019

This presentation contains 'forward-looking statements', based on currently available plans and forecasts. By
their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, and Vopak cannot guarantee the accuracy and completeness of forward-looking statements.
These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors affecting the realization of ambitions and financial expectations, developments regarding the potential capital raising, exceptional income and expense items, operational developments and trading conditions, economic, political and foreign exchange developments and changes to IFRS reporting rules.
Vopak's outlook does not represent a forecast or any expectation of future results or financial performance.
Statements of a forward-looking nature issued by the company must always be assessed in the context of the events, risks and uncertainties of the markets and environments in which Vopak operates. These factors could lead to actual results being materially different from those expected, and Vopak does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements.
Storing
vital products with care
Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Royal Vopak
Eelco
Hoekstra
Key messages
Strong EBITDA and significant increase in earnings per share
Execution of our strategy with portfolio transformation and growing new digital capabilities
Continued growth investments for 2020 and EUR 100 million share buyback program
Portfolio well-positioned for future opportunities
EBITDA*
Occupancy rate**
EPS*
Terminal network
In EUR million
In percent
In EUR
In million cbm
830
84
2.80
Today 34.0
Under
1.5
construction
* Including net result from joint ventures and associates and excluding exceptional items
** Occupancy rate include subsidiaries only
Business environment update
Long-term sustainable portfolio, well positioned for future opportunities
Chemicals
Gas
Focus on operational performance Oil products
Long-termgrowth in global demand for chemicals
Investments in petrochemical complexes provide industrial terminal opportunities
Strong growing markets
New
Continued growth in LNG trade
energies
increasing imports in Asia
Growing demand in LPG for
residential and petrochemical
markets
IMO 2020 capacity delivered
Oil hubs: short-term weakness from backwardated markets structures
Fuel oil: IMO 2020 capacity rented out
Import-distributionmarkets: Solid growth in markets with structural deficits
Opportunities for storage business
Significant global growth in renewable energies
First investments in hydrogen and solar
2017-2019 strategy delivered
Transformative portfolio changes and digital strategy is being rolled out
Capture growth
EUR 1 billion growth investment program in line with
long-term market developments
Spend EUR 750 million on sustaining and
Sustaining and service improvement capex programs
service improvement capex
remained within the spending limit
Invest EUR 100 million in new technology,
Build and global roll-out of Vopak's digital cloud-based
innovation programs and replacing IT systems
terminal management software in progress
Drive productivity and reduce the cost base
Efficiency program delivered - cost base for 2019
is EUR 633 million
Storing
vital products with care
Member of the Executive Board and CFO of Royal Vopak
Gerard
Paulides
Summary financial performance
EBITDA ofEUR 830 million reflect good aggregate business performance including new asset performance and positive IFRS 16 effects
Earnings Per Share (EPS) significantly increased toEUR 2.80
Cost savings program is delivered - 2019 cost base is EUR 633 million
Continued growth investments
EUR 100 million share buyback program and (proposed) dividend increased of 5%
2019 vs 2018 EBITDA
Pro forma EBITDA increased reflected good aggregate business performance including new asset performance
829.8
7.9
5.2
784.8
45.0
5.8
22.5
5.6
734.3
14.4
14.9
733.8
26.8
2018
FX-effect
Divested
Adjusted
Asia &
Americas
China &
LNG
Europe &
Global
pro forma
IFRS 16
2019
terminals
2018
Middle
North Asia
Africa
functions,
2019
effects
East
corporate
activities
and others
Figures in EUR million, excluding exceptional items including net result from joint ventures and associates
Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019 EBITDA
Q4 reflected positive effects from settlements, good performance from IMO 2020 capacity and growth projects replacing divested EBITDA
1.2
0.9
202.4
7.2
2.2
204.8
3.0
0.1
15.7
14.1
186.6
Q3 2019
FX-effect
Divested
Adjusted
Asia &
China &
Americas
Europe &
LNG
Global
Q4 2019
terminals
Q3 2019
Middle East
North Asia
Africa
functions,
corporate
activities
and others
Figures in EUR million, excluding exceptional items including net result from joint ventures and associates
Divisional segmentation
Europe & Africa reflect divestments; Asia & Middle East and China benefit from settlements; Americas and LNG show continued robust gas and chemical markets
Europe & Africa
Asia & Middle East
Americas
85
82
83
84
84
85
92
80
82
89
89
91
92
90
71
70.3
73.6
76.2
72.8
59.1
65.9
77.5
66.9
66.3
80.4
28.5
35.9
39.6
40.1
41.0
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
China & North Asia
LNG
73
83
79
73
64
95
96
96
96
97
Occupancy rate (in percent) for subsidiaries
only, with the exception of LNG
19.0
15.1
13.7
12.8
20.1
10.2
9.8
9.5
10.7
11.0
