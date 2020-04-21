Log in
ROYAL VOPAK

(VPK)
Royal Vopak : Analyst Presentation Q1 2020

04/21/2020 | 01:06am EDT

Storing

vital products with care

21 April 2020

Vopak Interim Update Q1 2020 - Analyst Presentation

Gerard Paulides - CFO of Royal Vopak

Forward-looking statement

This presentation contains 'forward-looking statements', based on currently available plans and forecasts. By

their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, and Vopak cannot guarantee the accuracy and completeness of forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors affecting the realization of ambitions and financial expectations, developments regarding the potential capital raising, exceptional income and expense items, operational developments and trading conditions, economic, political and foreign exchange developments and changes to IFRS reporting rules.

Vopak's outlook does not represent a forecast or any expectation of future results or financial performance.

Statements of a forward-looking nature issued by the company must always be assessed in the context of the events, risks and uncertainties of the markets and environments in which Vopak operates. These factors could lead to actual results being materially different from those expected, and Vopak does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements.

Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 2

COVID-19 update

We are in control and our governance structures are functioning well. We continuously monitor the developments and remain alert.

  • We will manage this crisis to our best ability to ensure we protect our people and support society by storing vital products with care.
  • Business-continuityplans are in place and all terminals are operational to serve our customers. If and where possible, we do not procrastinate and keep an attitude of business as usual.
  • Our attention is on the short term deliveryand protection of the long term value.
  • We have seen a limited impact in Q1 - China and South Korea performed well. It is currently too early to assess the extent and nature of the full impact and future developments including the delays of projects under construction.

Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 3

Q1 2020 Key messages

  • Prudent COVID-19 response by taking good care of people working at our terminals and supporting society by storing vital products with care - all 66 terminals are operational
  • Good financial performance with robust balance sheet and strong liquidity position
  • Focus on short-term delivery and protecting long-term value by executing our strategy

EBITDA*

EPS*

Occupancy rate

Terminal network

In EUR million

In EUR

In percent

In million cbm

subsidiaries

84

Growth

1.5

2020-2022

200

0.65

only

program

Proportional 86

Today 34.3

* Including net result from joint ventures and associates and excluding exceptional items

Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 4

Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019 EBITDA

EBITDA - post divestments - increased by EUR 3 million

214.6

0.1

17.2

2.7

0.2

1.5

4.1

9.5

3.7

200.2

197.5

Q1 2019

FX-effect

Divested

Adjusted

Americas

LNG

Europe &

China &

Asia &

Global

Q1 2020

terminals

Q1 2019

Africa

North Asia

Middle East

functions,

corporate

activities

and others

Figures in EUR million, excluding exceptional items including net result from joint ventures and associates

Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 5

Divisional segmentation

Americas and LNG reflect growth projects; Asia & Middle East and China benefit from increased occupancy rates; Europe & Africa maintenance and divestments

Americas

Asia & Middle East

China & North Asia

89

91

92

90

88

92

80

82

87

83

79

73

74

71

64

38.1

41.7

42.2

43.2

47.6

81.9

71.4

70.8

85.0

78.0

15.3

13.9

13.0

20.2

13.8

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

Europe & Africa

LNG

82

83

84

84

83

96

96

96

97

97

78.4

81.1

77.6

62.8

60.7

9.7

9.4

10.6

8.4

12.6

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

Occupancy rate (in percent) for subsidiaries only, with the exception of LNG

EBITDA (in EUR million) excluding exceptional items and including net result from joint ventures and associates and currency effects

Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 6

Q1 2020 vs Q4 2019 EBITDA

Resilient performance of the portfolio including growth project performance compensation one-off items and divestments

0.8

204.8

4.2

6.1

1.2

2.7

200.9

4.9

6.7

200.2

2.2

Q4 2019 FX-effect Divestments Adjusted Americas

LNG

Europe &

Asia &

China &

Global

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Africa

Middle East

North Asia

functions,

corporate

activities

and others

Figures in EUR million, excluding exceptional items including net result from joint ventures and associates

Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 7

Occupancy rate developments

Planned inspection and maintenance out-of-service capacity, mainly in Rotterdam (Europoort & Botlek) and Singapore

Subsidiary occupancy rate and out-of-service capacity

Subsidiary planned out-of-service

In percent, in million cbm, illustrative

Regular inspection and maintenance

88%

92%

93%

90%

86%

86%

84%

82%

84%

84%

Chemical service improvement projects

in Botlek and Penjuru to strengthen our

chemical storage positions

1.5

1.8

1.8

1.6

Europoort - Laurenshaven to capture

0.8

1.0

1.2

0.6

opportunities from current oil

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

environment

2019

2020

Occupancy rate (in percent) for subsidiaries only

Out-of-service capacity (in million cbm) for subsidiaries only, not corrected for divestments

Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 8

Cash flow overview

Cash momentum driven by divestment and capital repayment

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

In EUR million

In EUR million

171

143

141

135

132

2

57

84

84

CFFO Tax & other

CFFO

Sustaining,

FCF

Divestments

Growth

Other

Free Cash

(gross)

operating

(net)

service & IT

before

investments

CFFO

Flow

items

investments growth

incl capital

before

repayments financing

159

154

5

53

101

121

6 -26

CFFO

Tax & other

CFFO

Sustaining, FCF

Growth

Other

Free Cash

(gross)

operating

(net)

service & IT before investments

CFFI

Flow

items

investments growth

before

financing

Figures in EUR million

Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 9

Strong liquidity position

Availability of EUR 175 million cash and cash equivalents and EUR 770 million flexibility under committed revolving credit facility

Senior net debt : EBITDA ratio

for debt covenant

3.75

2.5-3.0

2.83

2.73

2.02

2.49

2.75

2.65

2.04

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 Target

2020

Debt repayment schedule

In EUR million

RCF flexibility

RCF drawn

Other

Asian PP

US PP

288

138

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2040

Maximum ratio under private placements programs and syndicated revolving credit facility - 'frozen GAAP'

Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 10

Investment phasing

Balanced approach for growth, sustaining, service improvement and IT investments

Investments

In EUR million

New

projects*

~500

Growth

~340

investments**

~125

~240

~265

~300

Other

investments***

2017

2018

2019

2020

Investments

  • For 2020, growth investment could amount to
    EUR 300-500 million
  • In the period 2020-2022, Vopak may invest EUR 750-850million in sustaining and service improvement capex, subject to additional discretionary decisions, policy changes and regulatory environment
  • in the period 2020-2022, Vopak expects to spend annually EUR 30-50million in IT capex
  • For illustration purposes only, new announcements might increase future growth investments
  • Growth capex at subsidiaries and equity injections for JV's and associates

*** Sustaining, service improvement and IT capex

Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 11

Growth investments

Growth program of 1.5 million cbm

Laurenshaven

Botlek

Corpus Christi

Thin-film Powerfoil

63,000 cbm

Qinzhou

Deer Park

Caojing

Vlissingen

German LNG

290,000 cbm

130,000 cbm

33,000 cbm

65,000 cbm

Altamira

Vopak Moda

9,200 cbm

Open season completed

Vietnam

PITSB

Antwerp

40,000 cbm

46,000 cbm

20,000 cbm

215,000 cbm*

50,000 cbm

Veracruz

Merak

Jakarta

Lesedi

Panama

79,000 cbm*

50,000 cbm

100,000 cbm

40,000 cbm*

100,000 cbm

Sydney

Durban

Gas

Industrial terminals

130,000 cbm

105,000 cbm

Chemicals

Oil

* Remaining capacity, partly commissioned in 2019

Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 12

Non-IFRSproportional information

Proportional consolidated information provides transparency considering increase joint venture contribution relative to subsidiaries

IFRS BASED

EBITDA

Occupancy rate

Q1 2020 occupancy per division

In EUR million

In percent - subsidiaries only

In percent - subsidiaries only

215

208

202

205

200

86

84

82

84

84

88

87

74

83

n/a

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Americas

Asia &

China

Europe LNG

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

Middle

& North

& Africa

East

Asia

NON-IFRSPROPORTIONAL

EBITDA

Occupancy rate

In EUR million

In percent

240

239

232

270

241

84

84

84

85

86

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

Q1 2020 occupancy per division

In percent

87

90

86

82

97

Americas

Asia &

China

Europe LNG

Middle

& North

& Africa

East

Asia

Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 13

Q1 2020 Key messages

  • Prudent COVID-19 response by taking good care of people working at our terminals and supporting society by storing vital products with care - all 66 terminals are operational
  • Good financial performance with robust balance sheet and strong liquidity position
  • Focus on short-term delivery and protecting long-term value by executing our strategy

EBITDA*

EPS*

Occupancy rate

Terminal network

In EUR million

In EUR

In percent

In million cbm

subsidiaries

84

Growth

1.5

2020-2022

200

0.65

only

program

Proportional 86

Today 34.3

* Including net result from joint ventures and associates and excluding exceptional items

Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 14

Looking ahead

  • We reiterate our aim to grow EBITDA over time with new contributions from growth projects and IMO 2020 converted capacity and replace the EBITDA from divested terminals, subject to general market conditions and currency exchange movements. The effect of contango oil markets and the effect of COVID-19 on general economic and operating conditions will influence the performance.
  • We will continue to invest in growth of our global terminal portfolio with growth investment for 2020 that could amount to EUR 300 million to EUR 500 million. It is expected that some projects are delayed in execution and commissioning.
  • Cost management continues in 2020 to compensate at least for annual inflation and will take into account current and developing market conditions.
  • We are prepared to respond to different economic scenarios focused on revenues, cost and cash flows to deliver performance and protect long-term value.

Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 15

Storing

vital products with care

Vopak Q1 2020 interim update

Questions & Answers

For more information please contact:

Investor Relations contact:

Laurens de Graaf, Head of Investor Relations Telephone: +31 (0)10 400 2776

e-mail: investor.relations@vopak.com

Media contact:

Liesbeth Lans, Manager External Communications Telephone: +31 (0)10 400 2777

e-mail: global.communication@vopak.com

Royal Vopak

Westerlaan 10

3016 CK Rotterdam The Netherlands www.vopak.com

Upcoming events:

Annual General Meeting

21 April 2020

Ex-dividend quotation

23 April 2020

Dividend record date

24 April 2020

Dividend payment date

29 April 2020

Capital Markets Day - arrangements subject to further update 10 June 2020

Publication of 2020 half-year results

29 July 2020

Royal Vopak

21 April 2020 Analyst presentation

Vopak Q1 2020

interim update

Americas developments

Storage capacity

Occupancy rate*

Revenues*

In million cbm

In percent

In EUR million

Total Q1 2020

89

91

92

90

88

81.8

84.0

0.2 0.5

4.5 million cbm

77.0

79.3

75.6

Subsidiaries

3.8

Joint ventures & associates

Operatorships

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

19 Terminals (6 countries)

EBITDA**

EBIT**

In EUR million

In EUR million

41.7

42.2

43.2

47.6

38.1

30.9

24.9

27.4

29.0

27.2

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

* Subsidiaries only

Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation

18

** EBIT(DA) - including net result from joint ventures and associates and excluding exceptional items

Asia & Middle East developments

Storage capacity

Occupancy rate*

Revenues*

In million cbm

In percent

In EUR million

3.3

Total Q1 2020

92

80

82

87

84.5

76.5

70.6

73.4

74.9

4.2

15.3 million cbm

71

Subsidiaries

7.8

Joint ventures & associates

Operatorships

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

19 Terminals (9 countries)

EBITDA**

EBIT**

In EUR million

In EUR million

81.9

85.0

78.0

71.4

70.8

69.2

66.0

62.2

55.5

55.1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

* Subsidiaries only

Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation

19

** EBIT(DA) - including net result from joint ventures and associates and excluding exceptional items

China & North Asia developments

Storage capacity

Occupancy rate*

Revenues*

In million cbm

In percent

In EUR million

Total Q1 2020

83

79

73

74

0.8

2.8 million cbm

64

10.5

9.8

9.7

9.8

8.9

2.0

Subsidiaries

Joint ventures & associates

Operatorships

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

8 Terminals (3 countries)

EBITDA**

EBIT**

In EUR million

In EUR million

20.2

15.3

13.9

13.0

13.8

17.3

12.4

11.0

10.1

10.8

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

* Subsidiaries only

Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation

20

** EBIT(DA) - including net result from joint ventures and associates and excluding exceptional items

Europe & Africa developments

Storage capacity

Occupancy rate*

Revenues*

In million cbm

In percent

In EUR million

1.3

Total Q1 2020

82

83

84

84

83

153.8

151.9

152.7

10.4 million cbm

131.9

126.8

Subsidiaries

9.1

Joint ventures & associates

Operatorships

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

15 Terminals (4 countries)

EBITDA**

EBIT**

In EUR million

In EUR million

78.4 81.1 77.6

62.8

60.7

47.4

43.5

36.7

29.0

27.0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

* Subsidiaries only

Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation

21

** EBIT(DA) - including net result from joint ventures and associates and excluding exceptional items

JVs & associates developments

Net result JVs and associates*

Americas*

Asia & Middle East*

In EUR million

53.4

In EUR million

In EUR million

50.9

46.2

39.7

37.2

22.5

24.8

24.8

19.3

15.5

2.9

3.1

1.8

2.4

0.3

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

China & North Asia*

Europe & Africa*

LNG*

In EUR million

In EUR million

In EUR million

15.6

11.9

13.9

8.8

8.6

10.6

11.1

10.0

8.4

8.4

0.6

0.6

0.3

0.6

0.6

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

* Excluding exceptional items

Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 22

Project timelines

Vopak's

Capacity

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Country

Terminal

ownership

Products

(cbm)

Growth projects

Existing terminals

Indonesia

Jakarta

49%

Oil products

100,000

Indonesia

Merak

95%

Chemicals

50,000

Netherlands

Vlissingen

100%

LPG & Chemical gases

9,200

South Africa

Durban

70%

Oil products

130,000

Netherlands

Rotterdam - Botlek

100%

Chemicals

63,000

Mexico

Veracruz

100%

Oil products

79,000

United States

Deer Park

100%

Chemicals

33,000

Australia

Sydney

100%

Oil products

105,000

Belgium

Antwerp - Linkeroever

100%

Chemicals

50,000

Mexico

Altamira

100%

Chemicals

40,000

China

Shanghai - Caojing Terminal

50%

Industrial Terminal

65,000

New terminals

Panama

Panama Atlantic

100%

Oil products

40,000

South Africa

Lesedi

70%

Oil products

100,000

United States

Vopak Moda Houston

50%

Chemical gases

46,000

China

Qinzhou

51%

Industrial Terminal

290,000

United States

Corpus Christi

100%

Industrial Terminal

130,000

start construction

expected to be commissioned

Indicative overview, timing may change going forward, as it is currently too early to assess the extent and nature of

Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 23

the full impact and future developments including the delays of projects under construction of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer

Royal Vopak NV published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 05:05:09 UTC
