Royal Vopak : Analyst Presentation Q1 2020

This presentation contains 'forward-looking statements', based on currently available plans and forecasts. By
their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, and Vopak cannot guarantee the accuracy and completeness of forward-looking statements.
These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors affecting the realization of ambitions and financial expectations, developments regarding the potential capital raising, exceptional income and expense items, operational developments and trading conditions, economic, political and foreign exchange developments and changes to IFRS reporting rules.
Vopak's outlook does not represent a forecast or any expectation of future results or financial performance.
Statements of a forward-looking nature issued by the company must always be assessed in the context of the events, risks and uncertainties of the markets and environments in which Vopak operates. These factors could lead to actual results being materially different from those expected, and Vopak does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements.
COVID-19 update
We are in control and our governance structures are functioning well. We continuously monitor the developments and remain alert.
We will manage this crisis to our best ability to ensure we protect our people and support society by storing vital products with care.
Business-continuityplans are in place and all terminals are operational to serve our customers. If and where possible, we do not procrastinate and keep an attitude of business as usual.
Our attention is on theshort term deliveryand protection of the long term value.
We have seen a limited impact in Q1 - China and South Korea performed well. It is currently too early to assess the extent and nature of the full impact and future developments including the delays of projects under construction.
Q1 2020 Key messages
Prudent COVID-19 response by taking good care of people working at our terminals and supporting society by storing vital products with care - all 66 terminals are operational
Good financial performance with robust balance sheet and strong liquidity position
Focus on short-term delivery and protecting long-term value by executing our strategy
EBITDA*
EPS*
Occupancy rate
Terminal network
In EUR million
In EUR
In percent
In million cbm
subsidiaries
84
Growth
1.5
2020-2022
200
0.65
only
program
Proportional 86
Today 34.3
* Including net result from joint ventures and associates and excluding exceptional items
Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019 EBITDA
EBITDA - post divestments - increased by EUR 3 million
214.6
0.1
17.2
2.7
0.2
1.5
4.1
9.5
3.7
200.2
197.5
Q1 2019
FX-effect
Divested
Adjusted
Americas
LNG
Europe &
China &
Asia &
Global
Q1 2020
terminals
Q1 2019
Africa
North Asia
Middle East
functions,
corporate
activities
and others
Figures in EUR million, excluding exceptional items including net result from joint ventures and associates
Divisional segmentation
Americas and LNG reflect growth projects; Asia & Middle East and China benefit from increased occupancy rates; Europe & Africa maintenance and divestments
Americas
Asia & Middle East
China & North Asia
89
91
92
90
88
92
80
82
87
83
79
73
74
71
64
38.1
41.7
42.2
43.2
47.6
81.9
71.4
70.8
85.0
78.0
15.3
13.9
13.0
20.2
13.8
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
Europe & Africa
LNG
82
83
84
84
83
96
96
96
97
97
78.4
81.1
77.6
62.8
60.7
9.7
9.4
10.6
8.4
12.6
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
Occupancy rate (in percent) for subsidiaries only, with the exception of LNG
EBITDA (in EUR million) excluding exceptional items and including net result from joint ventures and associates and currency effects
Q1 2020 vs Q4 2019 EBITDA
Resilient performance of the portfolio including growth project performance compensation one-off items and divestments
0.8
204.8
4.2
6.1
1.2
2.7
200.9
4.9
6.7
200.2
2.2
Q4 2019 FX-effect Divestments Adjusted Americas
LNG
Europe &
Asia &
China &
Global
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Africa
Middle East
North Asia
functions,
corporate
activities
and others
Figures in EUR million, excluding exceptional items including net result from joint ventures and associates
Occupancy rate developments
Planned inspection and maintenance out-of-service capacity, mainly in Rotterdam (Europoort & Botlek) and Singapore
Subsidiary occupancy rate and out-of-service capacity
Subsidiary planned out-of-service
