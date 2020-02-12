Royal Vopak : Analyst Presentation FY 2019 0 02/12/2020 | 02:39am EST Send by mail :

Forward-looking statement This presentation contains 'forward-looking statements', based on currently available plans and forecasts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, and Vopak cannot guarantee the accuracy and completeness of forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors affecting the realization of ambitions and financial expectations, developments regarding the potential capital raising, exceptional income and expense items, operational developments and trading conditions, economic, political and foreign exchange developments and changes to IFRS reporting rules. Vopak's outlook does not represent a forecast or any expectation of future results or financial performance. Statements of a forward-looking nature issued by the company must always be assessed in the context of the events, risks and uncertainties of the markets and environments in which Vopak operates. These factors could lead to actual results being materially different from those expected, and Vopak does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements. Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 2 Storing vital products with care Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Royal Vopak Eelco Hoekstra Key messages Strong EBITDA and significant increase in earnings per share

Execution of our strategy with portfolio transformation and growing new digital capabilities

Continued growth investments for 2020 and EUR 100 million share buyback program

Portfolio well-positioned for future opportunities

Execution of our strategy with portfolio transformation and growing new digital capabilities

Continued growth investments for 2020 and EUR 100 million share buyback program

Portfolio well-positioned for future opportunities EBITDA* Occupancy rate** EPS* Terminal network In EUR million In percent In EUR In million cbm 830 84 2.80 Today 34.0 Under 1.5 construction * Including net result from joint ventures and associates and excluding exceptional items ** Occupancy rate include subsidiaries only Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 4 Business environment update Long-term sustainable portfolio, well positioned for future opportunities Chemicals Gas Focus on operational performance Oil products Long-term growth in global demand for chemicals

growth in global demand for chemicals Investments in petrochemical complexes provide industrial terminal opportunities Strong growing markets New  Continued growth in LNG trade energies increasing imports in Asia  Growing demand in LPG for residential and petrochemical markets IMO 2020 capacity delivered Oil hubs: short-term weakness from backwardated markets structures

short-term weakness from backwardated markets structures Fuel oil: IMO 2020 capacity rented out

Import-distribution markets: Solid growth in markets with structural deficits Opportunities for storage business Significant global growth in renewable energies

First investments in hydrogen and solar Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 5 2017-2019 strategy delivered Transformative portfolio changes and digital strategy is being rolled out Capture growth  EUR 1 billion growth investment program in line with long-term market developments Spend EUR 750 million on sustaining and  Sustaining and service improvement capex programs service improvement capex remained within the spending limit Invest EUR 100 million in new technology,  Build and global roll-out of Vopak's digital cloud-based innovation programs and replacing IT systems terminal management software in progress Drive productivity and reduce the cost base  Efficiency program delivered - cost base for 2019 is EUR 633 million Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 6 Key messages Strong EBITDA and significant increase in earnings per share

Execution of our strategy with portfolio transformation and growing new digital capabilities

Continued growth investments for 2020 and EUR 100 million share buyback program

Portfolio well-positioned for future opportunities Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 7 Storing vital products with care Member of the Executive Board and CFO of Royal Vopak Gerard Paulides Summary financial performance EBITDA of EUR 830 million reflect good aggregate business performance including new asset performance and positive IFRS 16 effects

reflect good aggregate business performance including new asset performance and positive IFRS 16 effects Earnings Per Share (EPS) significantly increased to EUR 2.80

