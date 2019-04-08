Royalco Resources : Sale of the Weeks Royalty Interest

9 April 2019

Sale of the Weeks Royalty Interest

Royalco Resources Limited (ASX: RCO) (Royalco or Company) is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Deed of Assignment (Assignment Deed) with Royal Energy Pty Ltd (Royal Energy), for the sale of the Company's 1.0% beneficial interest in the Weeks Royalty (Weeks Royalty) to Royal Energy for a cash price of $5.8 million.

The sale is subject to the following Conditions Precedent (CP):

•Royal Energy completing its funding arrangements for the acquisition (Funding Condition); and

•Royalco shareholders approving the sale at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

The parties have agreed a period for Royal Energy to satisfy the Funding Condition and, upon satisfaction thereof, the Company expects to distribute a Notice of EGM to its shareholders outlining the approval requirements for the disposal of the Weeks Royalty via resolutions to be put to shareholders at the EGM. During the Funding Condition period, Royalco will draft the EGM Notice and liaise with ASX to ensure that the EGM Notice can be dispatched immediately after satisfaction of that condition.

The EGM is expected to be held in June 2019 with settlement of the transaction expected to take place shortly thereafter.

In addition to the CPs, the Assignment Deed also contains clauses pertaining to:

•The parties sharing in equal proportion the royalty income from the Weeks Royalty from 1 January 2019 up to settlement of the transaction;

•Termination events;

•Exclusivity and no shop/no talk arrangements between the parties;

•Standard representations and warranties for a transaction of this type; and

•Other customary terms and conditions.

Recommendation from directors: In the absence of a superior proposal, the Royalco Board intends to unanimously recommend shareholders vote in favour of the transaction, and each director who controls shares in Royalco intends to vote those shares in favour of the transaction.

Fitzroy River Corporation Limited, which owns approx. 48% of Royalco, has advised the parties that, in the absence of a superior proposal, it currently intends to vote in favour of the various resolutions at the EGM.