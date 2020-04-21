Royal Vopak : Analyst Presentation Q1 2020 0 04/21/2020 | 01:06am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Storing vital products with care 21 April 2020 Vopak Interim Update Q1 2020 - Analyst Presentation Gerard Paulides - CFO of Royal Vopak Forward-looking statement This presentation contains 'forward-looking statements', based on currently available plans and forecasts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, and Vopak cannot guarantee the accuracy and completeness of forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors affecting the realization of ambitions and financial expectations, developments regarding the potential capital raising, exceptional income and expense items, operational developments and trading conditions, economic, political and foreign exchange developments and changes to IFRS reporting rules. Vopak's outlook does not represent a forecast or any expectation of future results or financial performance. Statements of a forward-looking nature issued by the company must always be assessed in the context of the events, risks and uncertainties of the markets and environments in which Vopak operates. These factors could lead to actual results being materially different from those expected, and Vopak does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements. Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 2 COVID-19 update We are in control and our governance structures are functioning well. We continuously monitor the developments and remain alert. We will manage this crisis to our best ability to ensure we protect our people and support society by storing vital products with care.

Business-continuity plans are in place and all terminals are operational to serve our customers. If and where possible, we do not procrastinate and keep an attitude of business as usual.

and . We have seen a limited impact in Q1 - China and South Korea performed well. It is currently too early to assess the extent and nature of the full impact and future developments including the delays of projects under construction. Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 3 Q1 2020 Key messages Prudent COVID-19 response by taking good care of people working at our terminals and supporting society by storing vital products with care - all 66 terminals are operational

Focus on short-term delivery and protecting long-term value by executing our strategy EBITDA* EPS* Occupancy rate Terminal network In EUR million In EUR In percent In million cbm subsidiaries 84 Growth 1.5 2020-2022 200 0.65 only program Proportional 86 Today 34.3 * Including net result from joint ventures and associates and excluding exceptional items Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 4 Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019 EBITDA EBITDA - post divestments - increased by EUR 3 million 214.6 0.1 17.2 2.7 0.2 1.5 4.1 9.5 3.7 200.2 197.5 Q1 2019 FX-effect Divested Adjusted Americas LNG Europe & China & Asia & Global Q1 2020 terminals Q1 2019 Africa North Asia Middle East functions, corporate activities and others Figures in EUR million, excluding exceptional items including net result from joint ventures and associates Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 5 Divisional segmentation Americas and LNG reflect growth projects; Asia & Middle East and China benefit from increased occupancy rates; Europe & Africa maintenance and divestments Americas Asia & Middle East China & North Asia 89 91 92 90 88 92 80 82 87 83 79 73 74 71 64 38.1 41.7 42.2 43.2 47.6 81.9 71.4 70.8 85.0 78.0 15.3 13.9 13.0 20.2 13.8 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 Europe & Africa LNG 82 83 84 84 83 96 96 96 97 97 78.4 81.1 77.6 62.8 60.7 9.7 9.4 10.6 8.4 12.6 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 Occupancy rate (in percent) for subsidiaries only, with the exception of LNG EBITDA (in EUR million) excluding exceptional items and including net result from joint ventures and associates and currency effects Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 6 Q1 2020 vs Q4 2019 EBITDA Resilient performance of the portfolio including growth project performance compensation one-off items and divestments 0.8 204.8 4.2 6.1 1.2 2.7 200.9 4.9 6.7 200.2 2.2 Q4 2019 FX-effect Divestments Adjusted Americas LNG Europe & Asia & China & Global Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Africa Middle East North Asia functions, corporate activities and others Figures in EUR million, excluding exceptional items including net result from joint ventures and associates Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 7 Occupancy rate developments Planned inspection and maintenance out-of-service capacity, mainly in Rotterdam (Europoort & Botlek) and Singapore Subsidiary occupancy rate and out-of-service capacity Subsidiary planned out-of-service In percent, in million cbm, illustrative  Regular inspection and maintenance 88% 92% 93% 90% 86% 86% 84% 82% 84% 84%  Chemical service improvement projects in Botlek and Penjuru to strengthen our chemical storage positions 1.5 1.8 1.8 1.6  Europoort - Laurenshaven to capture 0.8 1.0 1.2 0.6 opportunities from current oil 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 environment 2019 2020 Occupancy rate (in percent) for subsidiaries only Out-of-service capacity (in million cbm) for subsidiaries only, not corrected for divestments Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 8 Cash flow overview Cash momentum driven by divestment and capital repayment Q1 2020 Q1 2019 In EUR million In EUR million 171 143 141 135 132 2 57 84 84 CFFO Tax & other CFFO Sustaining, FCF Divestments Growth Other Free Cash (gross) operating (net) service & IT before investments CFFO Flow items investments growth incl capital before repayments financing 159 154 5 53 101 121 6 -26 CFFO Tax & other CFFO Sustaining, FCF Growth Other Free Cash (gross) operating (net) service & IT before investments CFFI Flow items investments growth before financing Figures in EUR million Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 9 Strong liquidity position Availability of EUR 175 million cash and cash equivalents and EUR 770 million flexibility under committed revolving credit facility Senior net debt : EBITDA ratio for debt covenant 3.75 2.5-3.0 2.83 2.73 2.02 2.49 2.75 2.65 2.04 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 Target 2020 Debt repayment schedule In EUR million RCF flexibility RCF drawn Other Asian PP US PP 288 138 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2040 Maximum ratio under private placements programs and syndicated revolving credit facility - 'frozen GAAP' Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 10 Investment phasing Balanced approach for growth, sustaining, service improvement and IT investments Investments In EUR million New projects* ~500 Growth ~340 investments** ~125 ~240 ~265 ~300 Other investments*** 2017 2018 2019 2020 Investments For 2020, growth investment could amount to

