Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. : (NYSE-RGT) declares Year-end Common Stock Distribution of $0.06 Per Share

12/02/2019 | 02:22pm EST

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RGT) has declared a year-end distribution of $0.06 per share on its Common Stock.  The distribution, optionally payable in additional shares of Common Stock, or in cash by specific stockholder election, is to be paid on December 27, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 12, 2019 (ex-dividend on December 11, 2019).  The price of shares issued for reinvestment will be determined on December 19, 2019. 

The Fund's estimated sources of the distribution to be paid on December 27, 2019 are as follows:

 

 

Fund

 

Distribution

Per Share

 

Net Investment

Income

Net Realized

Short-Term

Gains

Net Realized

Long-Term

Gains

Return of Capital

RGT

$0.06

$0.06 (100%)

$0.00 (0%)

$0.00 (0%)

$0.00 (0%)

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the current distribution.  The amounts and sources of distributions reported herein are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

About Royce Global Value Trust, Inc.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. is a closed-end diversified management investment company whose shares of Common Stock are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange.  The Fund invests in both U.S. and non-U.S common stocks (generally market caps up to $10 billion).

For further information on The Royce Fundssm, please visit our web site at: www.roycefunds.com.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royce-global-value-trust-inc-nyse-rgt-declares-year-end-common-stock-distribution-of-0-06-per-share-300967599.html

SOURCE Royce Global Value Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
