Royalco Resources : December 2018 Half Yearly Report

Half-year Financial Report - 31 December 2018

Ms Susan Thomas (Non-Executive Chair)

Royalco Resources Limited Directors' report

The directors present their report, together with the financial statements, on the company for the half-year ended 31

December 2018.

Directors

The following persons were directors of the company during the whole of the financial half-year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:

Ms Susan Thomas (Non-Executive Chair)

Mr Malcolm McComas (Non-Executive Director)

Mr Geoff Barker (Non-Executive Director - resigned 30 September 2018)

Mr David Croll (Non-Executive Director - appointed 3 September 2018)

Principal activities

During the financial half-year the principal continuing activity of the company was management of resource based royalties.

Review of operations

The loss for the company after providing for income tax amounted to $85,124 (31 December 2017: $227,650).

Significant changes in the state of affairs

The consolidated entity continues with the disposal process of the Weeks Royalty and provides periodic updates in respect of the sales process in its announcements to the Australian Securities Exchange.

There were no other significant changes in the state of affairs of the company during the financial half-year.

Matters subsequent to the end of the financial half-year

No matter or circumstance has arisen since 31 December 2018 that has significantly affected, or may significantly affect the company's operations, the results of those operations, or the company's state of affairs in future financial years.

Auditor's independence declaration

A copy of the auditor's independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out immediately after this directors' report.

This report is made in accordance with a resolution of directors, pursuant to section 306(3)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001.

On behalf of the directors

___________________________ Susan Thomas

Non-Executive Chair

8 March 2019 Sydney

The Board of Directors Royalco Resources Ltd

Dear Board Members

Royalco Resources Limited

In accordance with section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001, I am pleased to provide the following declaration of independence to the directors of Royalco Resources Limited.

As lead audit partner for the review of the financial statements of Royalco Resources Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2018, I declare that to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been no contraventions of:

(i) the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and

(ii) any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review.

Cheryl Kennedy Partner

General information

The financial statements cover Royalco Resources Limited (Royalco) as an individual entity. The financial statements are presented in Australian

Royalco is a listed public company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia. Its registered office and principal place of business is:

Suite 6.02, Level 6

28 O'Connell Street Sydney NSW 2000

A description of the nature of the company's operations and its principal activities are included in the directors' report, which is not part of the financial statements.

The financial statements were authorised for issue, in accordance with a resolution of directors, on 7 March 2019. The directors have the power to amend and reissue the financial statements.