Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Royalco Resources Limited    RCO   AU000000RCO4

ROYALCO RESOURCES LIMITED

(RCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/27
0.21 AUD   --.--%
04/08ROYALCO RESOURCES : Fitzroy River Announcement re Sale of the Weeks Royalty Interest
PU
04/08ROYALCO RESOURCES : Sale of the Weeks Royalty Interest
PU
03/12ROYALCO RESOURCES : December 2018 Half Yearly Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Royalco Resources : Fitzroy River Announcement re Sale of the Weeks Royalty Interest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 11:28pm EDT

ABN 75 075 760 655

9 April 2019

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Sale of Royalco's Weeks Royalty Interest ("Royalty Interest")

Royalco Resources Limited (ASX: RCO) (Royalco), in which Fitzroy River Corporation Limited (ASX: FZR) (Fitzroy) has a 47.76% shareholding and voting interest, has announced today that it has signed a sale agreement with Royal Energy Pty Ltd (Royal Energy), whereby the whole Royalty Interest held by Royalco will be acquired by Royal Energy for a cash price of $5.8 million.

The Royalty Interest is a 1% interest in the Weeks Petroleum Royalty, a royalty which dates back to 1960 representing a 2.5% over-riding royalty on hydrocarbon production from the Bass Strait region of Australia.

The sale is subject to the following conditions:

Royal Energy completing its funding arrangements for the acquisition; and

Royalco shareholders approving the sale at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

Fitzroy has advised Royalco that, in the absence of a superior proposal, it currently intends to vote in favour of the various resolutions at the EGM.

Yours faithfully,

MALCOLM McCOMAS

Non-Executive Chairman

Registered Office: Suite 6.02, Level 6, 28 O'Connell Street Sydney NSW 2000

Mail to: GPO Box 4626, Sydney NSW 2001

Tel: (02) 9048 8856 Website: www.fitzroyriver.net.au

Disclaimer

Royalco Resources Limited published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 03:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYALCO RESOURCES LIMITED
04/08ROYALCO RESOURCES : Fitzroy River Announcement re Sale of the Weeks Royalty Inte..
PU
04/08ROYALCO RESOURCES : Sale of the Weeks Royalty Interest
PU
03/12ROYALCO RESOURCES : December 2018 Half Yearly Report
PU
2018ROYALCO RESOURCES : September 18 Quarterly Report
PU
2018ROYALCO RESOURCES : Director Appointment
AQ
2017ROYALCO RESOURCES : June 17 Quarterly Report
PU
2017ROYALCO RESOURCES : Restructure of Executive Management Functions
PU
2017ROYALCO RESOURCES : Board changes
PU
2017ROYALCO RESOURCES : 22 February 2017 General Meeting Results
PU
2017ROYALCO RESOURCES : Extension of bid by Fitzroy River to March 6
PU
More news
Chart ROYALCO RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Royalco Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Susan Patricia Thomas Non-Executive Chairman
David Croll Non-Executive Director
Malcolm John McComas Non-Executive Director
Justin Bradley Clyne Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYALCO RESOURCES LIMITED10.53%0
BHP GROUP LTD14.58%135 536
BHP GROUP PLC17.01%135 536
RIO TINTO25.05%103 496
RIO TINTO LIMITED27.32%102 240
ANGLO AMERICAN24.99%40 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About