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
(pro forma) EBITDA (in EUR million) excluding exceptional items and including net result from JVs & associates and currency effects
Occupancy rate developments
Occupancy rate trended upwards following contracted IMO 2020 capacity coming into operations; Adverse market conditions at oil hub terminals continued
Occupancy rate*
In percent
90-95%
85-90%
86 84 82 84
IMO related out-of-service capacity
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019
*Occupancy rate figures include subsidiaries only
Global fuel oil network
Good performance from contracted IMO 2020 capacity
Fuel Oil capacity
~35% ~3.5m cbm
15%
55%
~65%
30%
2017 2020
VLSFO
Flexible (HSFO/VLSFO/MGO)
HSFO
Rotterdam
IMO contracted
Los Angeles
Panama
Operational
Fuel oil hub terminal
Fuel oil bunker terminal
Singapore
Fujairah
IMOcontracted
IMO contracted
Cash flow overview
Investment momentum driven by growth project phasing towards 2019
2019
2018
In EUR million
In EUR million
710
647
500
63
561
300
390
347
18
CFFO* Tax & other
CFFO
Sustaining,
FCF
Divestments
Growth
Other
Free Cash
(gross)
operating
(net)
service & IT before
investments
CFFI
Flow
items
investments growth
before
financing
687
640
47
266
38
374
341
21
50
CFFO
Tax & other
CFFO
Sustaining,
FCF
Divestments
Growth
Other
Free Cash
(gross)
operating
(net)
service & IT before
investments
CFFI
Flow
items
investments growth
before
financing
Figures in EUR million
* IFRS 16 classifies lease payments mostly as financing cash flows versus operating cash flows in prior years
Investment phasing
Balanced approach for growth, sustaining, service improvement and IT investments
Investments
In EUR million
New
projects*
~500
Growth
investments**
~340
~125
~240
~265
~300
Other
investments***
2017
2018
2019
>2019
Investments
For 2020, growth investment could amount to
EUR 300-500 million
In the period 2020-2022, Vopak may invest EUR750-850million in sustaining and service improvement capex, subject to additional discretionary decisions, policy changes and regulatory environment
in the period 2020-2022, Vopak expects to spend annually EUR30-50million in IT capex
For illustration purposes only, new announcements might increase future growth investments
Growth capex at subsidiaries and equity injections for JV's and associates
*** Sustaining, service improvement and IT capex
Robust balance sheet
Target leverage of 2.5 to 3.0 times senior net debt : EBITDA
Priorities for cash
Senior net debt : EBITDA ratio
Senior net debt : EBITDA ratio
(frozen GAAP)
scenarios
1
Debt servicing
average interest 3.5%
Growth opportunities
2
Value accretive growth
3
Shareholder dividend
3.75
2.5-3.0
2.0-2.52.5-3.03.0-3.5
Stable to rising cash dividend
Capital optimization
4
Efficient robust capital structure
2.83
2.73
2.04
2.02
2.49
2.75
Strategic considerations
•
Timing of growth opportunities
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Target
•
Shareholder distributions
Maximum ratio under private placements programs and syndicated revolving credit facility - 'frozen GAAP'
Increase in shareholder returns
5% increase in dividend and EUR 100 million share buyback program
Dividend and EPS*
Share Buyback Program
In EUR
2.80
2.55 2.56
2.31
2.25
2.27
Vopak will start a share buyback program to return EUR 100 million to shareholders
0.90
1.00
1.05
1.05
1.10
1.15
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
39%
39%
41%
47%
48%
41% payout ratio
* Including net result from joint ventures and associates and excluding exceptional items
Non-IFRSproportionate information
EBITDA
BASEDIFRS
In EUR million
763
734
785
2017
2018 Pro forma
2019
Occupancy rate
In percent
90
86
84
2017
2018
2019
Maintenance, Service & IT Capex
In EUR million
239
266
300
2017
2018
2019
Non-IFRS proportionate information provides transparency in Vopak's
underlying performance
NON-IFRSPROPORTIONATE
EBITDA
In EUR million
853
822
930
2017
2018
Pro forma
2019
Occupancy rate*
In percent
90
86
86
2017
2018
2019
Maintenance, Service & IT Capex
In EUR million
245
280
322
2017
2018
2019
and free cash flow generating capacity
Excluding exceptional items
* Proportionate occupancy rate excluding divested joint venture in Estonia and Hainan that were fully impaired in 2018
Looking ahead
We aim to grow EBITDA over time with new contributions from growth projects and IMO 2020 converted capacity and replace the EBITDA from divested terminals, subject to general market conditions.
In the period 2020-2022, Vopak may invest EUR 750 million to EUR 859 milliom in sustaining and service improvement capex, subject to additional discretionary decisions, policy changes and regulatory environment.
To complete the Vopak's digital terminal management system build and roll-out, Vopak expects to spend annually EUR 30-50 million in IT capex over the period 2020-2022.
We continue with further strengthening our cost culture and expect to compensate for annual inflation in our cost performance.
We will continue to look for attractive ventures in new energies and innovative technologies.
Growth investment for 2020 could amount to EUR 300 million to EUR 500 million.
Storing
vital products with care
Vopak Full Year 2019 financial results
Questions & Answers
For more information please contact:
Investor Relations contact:
Laurens de Graaf, Head of Investor Relations Telephone: +31 (0)10 400 2776
