Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Royalty North Partners Ltd    RNP   CA78081M3075

ROYALTY NORTH PARTNERS LTD

(RNP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 05/17 09:47:02 am
0.16 CAD   +14.29%
12:40pRoyalty North Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options
NE
01/22Royalty North Announces Modification to SunSystem Technology ("SST") Royalty
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Royalty North Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2019) - Royalty North Partners Ltd. (TSXV: RNP) ("RNP" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 167,261 incentive stock options to certain officers of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of C$0.14 per share for a term of five years (5) expiring on May 10, 2024.

On behalf of the Company,

"Justin Currie"
Chief Executive Officer and Director

About Royalty North Partners Ltd.

Royalty North Partners is a Vancouver, BC based, TSXV-listed (RNP) company which has, to date, focused on creating a diversified portfolio of cash flowing royalties by providing financing to private businesses with gross revenues in excess of $10 million. RNP has typically invested in companies with stable cash flows in non-resource-based sectors looking for growth/acquisition capital, recapitalization or succession liquidity. In return for the investment, RNP has typically received as consideration a percentage of the future gross sales.

For more information, please contact:

Victoria McMillan, Chief Financial Officer
Royalty North Partners Ltd.
Phone: (604) 628-1033
www.royaltynorth.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44965


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYALTY NORTH PARTNERS LTD
12:40pRoyalty North Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options
NE
01/22Royalty North Announces Modification to SunSystem Technology ("SST") Royalty
NE
More news
Chart ROYALTY NORTH PARTNERS LTD
Duration : Period :
Royalty North Partners Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Justin Currie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nolan Watson Chairman
Victoria McMillan Chief Financial Officer
David A. Schellenberg Independent Director
H. Clark Hollands Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYALTY NORTH PARTNERS LTD60.00%0
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%32 773
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP12.32%26 523
CHINA MOLYBDENUM7.98%11 319
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.06%7 457
BOLIDEN21.89%6 500
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About