Royalco Resources : Change of interests of Substantial Shareholder

Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme Royalco Resources Limited ACN/ARSN ACN 096 321 532 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Flexiplan Management Pty Ltd ("FMST") ACN/ARSN (if applicable) ACN 057 646 956 The holder became a substantial holder on 08/ 07 /19

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary Shares 25,174,923 25,174,923 47.76%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities FMST Indirect interest pursuant to s608(3) 25,174,923 ordinary shares of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) 4. Details of present registered holders The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows: Holder of relevant Registered holder of Person entitled to be Class and number interest securities registered as holder (8) of securities FMST Fitzroy River Corporation Ltd Fitzroy River Corporation Ltd 25,174,923 ordinary shares

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows: