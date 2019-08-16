Log in
ROYALTY NORTH PARTNERS LTD

(RNP)
Royalty North Announces Full Repayment of Loan from SunSystem Technology ("SST")

08/16/2019 | 10:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2019) - Royalty North Partners Ltd. (TSXV: RNP) ("RNP" or the "Company") announces that further to its press release dated January 22, 2019, it has received a full repayment of the loan to SST under the Second Modification Agreement ("the Loan"). The Loan had a principal of US$2,970,000 and a 10% interest rate and could be prepaid at any time at no penalty to SST. On August 15, 2019, RNP received a total of US$3,153,082, being the principal and all outstanding interest up to the date of repayment.

The Company now has two remaining royalty investments, Advanced Wire Products and Blue 360 Media. Both of these investments are paying RNP on a monthly basis in accordance with the royalty agreements between them and the Company.

As at the date of this news release, the Company has in issuance C$6,260,000 of convertible debentures (the "Debentures") carrying an 8% interest rate which fall due on September 8, 2020. The Company will use all funds received from the repayment of the Loan to pay down the Debentures, leaving a remaining balance of approximately C$2,100,000. The Company shall continue to pay the outstanding Debentures with cash flows from operations from the two remaining cash-flowing royalties as it has the funds to do so. The Company does not expect to be able to pay all of the Debentures prior to the date which they fall due (September 8, 2020) and so will look to extend the date of the some of the Debentures to match the Company's cash flows.

On behalf of the Company,

"Justin Currie"
Chief Executive Officer and Director

About Royalty North Partners Ltd.

Royalty North Partners ("RNP") is a Vancouver, BC based, TSXV-listed company which has previously focused on creating a diversified portfolio of cash flowing royalties by providing financing to private businesses with gross revenues in excess of $10 million. RNP has typically invested in companies with stable cash flows in non-resource-based sectors looking for growth/acquisition capital, recapitalization or succession liquidity. In return for the investment, RNP typically received as consideration a percentage of the future gross sales.

For more information, please contact:

Victoria McMillan, Chief Financial Officer
Royalty North Partners Ltd.
Phone: (604) 628-1033
www.royaltynorth.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47007


© Newsfilecorp 2019
