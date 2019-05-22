Royalty North Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2019) - Royalty North Partners Ltd. (TSXV: RNP) ("RNP" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 167,261 incentive stock options to certain officers of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of C$0.14 per share for a term of five years (5) expiring on May 10, 2024.

Royalty North Partners is a Vancouver, BC based, TSXV-listed (RNP) company which has, to date, focused on creating a diversified portfolio of cash flowing royalties by providing financing to private businesses with gross revenues in excess of $10 million. RNP has typically invested in companies with stable cash flows in non-resource-based sectors looking for growth/acquisition capital, recapitalization or succession liquidity. In return for the investment, RNP has typically received as consideration a percentage of the future gross sales.