Cost savings program is delivered - 2019 cost base is EUR 633 million

program is delivered - 2019 cost base is EUR 633 million Continued growth investments

growth investments EUR 100 million share buyback program and (proposed) dividend increased of 5% Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 9 2019 vs 2018 EBITDA Pro forma EBITDA increased reflected good aggregate business performance including new asset performance 829.8 7.9 5.2 784.8 45.0 5.8 22.5 5.6 734.3 14.4 14.9 733.8 26.8 2018 FX-effect Divested Adjusted Asia & Americas China & LNG Europe & Global pro forma IFRS 16 2019 terminals 2018 Middle North Asia Africa functions, 2019 effects East corporate activities and others Figures in EUR million, excluding exceptional items including net result from joint ventures and associates Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 10 Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019 EBITDA Q4 reflected positive effects from settlements, good performance from IMO 2020 capacity and growth projects replacing divested EBITDA 1.2 0.9 202.4 7.2 2.2 204.8 3.0 0.1 15.7 14.1 186.6 Q3 2019 FX-effect Divested Adjusted Asia & China & Americas Europe & LNG Global Q4 2019 terminals Q3 2019 Middle East North Asia Africa functions, corporate activities and others Figures in EUR million, excluding exceptional items including net result from joint ventures and associates Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 11 Divisional segmentation Europe & Africa reflect divestments; Asia & Middle East and China benefit from settlements; Americas and LNG show continued robust gas and chemical markets Europe & Africa Asia & Middle East Americas 85 82 83 84 84 85 92 80 82 89 89 91 92 90 71 70.3 73.6 76.2 72.8 59.1 65.9 77.5 66.9 66.3 80.4 28.5 35.9 39.6 40.1 41.0 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 China & North Asia LNG 73 83 79 73 64 95 96 96 96 97 Occupancy rate (in percent) for subsidiaries only, with the exception of LNG 19.0 15.1 13.7 12.8 20.1 10.2 9.8 9.5 10.7 11.0 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 (pro forma) EBITDA (in EUR million) excluding exceptional items and including net result from JVs & associates and currency effects Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 12 Occupancy rate developments Occupancy rate trended upwards following contracted IMO 2020 capacity coming into operations; Adverse market conditions at oil hub terminals continued Occupancy rate* In percent 90-95% 85-90% 86 84 82 84 IMO related out-of-service capacity 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2019 *Occupancy rate figures include subsidiaries only Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 13 Global fuel oil network Good performance from contracted IMO 2020 capacity Fuel Oil capacity ~35% ~3.5m cbm 15% 55% ~65% 30% 2017 2020 VLSFO Flexible (HSFO/VLSFO/MGO) HSFO Rotterdam IMO contracted Los Angeles Panama Operational Fuel oil hub terminal Fuel oil bunker terminal Singapore Fujairah IMOcontracted IMO contracted Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 14 Cash flow overview Investment momentum driven by growth project phasing towards 2019 2019 2018 In EUR million In EUR million 710 647 500 63 561 300 390 347 18 CFFO* Tax & other CFFO Sustaining, FCF Divestments Growth Other Free Cash (gross) operating (net) service & IT before investments CFFI Flow items investments growth before financing 687 640 47 266 38 374 341 21 50 CFFO Tax & other CFFO Sustaining, FCF Divestments Growth Other Free Cash (gross) operating (net) service & IT before investments CFFI Flow items investments growth before financing Figures in EUR million * IFRS 16 classifies lease payments mostly as financing cash flows versus operating cash flows in prior years Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 15 Investment phasing Balanced approach for growth, sustaining, service improvement and IT investments Investments In EUR million New projects* ~500 Growth investments** ~340 ~125 ~240 ~265 ~300 Other investments*** 2017 2018 2019 >2019 Investments For 2020, growth investment could amount to

EUR 300-500 million

EUR 300-500 million In the period 2020-2022, Vopak may invest EUR 750-850 million in sustaining and service improvement capex, subject to additional discretionary decisions, policy changes and regulatory environment

2020-2022, Vopak may invest in sustaining and service improvement capex, subject to additional discretionary decisions, policy changes and regulatory environment in the period 2020-2022, Vopak expects to spend annually EUR 30-50 million in IT capex For illustration purposes only, new announcements might increase future growth investments