EUR 300-500 million

Growth capex at subsidiaries and equity injections for JV's and associates *** Sustaining, service improvement and IT capex Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 11 Growth investments Growth program of 1.5 million cbm Laurenshaven Botlek Corpus Christi Thin-film Powerfoil 63,000 cbm Qinzhou Deer Park Caojing Vlissingen German LNG 290,000 cbm 130,000 cbm 33,000 cbm 65,000 cbm Altamira Vopak Moda 9,200 cbm Open season completed Vietnam PITSB Antwerp 40,000 cbm 46,000 cbm 20,000 cbm 215,000 cbm* 50,000 cbm Veracruz Merak Jakarta Lesedi Panama 79,000 cbm* 50,000 cbm 100,000 cbm 40,000 cbm* 100,000 cbm Sydney Durban Gas Industrial terminals 130,000 cbm 105,000 cbm Chemicals Oil * Remaining capacity, partly commissioned in 2019 Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 12 Non-IFRSproportional information Proportional consolidated information provides transparency considering increase joint venture contribution relative to subsidiaries IFRS BASED EBITDA Occupancy rate Q1 2020 occupancy per division In EUR million In percent - subsidiaries only In percent - subsidiaries only 215 208 202 205 200 86 84 82 84 84 88 87 74 83 n/a Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Americas Asia & China Europe LNG 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 Middle & North & Africa East Asia NON-IFRSPROPORTIONAL EBITDA Occupancy rate In EUR million In percent 240 239 232 270 241 84 84 84 85 86 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 Q1 2020 occupancy per division In percent 87 90 86 82 97 Americas Asia & China Europe LNG Middle & North & Africa East Asia Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 13 Q1 2020 Key messages Prudent COVID-19 response by taking good care of people working at our terminals and supporting society by storing vital products with care - all 66 terminals are operational

COVID-19 response by taking good care of people working at our terminals and supporting society by storing vital products with care - all 66 terminals are operational Good financial performance with robust balance sheet and strong liquidity position

Focus on short-term delivery and protecting long-term value by executing our strategy EBITDA* EPS* Occupancy rate Terminal network In EUR million In EUR In percent In million cbm subsidiaries 84 Growth 1.5 2020-2022 200 0.65 only program Proportional 86 Today 34.3 * Including net result from joint ventures and associates and excluding exceptional items Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 14 Looking ahead We reiterate our aim to grow EBITDA over time with new contributions from growth projects and IMO 2020 converted capacity and replace the EBITDA from divested terminals, subject to general market conditions and currency exchange movements. The effect of contango oil markets and the effect of COVID-19 on general economic and operating conditions will influence the performance.

COVID-19 on general economic and operating conditions will influence the performance. We will continue to invest in growth of our global terminal portfolio with growth investment for 2020 that could amount to EUR 300 million to EUR 500 million. It is expected that some projects are delayed in execution and commissioning.

Cost management continues in 2020 to compensate at least for annual inflation and will take into account current and developing market conditions.