In percent, in million cbm, illustrative
Regular inspection and maintenance
88%
92%
93%
90%
86%
86%
84%
82%
84%
84%
Chemical service improvement projects
in Botlek and Penjuru to strengthen our
chemical storage positions
1.5
1.8
1.8
1.6
Europoort - Laurenshaven to capture
0.8
1.0
1.2
0.6
opportunities from current oil
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
environment
2019
2020
Occupancy rate (in percent) for subsidiaries only
Out-of-service capacity (in million cbm) for subsidiaries only, not corrected for divestments
Cash flow overview
Cash momentum driven by divestment and capital repayment
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
In EUR million
In EUR million
171
143
141
135
132
2
57
84
84
CFFO Tax & other
CFFO
Sustaining,
FCF
Divestments
Growth
Other
Free Cash
(gross)
operating
(net)
service & IT
before
investments
CFFO
Flow
items
investments growth
incl capital
before
repayments financing
159
154
5
53
101
121
6 -26
CFFO
Tax & other
CFFO
Sustaining, FCF
Growth
Other
Free Cash
(gross)
operating
(net)
service & IT before investments
CFFI
Flow
items
investments growth
before
financing
Figures in EUR million
Strong liquidity position
Availability of EUR 175 million cash and cash equivalents and EUR 770 million flexibility under committed revolving credit facility
Maximum ratio under private placements programs and syndicated revolving credit facility - 'frozen GAAP'
Investment phasing
Balanced approach for growth, sustaining, service improvement and IT investments
Investments
In EUR million
New
projects*
~500
Growth
~340
investments**
~125
~240
~265
~300
Other
investments***
2017
2018
2019
2020
Investments
For 2020, growth investment could amount to
EUR 300-500 million
In the period 2020-2022, Vopak may invest EUR750-850million in sustaining and service improvement capex, subject to additional discretionary decisions, policy changes and regulatory environment
in the period 2020-2022, Vopak expects to spend annually EUR30-50million in IT capex
For illustration purposes only, new announcements might increase future growth investments
Growth capex at subsidiaries and equity injections for JV's and associates
*** Sustaining, service improvement and IT capex
Growth investments
Growth program of 1.5 million cbm
Laurenshaven
Botlek
Corpus Christi
Thin-film Powerfoil
63,000 cbm
Qinzhou
Deer Park
Caojing
Vlissingen
German LNG
290,000 cbm
130,000 cbm
33,000 cbm
65,000 cbm
Altamira
Vopak Moda
9,200 cbm
Open season completed
Vietnam
PITSB
Antwerp
40,000 cbm
46,000 cbm
20,000 cbm
215,000 cbm*
50,000 cbm
Veracruz
Merak
Jakarta
Lesedi
Panama
79,000 cbm*
50,000 cbm
100,000 cbm
40,000 cbm*
100,000 cbm
Sydney
Durban
Gas
Industrial terminals
130,000 cbm
105,000 cbm
Chemicals
Oil
* Remaining capacity, partly commissioned in 2019
Non-IFRSproportional information
Proportional consolidated information provides transparency considering increase joint venture contribution relative to subsidiaries
IFRS BASED
EBITDA
Occupancy rate
Q1 2020 occupancy per division
In EUR million
In percent - subsidiaries only
In percent - subsidiaries only
215
208
202
205
200
86
84
82
84
84
88
87
74
83
n/a
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Americas
Asia &
China
Europe LNG
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
Middle
& North
& Africa
East
Asia
NON-IFRSPROPORTIONAL
EBITDA
Occupancy rate
In EUR million
In percent
240
239
232
270
241
84
84
84
85
86
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
Q1 2020 occupancy per division
In percent
87
90
86
82
97
Americas
Asia &
China
Europe LNG
Middle
& North
& Africa
East
Asia
Looking ahead
We reiterate our aim to grow EBITDA over time with new contributions from growth projects and IMO 2020 converted capacity and replace the EBITDA from divested terminals, subject to general market conditions and currency exchange movements. The effect of contango oil markets and the effect of COVID-19 on general economic and operating conditions will influence the performance.
We will continue to invest in growth of our global terminal portfolio with growth investment for 2020 that could amount to EUR 300 million to EUR 500 million. It is expected that some projects are delayed in execution and commissioning.
Cost management continues in 2020 to compensate at least for annual inflation and will take into account current and developing market conditions.
We are prepared to respond to different economic scenarios focused on revenues, cost and cash flows to deliver performance and protect long-term value.