Growth capex at subsidiaries and equity injections for JV's and associates *** Sustaining, service improvement and IT capex Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 16 Robust balance sheet Target leverage of 2.5 to 3.0 times senior net debt : EBITDA Priorities for cash Senior net debt : EBITDA ratio Senior net debt : EBITDA ratio (frozen GAAP) scenarios 1 Debt servicing average interest 3.5% Growth opportunities 2 Value accretive growth 3 Shareholder dividend 3.75 2.5-3.0 2.0-2.52.5-3.03.0-3.5 Stable to rising cash dividend Capital optimization 4 Efficient robust capital structure 2.83 2.73 2.04 2.02 2.49 2.75 Strategic considerations • Timing of growth opportunities 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Target • Shareholder distributions Maximum ratio under private placements programs and syndicated revolving credit facility - 'frozen GAAP' Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 17 Increase in shareholder returns 5% increase in dividend and EUR 100 million share buyback program Dividend and EPS* Share Buyback Program In EUR 2.80 2.55 2.56 2.31 2.25 2.27 Vopak will start a share buyback program to return EUR 100 million to shareholders 0.90 1.00 1.05 1.05 1.10 1.15 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 39% 39% 41% 47% 48% 41% payout ratio * Including net result from joint ventures and associates and excluding exceptional items Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 18 Non-IFRSproportionate information EBITDA BASEDIFRS In EUR million 763 734 785 2017 2018 Pro forma 2019 Occupancy rate In percent 90 86 84 2017 2018 2019 Maintenance, Service & IT Capex In EUR million 239 266 300 2017 2018 2019 Non-IFRS proportionate information provides transparency in Vopak's underlying performance NON-IFRSPROPORTIONATE EBITDA In EUR million 853 822 930 2017 2018 Pro forma 2019 Occupancy rate* In percent 90 86 86 2017 2018 2019 Maintenance, Service & IT Capex In EUR million 245 280 322 2017 2018 2019 and free cash flow generating capacity Excluding exceptional items * Proportionate occupancy rate excluding divested joint venture in Estonia and Hainan that were fully impaired in 2018 Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 19 Summary financial performance EBITDA of EUR 830 million reflect good aggregate business performance including new asset performance and positive IFRS 16 effects

reflect good aggregate business performance including new asset performance and positive IFRS 16 effects Earnings Per Share (EPS) significantly increased to EUR 2.80

Cost savings program is delivered - 2019 cost base is EUR 633 million

program is delivered - 2019 cost base is EUR 633 million Continued growth investments

growth investments EUR 100 million share buyback program and (proposed) dividend increased of 5% Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 20 Looking ahead We aim to grow EBITDA over time with new contributions from growth projects and IMO 2020 converted capacity and replace the EBITDA from divested terminals, subject to general market conditions.

In the period 2020-2022, Vopak may invest EUR 750 million to EUR 859 milliom in sustaining and service improvement capex, subject to additional discretionary decisions, policy changes and regulatory environment.

2020-2022, Vopak may invest EUR 750 million to EUR 859 milliom in sustaining and service improvement capex, subject to additional discretionary decisions, policy changes and regulatory environment. To complete the Vopak's digital terminal management system build and roll-out, Vopak expects to spend annually EUR 30-50 million in IT capex over the period 2020-2022.

roll-out, Vopak expects to spend annually EUR 30-50 million in IT capex over the period 2020-2022. We continue with further strengthening our cost culture and expect to compensate for annual inflation in our cost performance.

We will continue to look for attractive ventures in new energies and innovative technologies.