We are prepared to respond to different economic scenarios focused on revenues, cost and cash flows to deliver performance and protect long-term value. Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 15 Storing vital products with care Vopak Q1 2020 interim update Questions & Answers For more information please contact: Investor Relations contact: Laurens de Graaf, Head of Investor Relations Telephone: +31 (0)10 400 2776 e-mail: investor.relations@vopak.com Media contact: Liesbeth Lans, Manager External Communications Telephone: +31 (0)10 400 2777 e-mail: global.communication@vopak.com Royal Vopak Westerlaan 10 3016 CK Rotterdam The Netherlands www.vopak.com Upcoming events: Annual General Meeting 21 April 2020 Ex-dividend quotation 23 April 2020 Dividend record date 24 April 2020 Dividend payment date 29 April 2020 Capital Markets Day - arrangements subject to further update 10 June 2020 Publication of 2020 half-year results 29 July 2020 Royal Vopak 21 April 2020 Analyst presentation Vopak Q1 2020 interim update Americas developments Storage capacity Occupancy rate* Revenues* In million cbm In percent In EUR million Total Q1 2020 89 91 92 90 88 81.8 84.0 0.2 0.5 4.5 million cbm 77.0 79.3 75.6 Subsidiaries 3.8 Joint ventures & associates Operatorships Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 19 Terminals (6 countries) EBITDA** EBIT** In EUR million In EUR million 41.7 42.2 43.2 47.6 38.1 30.9 24.9 27.4 29.0 27.2 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 * Subsidiaries only Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 18 ** EBIT(DA) - including net result from joint ventures and associates and excluding exceptional items Asia & Middle East developments Storage capacity Occupancy rate* Revenues* In million cbm In percent In EUR million 3.3 Total Q1 2020 92 80 82 87 84.5 76.5 70.6 73.4 74.9 4.2 15.3 million cbm 71 Subsidiaries 7.8 Joint ventures & associates Operatorships Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 19 Terminals (9 countries) EBITDA** EBIT** In EUR million In EUR million 81.9 85.0 78.0 71.4 70.8 69.2 66.0 62.2 55.5 55.1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 * Subsidiaries only Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 19 ** EBIT(DA) - including net result from joint ventures and associates and excluding exceptional items China & North Asia developments Storage capacity Occupancy rate* Revenues* In million cbm In percent In EUR million Total Q1 2020 83 79 73 74 0.8 2.8 million cbm 64 10.5 9.8 9.7 9.8 8.9 2.0 Subsidiaries Joint ventures & associates Operatorships Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 8 Terminals (3 countries) EBITDA** EBIT** In EUR million In EUR million 20.2 15.3 13.9 13.0 13.8 17.3 12.4 11.0 10.1 10.8 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 * Subsidiaries only Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 20 ** EBIT(DA) - including net result from joint ventures and associates and excluding exceptional items Europe & Africa developments Storage capacity Occupancy rate* Revenues* In million cbm In percent In EUR million 1.3 Total Q1 2020 82 83 84 84 83 153.8 151.9 152.7 10.4 million cbm 131.9 126.8 Subsidiaries 9.1 Joint ventures & associates Operatorships Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 15 Terminals (4 countries) EBITDA** EBIT** In EUR million In EUR million 78.4 81.1 77.6 62.8 60.7 47.4 43.5 36.7 29.0 27.0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 * Subsidiaries only Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 21 ** EBIT(DA) - including net result from joint ventures and associates and excluding exceptional items JVs & associates developments Net result JVs and associates* Americas* Asia & Middle East* In EUR million 53.4 In EUR million In EUR million 50.9 46.2 39.7 37.2 22.5 24.8 24.8 19.3 15.5 2.9 3.1 1.8 2.4 0.3 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 China & North Asia* Europe & Africa* LNG* In EUR million In EUR million In EUR million 15.6 11.9 13.9 8.8 8.6 10.6 11.1 10.0 8.4 8.4 0.6 0.6 0.3 0.6 0.6 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 * Excluding exceptional items Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 22 Project timelines Vopak's Capacity 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Country Terminal ownership Products (cbm) Growth projects Existing terminals Indonesia Jakarta 49% Oil products 100,000 Indonesia Merak 95% Chemicals 50,000 Netherlands Vlissingen 100% LPG & Chemical gases 9,200 South Africa Durban 70% Oil products 130,000 Netherlands Rotterdam - Botlek 100% Chemicals 63,000 Mexico Veracruz 100% Oil products 79,000 United States Deer Park 100% Chemicals 33,000 Australia Sydney 100% Oil products 105,000 Belgium Antwerp - Linkeroever 100% Chemicals 50,000 Mexico Altamira 100% Chemicals 40,000 China Shanghai - Caojing Terminal 50% Industrial Terminal 65,000 New terminals Panama Panama Atlantic 100% Oil products 40,000 South Africa Lesedi 70% Oil products 100,000 United States Vopak Moda Houston 50% Chemical gases 46,000 China Qinzhou 51% Industrial Terminal 290,000 United States Corpus Christi 100% Industrial Terminal 130,000 start construction expected to be commissioned Indicative overview, timing may change going forward, as it is currently too early to assess the extent and nature of Vopak Q1 2020 - Analyst presentation 23 the full impact and future developments including the delays of projects under construction of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disclaimer Royal Vopak NV published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 05:05:09 UTC