Royalco Resources : Corporate Governance Statement

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT OF ROYALCO RESOURCES LIMITED A.C.N. 096 321 532
(ASX: RCO) PROVIDED PURSUANT TO ASX LISTING RULE 4.10.3
This Corporate Governance Statement (CGS) is provided by the Directors of Royalco Resources Limited A.C.N. 096 321 532 (RCO or the Company) pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 4.10.3 and reports against the ASX Corporate Governance Council's 'Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations' 3rd Edition (the Recommendations) including the 8 principles and 29 specific recommendations included therein. Commencing from next year the Company expects that it will report against the 4th edition of the Recommendations even though they are not due to come into effect until RCO's financial year ending 30 June 2020. This CGS was approved by a resolution of the Board of the Company dated 8th October 2019 and is effective as at the same date and is in addition to and supplements the Company's Appendix 4G which is lodged with the ASX together with this CGS.
The Board as a whole recognises that best practice principles assist in its role of overseeing the Company's affairs. Given the size and structure of the Company, the nature of its business activities and the cost of strict and detailed compliance with all the Recommendations, the Board has adopted a range of modified systems, procedures and practices which it considers will enable it to meet the central Principles contained in the Recommendations. The Company's practices are broadly consistent with those set out in the Recommendations and, where they do not correlate with the Recommendations, the Company considers that its adopted practices are appropriate to it.
Principle 1 Recommendations:
Lay Solid Foundations for Management and Oversight
1.1
A listed entity should disclose:
(a) There was no formalisation and disclosure of separate functions between the Board and management
the respective roles and responsibilities of its during the reporting period given that the Company only has 3 directors, no executives and no
board and management; and
management. As a result, and given the size of the Company the Board undertakes all roles normally
delegated to management.
(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and
those delegated to management.
(b) The Board leads and oversees the management and direction of the Company. The Company's
Constitution (Rule 8.6) provides (in a manner similar to most listed companies), subject to the
Corporations Act, the ASX Listing Rules and the Constitution, the business of the Company shall be
managed by, or under the direction of, the Directors. Each of the Company's Directors puts in considerable
personal effort in running the Company well and efficiently, in working on seeking out appropriate various
corporate transactions and overseeing the strategic direction of the Company.
Given the above, any further formalisation of separate functions is deemed by the Board, at this stage, to be
unnecessary during this period for the Company.
Specifically, the Board:
• defines and sets its business objectives and subsequently monitors performance and achievements
of those objectives;
• oversees the reporting on matters of compliance with corporate policies and laws, takes
responsibility for risk management processes and periodically reviews the needs for any executive
management to complement the Board skill set and status of operations of the Company;
• monitors and approves financial performance and budgets;
• reports to shareholders; and
• periodically reviews the processes and procedures of its oversight function.
1.2
A listed entity should:
(a) Prior to the nomination of prospective non-executive directors for election or re-election, the Board
aims to obtain from the prospective candidate:
(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a
• details of other commitments of the prospective candidate and an indication of the time involved;
person, or putting forward to security holders a
candidate for election, as a director; and
and
(b) provide security holders with all material
•
an acknowledgement that the prospective candidate will have sufficient time to meet the
information in its possession relevant to a
requirements of non-executive directors of the Company.
decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a
Appropriate police and insolvency checks are undertaken as a minimum prior to the appointment of any
director.
new directors to the Board.
(b) When a candidate is placed before shareholders for election or re-election as a director, the names of
candidates submitted is accompanied by, or a cross reference to, the following information to enable
shareholders to make an informed decision in relation to that vote:
• biographical details, including competencies and qualifications and information sufficient to enable
an assessment of the independence of the candidate;
• details of any relationships that exist between the candidate and the Company or between the
candidate and any director of the company;
•
directorships held;
• particulars of other positions which involve significant time commitments or actual or potential
conflicts;
• the term of office currently served by and directors subject to re-election; and
any other particulars required by law.
1.3
A listed entity should have a written agreement with
The Company has a written agreement with each of its directors setting out the terms of their appointment.
each director and senior executive setting out the
terms of their appointment.
1.4
The company secretary of a listed entity should be
The Secretary is accountable to the Board through the Chairman on all governance matters and on all
matters to do with the proper functioning of the Board. The Secretary is generally responsible for carrying
accountable directly to the board, through the chair,
on all matters to do with the proper functioning of
out the administrative and legislative requirements of the Board. The Secretary holds primary
the board.
responsibility for ensuring that the Board processes, procedures and policies run efficiently and effectively.
1.5
A listed entity should:
(a) While the Company has only 3 directors and no employees, the Board nevertheless has implemented
have a diversity policy which includes and maintains a Diversity Policy in line with the ASX's Corporate Governance guidelines. The Board
requirements for the board or a relevant
believes in the promotion of diversity and that seeking diversity on all levels generally is good practice.
committee of the board to set measurable
objectives for achieving gender diversity and to
(b) A copy of the Company's Diversity Policy is available on the Company's website and a summary is
assess annually both the objectives and the
included in this Corporate Governance Statement
entity's progress in achieving them;
(b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and
(c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the
(c) While the Company does not currently have any employees, at the appropriate time the Board will
measurable objectives for achieving gender
ensure the principles under the Diversity Policy are implemented in seeking to attract and retain people by
diversity set by the board or a relevant committee
promoting an environment where employees are treated with fairness and respect and have equal access to
of the board in accordance with the entity's
opportunities as they arise. Diversity within the workforce includes, but is not limited to such factors as
diversity policy and its progress towards achieving
religion, ethnicity, culture, language, gender, disability and age.
them and either:
(1) the respective proportions of men and women
The recommendations of the Corporate Governance Council relating to reporting require a Board to set
on the board, in senior executive positions
and across the whole organisation (including measurable objectives for achieving diversity within the organisation, and to report against them on an
how the entity has defined "senior executive"
annual basis. The Company has implemented measurable objectives as follows:
for these purposes); or
(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the