Growth investment for 2020 could amount to EUR 300 million to EUR 500 million. Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 21 Storing vital products with care Vopak Full Year 2019 financial results Questions & Answers For more information please contact: Investor Relations contact: Laurens de Graaf, Head of Investor Relations Telephone: +31 (0)10 400 2776 e-mail: investor.relations@vopak.com Media contact: Liesbeth Lans, Manager External Communications Telephone: +31 (0)10 400 2777 e-mail: global.communication@vopak.com Royal Vopak Westerlaan 10 3016 CK Rotterdam The Netherlands www.vopak.com Upcoming events: Publication of Q1 2019 interim update 21 April 2020 Annual General Meeting 21 April 2020 Ex-dividend quotation 23 April 2020 Dividend record date 24 April 2020 Dividend payment date 29 April 2020 Capital Markets Day 10 June 2020 Royal Vopak 12 February 2020 Analyst presentation Vopak FY 2019 financial results Europe & Africa developments Storage capacity Occupancy rate* Revenues* In million cbm In percent In EUR million 1.3 Total Q4 2019 85 82 83 84 84 158.2 153.8 151.9 152.7 10.8 million cbm 131.9 Subsidiaries 9.5 Joint ventures & associates Operatorships Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 16 Terminals (4 countries) EBITDA** EBIT** In EUR million In EUR million 70.3 73.6 76.2 72.8 59.1 44.7 40.9 35.5 31.3 28.0 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 * Subsidiaries only Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 24 ** Pro forma EBIT(DA) - including net result from joint ventures and associates and excluding exceptional items Asia & Middle East developments Storage capacity Occupancy rate* Revenues* In million cbm In percent In EUR million 3.3 Total Q4 2019 85 92 80 82 79.1 84.5 76.5 70.6 73.4 4.2 15.1 million cbm 71 Subsidiaries 7.6 Joint ventures & associates Operatorships Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 19 Terminals (9 countries) EBITDA** EBIT** In EUR million In EUR million 65.9 77.5 66.9 66.3 80.4 52.4 64.5 53.9 53.5 67.5 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 * Subsidiaries only Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 25 ** Pro forma EBIT(DA) - including net result from joint ventures and associates and excluding exceptional items China & North Asia developments Storage capacity Occupancy rate* Revenues* In million cbm In percent In EUR million Total Q4 2019 73 83 79 73 0.8 2.8 million cbm 64 10.5 9.8 9.7 8.3 8.9 2.0 Subsidiaries Joint ventures & associates Operatorships Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 8 Terminals (3 countries) EBITDA** EBIT** In EUR million In EUR million 19.0 20.1 15.1 13.7 12.8 16.6 17.3 12.4 11.0 10.1 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 * Subsidiaries only Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 26 ** Pro forma EBIT(DA) - including net result from joint ventures and associates and excluding exceptional items Americas developments Storage capacity Occupancy rate* Revenues* In million cbm In percent In EUR million Total Q4 2019 89 89 91 92 90 79.3 81.8 0.2 0.5 4.4 million cbm 75.6 77.0 71.1 Subsidiaries 3.7 Joint ventures & associates Operatorships Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 19 Terminals (6 countries) EBITDA** EBIT** In EUR million In EUR million 35.9 39.6 40.1 41.1 28.5 28.5 24.3 26.9 26.9 16.9 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 * Subsidiaries only Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 27 ** Pro forma EBIT(DA) - including net result from joint ventures and associates and excluding exceptional items JVs & associates developments Net result JVs and associates* Europe & Africa* Asia & Middle East* In EUR million In EUR million In EUR million 56.5 40.3 46.8 25.3 36.6 37.7 22.9 19.8 16.0 10.7 0.7 0.6 0.6 0.4 0.6 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 China & North Asia* Americas* LNG* In EUR million In EUR million In EUR million 14.5 15.6 12.0 12.6 10.5 10.8 11.1 8.8 8.4 8.6 1.7 2.9 2.4 0.2 0.3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 * Excluding exceptional items Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 28 Project timelines Vopak's Capacity 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Country Terminal ownership Products (cbm) Growth projects Existing terminals Malaysia Pengerang Independent Terminals (PITSB) 44.1% Oil products 215,000 Vietnam Vopak Vietnam 100% Chemicals 20,000 South Africa Durban 70% Oil products 130,000 Indonesia Jakarta 49% Oil products 100,000 Indonesia Merak 95% Chemicals 50,000 Netherlands Vlissingen 100% LPG & Chemical gases 9,200 Netherlands Rotterdam - Botlek 100% Chemicals 63,000 Mexico Veracruz 100% Oil products 79,000 Australia Sydney 100% Oil products 105,000 United States Deer Park 100% Chemicals 33,000 Belgium Antwerp - Linkeroever 100% Chemicals 50,000 Mexico Altamira 100% Chemicals 40,000 China Shanghai - Caojing Terminal 50% Industrial Terminal 65,000 New terminals Panama Panama Atlantic 100% Oil products 40,000 South Africa Lesedi 70% Oil products 100,000 China Qinzhou 51% Industrial Terminal 290,000 United States Corpus Christi 100% Industrial Terminal 130,000 start construction expected to be commissioned Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 29 Growth investments Shift towards industrial terminals, chemical and gas terminals Botlek Vietnam RIPET Vlissingen Caojing 63,000 cbm Deer Park 20,000 cbm 96,000 cbm* 9,200 cbm German LNG Qinzhou 65,000 cbm* Corpus Christi 33,000 cbm Antwerp PT2SB Openseason completed 290,000 cbm Veracruz ETPL 130,000 cbm 50,000 cbm 1,496,000 cbm* Altamira 110,000cbm* 151,000 cbm* Sebarok PITSB 40,000 cbm SPEC Lesedi 67,000 cbm* 430,000 cbm* Jakarta Panama Merak 170,000 cbm* 100,000 cbm 360,000 cbm* 100,000 cbm Gas Alemoa 50,000 cbm Sydney Industrial terminals Durban Chemicals 105,000 cbm Oil 106,000 cbm* 130,000 cbm * Fully or partly commissioned in 2019 Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 30 Portfolio transformation Shift towards industrial terminals, chemicals and gas terminals Key projects 2019 Gas • SPEC LNG - Colombia • ETPL LNG - Pakistan • RIPET LPG - Canada Industrial • Corpus Christi - US terminals • Qinzhou - China • PT2SB - Pengerang, Malaysia Chemicals • Houston Deer Park - US • Antwerp - Belgium • Rotterdam Botlek - the Netherlands • IMO 2020 conversion Oil • Mexico - Veracruz • Divestments Algeciras, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Hainan and Tallinn Proportionate revenue per product ~10% ~10% 10-15% ~15% 20-25% 25-30% 35-40% 25-30% 25-30% 40-45% 40-45% 35-40% 2014 2017 2019 >2019 Proportionate revenue per division 5-10% 5-10% ~10% ~15% 15-20% ~20% ~20% 20-25% ~25% 5-10% 5-10% 45-50% ~10% 40-45% ~35% 2014 2017 2019 >2019 Gas Industrial terminals Chemicals Oil LNG Americas Asia & Middle East China & North Asia Europe & Africa Note: keeping market conditionals equal and only taking announced projects into account Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 31 IFRS 16 Leases Significant impact from long-term land leases IFRS 16 Leases Impact Vopak No economic impact on the business and how we manage it, accounting change only

Sizeable portfolio of long-term land leases (explains more than 90% of the lease liability)

long-term land leases (explains more than 90% of the lease liability) Modified retrospective method

Pro forma -excluding IFRS 16- figures presented for comparison purposes Key figures* In EUR million EBITDA 40 - 50 Net profit 0 - (10) IFRS 16 Lease liabilities ~675 Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) reported on consistent basis Net debt to EBITDA ratio 'Frozen GAAP' Cash Flows* Cash flows from operating activities 45 - 55 Cash flows from financing activities (45) - (55) Total cash flows No impact * Impact is based on the lease contract portfolio, foreign currency rates and discount rates per the end of 2019, Vopak FY 2019 - Analyst presentation 32 Actual financial impact may change due to sensitivities, new projects, acquisitions and divestments Attachments Original document

